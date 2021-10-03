Bank of East Asia : Fraudulent Mobile Phone SMS Notification

For Immediate Release

Fraudulent Mobile Phone SMS Notification

Hong Kong, 3rd October, 2021 - The Bank of East Asia, Limited ("BEA" or the "Bank") would like to notify all customers and the general public that the Bank has no affiliation whatsoever with fraudulent SMSes containing the following hyperlinks about the operation of digital wallets:

Anyone who has provided personal information to or conducted any financial transactions via the above-mentioned websites should immediately report the case to the Police for investigation, and call BEA's Customer Service Hotline on (852) 2211 1333 for assistance. Customers should also refrain from visiting the websites and downloading any suspicious files.

BEA would like to remind customers that they can access the Bank's internet-based services safely and securely via its homepage www.hkbea.com.

The Bank has reported the above incident to the Hong Kong Police and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, and will take any action deemed necessary and appropriate to protect its reputation and the interests of its customers and the general public.

Customers who are suspicious about the identity of a website at an address similar to that of BEA's homepage or any SMS purportedly from BEA should call the Bank's Customer Service Hotline for verification.

- End - Media enquiries: Ms Carmen Lee Mr Mill Seen Head of Corporate Communications Senior Manager of Corporate Department Communications Department The Bank of East Asia, Limited The Bank of East Asia, Limited Tel.: (852) 3608 5830 Tel.: (852) 3608 5829 Email: leecol@hkbea.com Email: seenmsl@hkbea.com

