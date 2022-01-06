Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. The Bank of East Asia, Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    23   HK0023000190

THE BANK OF EAST ASIA, LIMITED

(23)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 01/06
11.4 HKD   -0.87%
01/06BANK OF EAST ASIA : Fraudulent Mobile Phone App Notification
PU
2021BANK OF EAST ASIA : BEA Launches Green Mortgage Plan
PU
2021BANK OF EAST ASIA : BEA Introduces Virtual Credit Card
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bank of East Asia : Fraudulent Mobile Phone App Notification

01/06/2022 | 11:48pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For Immediate Release

Fraudulent Mobile Phone App Notification

Hong Kong, 7th January, 2022 - The Bank of East Asia, Limited ("BEA" or the "Bank") would like to notify all customers and the general public that the Bank has no affiliation whatsoever with the mobile phone app that can be downloaded via the following link:

Anyone who has provided personal information or conducted any financial transactions through mobile phone app downloaded from the link above should immediately report the case to the Police for investigation, and call BEA's Customer Service Hotline on (852) 2211 1333 for assistance. Customers should also refrain from visiting the website, using the mobile phone app, and downloading any suspicious files.

BEA would like to remind its customers that they can access the Bank's internet-based services safely and securely via the Bank's homepage www.hkbea.comand/or BEA's mobile apps that can be downloaded from the App Store, Google Play™, and HUAW EI AppGallery.

The Bank has reported the above incidents to the Hong Kong Police and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, and will take any action deemed necessary and appropriate to protect its reputation and the interests of its customers and the general public.

Customers who are suspicious about the identity of a website at an address similar to the address of BEA's homepage or any mobile phone app should call the Bank's Customer Service Hotline for verification.

- End -

Media enquiries:

Mr Mill Seen

Senior Manager of Corporate

Communications Department

The Bank of East Asia, Limited

Tel.: (852) 3608 5829

Email: seenmsl@hkbea.com

1

Disclaimer

BEA - The Bank of East Asia Limited published this content on 07 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2022 04:47:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THE BANK OF EAST ASIA, LIMITED
01/06BANK OF EAST ASIA : Fraudulent Mobile Phone App Notification
PU
2021BANK OF EAST ASIA : BEA Launches Green Mortgage Plan
PU
2021BANK OF EAST ASIA : BEA Introduces Virtual Credit Card
PU
2021BANK OF EAST ASIA : BEA Launches “Beyond Environmental Arts Festival”
PU
2021BANK OF EAST ASIA : BEA Wins HKQAA 2021 Outstanding Award for Green and Sustainable Loan F..
PU
2021BANK OF EAST ASIA : BEA Marks its Inaugural Corporate Term SOFR Deal in Hong Kong
PU
2021Some bondholders of China developer Kaisa tap adviser to help recover dues -source
RE
2021BANK OF EAST ASIA : BEA Wins Best SME's Partner Gold Award for Four Straight Years
PU
2021BEA Wins Awards from Asian Banking & Finance and The Asian Banker
PU
2021Bank of East Asia Fully Redeems $500 Million of 4% Tier-2 Capital Bonds Ahead of 2026 M..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE BANK OF EAST ASIA, LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 16 985 M 2 177 M 2 177 M
Net income 2021 4 327 M 555 M 555 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,42x
Yield 2021 7,49%
Capitalization 33 318 M 4 271 M 4 271 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,96x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,84x
Nbr of Employees 9 215
Free-Float 45,2%
Chart THE BANK OF EAST ASIA, LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The Bank of East Asia, Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE BANK OF EAST ASIA, LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 11,40 HKD
Average target price 15,08 HKD
Spread / Average Target 32,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Man Kiu Li Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Man Bun Li Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Dawn Tao Chief Financial Officer
Kwok Po Li Executive Chairman
Hon-Shing Tong Chief Operating Officer & Deputy CEO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE BANK OF EAST ASIA, LIMITED1.79%4 312
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.5.99%484 013
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION6.05%386 125
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.27%249 859
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY8.98%208 492
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-1.15%195 356