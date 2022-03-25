Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. The Bank of East Asia, Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    23   HK0023000190

THE BANK OF EAST ASIA, LIMITED

(23)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  03/25 04:08:13 am EDT
11.84 HKD   -1.17%
05:46aBANK OF EAST ASIA : Fraudulent Website Notification
PU
03/23BANK OF EAST ASIA : Notice on Branch Services
PU
03/20BANK OF EAST ASIA : Notice on Branch Services
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bank of East Asia : Fraudulent Website Notification

03/25/2022 | 05:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For Immediate Release

Fraudulent Website Notification

Hong Kong, 25th March 2022 - The Bank of East Asia, Limited ("BEA" or the "Bank") would like to alert all customers and the general public that the Bank has no affiliation whatsoever with the website https://hkbea-frozen.com.

Anyone who has provided personal information or conducted any financial transactions through the website should immediately report the case to the Police for investigation, and call BEA's Customer Service Hotline on (852) 2211 1333 for assistance. Customers should also refrain from visiting the website and downloading any suspicious files from the website.

BEA would like to remind its customers that they can access the Bank's internet-based services safely and securely via the Bank's homepage www.hkbea.com.

The Bank has reported the above incidents to the Hong Kong Police and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, and will take any action deemed necessary and appropriate to protect its reputation and the interests of its customers and the general public.

Customers who are suspicious about the identity of a website at an address similar to the address of BEA's homepage should call the Bank's Customer Service Hotline for verification.

- End -

Media enquiries:

Ms Judy Kwan

Mr Mill Seen

Head of Corporate Communications

Senior Manager of Corporate

Department

Communications Department

The Bank of East Asia, Limited

The Bank of East Asia, Limited

Tel.: (852) 3608 5830

Tel.: (852) 3608 5829

Email: kwanjtm@hkbea.com

Email: seenmsl@hkbea.com

1

Disclaimer

BEA - The Bank of East Asia Limited published this content on 25 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2022 09:45:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THE BANK OF EAST ASIA, LIMITED
05:46aBANK OF EAST ASIA : Fraudulent Website Notification
PU
03/23BANK OF EAST ASIA : Notice on Branch Services
PU
03/20BANK OF EAST ASIA : Notice on Branch Services
PU
03/17BANK OF EAST ASIA : Notice on Branch Services
PU
03/16BANK OF EAST ASIA : Second Interim Dividend for the year ended 31 December 2021 (Updated) ..
PU
03/15BANK OF EAST ASIA : Notice on Branch Services
PU
03/13BANK OF EAST ASIA : Notice on Branch Services
PU
03/11AIA's 2021 Earnings Beat Estimates; Robust Growth Prompts $10 Billion Share Buyback
MT
03/10BANK OF EAST ASIA : Notice on Branch Services
PU
03/10THE BANK OF EAST ASIA, LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend (optional)
FA
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE BANK OF EAST ASIA, LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 16 926 M 2 164 M 2 164 M
Net income 2021 4 984 M 637 M 637 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,18x
Yield 2021 6,48%
Capitalization 35 013 M 4 476 M 4 476 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,07x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,03x
Nbr of Employees 8 824
Free-Float 45,0%
Chart THE BANK OF EAST ASIA, LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The Bank of East Asia, Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE BANK OF EAST ASIA, LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 11,98 HKD
Average target price 14,99 HKD
Spread / Average Target 25,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Man Kiu Li Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Man Bun Li General Manager & Head-Wealth Management
Dawn Tao Chief Financial Officer
Kwok Po Li Executive Chairman
Hon-Shing Tong Chief Operating Officer & Deputy CEO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE BANK OF EAST ASIA, LIMITED6.96%4 476
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-11.15%415 431
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-3.19%347 353
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.91%245 626
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY6.98%195 136
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-6.04%184 343