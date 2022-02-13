Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. The Bank of East Asia, Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    23   HK0023000190

THE BANK OF EAST ASIA, LIMITED

(23)
  Report
Bank of East Asia : East Point City Branch Temporarily Closed

02/13/2022 | 06:42am EST
For Immediate Release

East Point City Branch Temporarily Closed

Hong Kong, 13th February, 2022 - The Bank of East Asia, Limited ("BEA" or the "Bank") announces that its East Point City Branch (the "Branch") and SupremeGold Centre are temporarily closed starting 14th February (Monday) until further notice.

A staff member at the Branch has been preliminarily tested to have infected COVID-19. The staff member's most recent working day was 11th February (Friday), and wore a mask at all times when performing duties.

As a precautionary measure, the Bank will arrange thorough disinfection for the abovementioned facilities. All affected staff members are to be tested for COVID-19 in accordance with the latest government guidance, and will resume duty after receiving negative results.

BEA cares about the health and well-being of staff members and customers. In light of the pandemic, the Bank has enhanced its precautionary measures at branches and workplaces to protect staff members and customers, including implementation of split- team operations and shifts, and encouraging working from home. In addition, staff members are reminded to avoid face-to-face or cross-premises and branch meetings and activities. Recently, the Bank also temporarily closed 15 branches, and adjusted branch opening hours.

Customer can call BEA's Customer Service Hotline on (852) 2211 1333 for enquiries.

- End -

Media enquiries:

Ms Judy Kwan

Mr Mill Seen

Head of Corporate Communications

Senior Manager of Corporate

Department

Communications Department

The Bank of East Asia, Limited

The Bank of East Asia, Limited

Tel: (852) 3608 5830

Tel: (852) 3608 5829

Email: kwanjtm@hkbea.com

Email: seenmsl@hkbea.com

1

Disclaimer

BEA - The Bank of East Asia Limited published this content on 13 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2022 11:41:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
