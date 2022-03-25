Bank of East Asia : Fraudulent Website Notification

For Immediate Release

Fraudulent Website Notification

Hong Kong, 25th March 2022 - The Bank of East Asia, Limited ("BEA" or the "Bank") would like to alert all customers and the general public that the Bank has no affiliation whatsoever with the website https://hkbea-frozen.com.

Anyone who has provided personal information or conducted any financial transactions through the website should immediately report the case to the Police for investigation, and call BEA's Customer Service Hotline on (852) 2211 1333 for assistance. Customers should also refrain from visiting the website and downloading any suspicious files from the website.

BEA would like to remind its customers that they can access the Bank's internet-based services safely and securely via the Bank's homepage www.hkbea.com.

The Bank has reported the above incidents to the Hong Kong Police and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, and will take any action deemed necessary and appropriate to protect its reputation and the interests of its customers and the general public.

Customers who are suspicious about the identity of a website at an address similar to the address of BEA's homepage should call the Bank's Customer Service Hotline for verification.