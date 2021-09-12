Log in
    23   HK0023000190

THE BANK OF EAST ASIA, LIMITED

(23)
Bank of East Asia : Fraudulent Mobile Phone App Notification

09/12/2021 | 11:52pm EDT
For Immediate Release

Fraudulent Mobile Phone App Notification

Hong Kong, 13th September 2021 - The Bank of East Asia, Limited ("BEA" or the "Bank") would like to notify all customers and the general public that the Bank has no affiliation whatsoever with the mobile phone apps that can be downloaded via the following links:

Anyone who has provided personal information or conducted any financial transactions through mobile phone apps downloaded from the links above should immediately report the case to the Police for investigation, and call BEA's Customer Service Hotline on (852) 2211 1333 for assistance. Customers should also refrain from visiting the websites, using these mobile phone apps, and downloading any suspicious files.

BEA would like to remind its customers that they can access the Bank's internet-based services safely and securely via the Bank's homepage www.hkbea.comand/or BEA's mobile apps that can be downloaded from the App Store, Google Play™, and HUAWEI AppGallery.

The Bank has reported the above incidents to the Hong Kong Police and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, and will take any action deemed necessary and appropriate to protect its reputation and the interests of its customers and the general public.

Customers who are suspicious about the identity of a website at an address similar to the address of BEA's homepage or any mobile phone app should call the Bank's Customer Service Hotline for verification.

- End -

Media enquiries:

Ms Carmen Lee

Mr Mill Seen

Head of Corporate Communications

Senior Manager of Corporate

Department

Communications Department

The Bank of East Asia, Limited

The Bank of East Asia, Limited

Tel.: (852) 3608 5830

Tel.: (852) 3608 5829

Email: leecol@hkbea.com

Email: seenmsl@hkbea.com

Disclaimer

BEA - The Bank of East Asia Limited published this content on 13 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2021 03:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
