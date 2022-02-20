Log in
    23   HK0023000190

THE BANK OF EAST ASIA, LIMITED

(23)
Bank of East Asia : Notice on Branch Services

02/20/2022 | 10:41am EST
For Immediate Release

Notice on Branch Services

Hong Kong, 20th February, 2022 - The Bank of East Asia, Limited ("BEA" or the "Bank") announces that the following branches will be temporarily closed starting 21st February (Monday) until further notice.

Branch

Address

Reason for temporary closure

Queen's Road Central

G/F, 162 Queen's Road Central,

A staff member preliminarily tested

Branch

Central

positive for COVID-19.

Most recent working day:

18th February (Friday)

Telford Plaza Branch

Shop F12B, Level 1, Telford Plaza

A staff member preliminarily tested

I, Kowloon Bay

positive for COVID-19.

Most recent working day:

17th February (Thursday)

Main Branch

B/F, 10 Des Voeux Road Central

A staff member preliminarily tested

SupremeGold Centre

positive for COVID-19.

Most recent working day:

19h February (Saturday)

East Point City Branch

Shop 217B, Level 2, East Point

A staff member preliminarily tested

City, 8 Chung Wa Road, Tseung

positive for COVID-19.

Kwan O

Most recent working day:

17th February (Thursday)

As a precautionary measure, the Bank will arrange thorough disinfection for the abovementioned facilities. All affected staff members are to be tested for COVID-19 in accordance with the latest government guidance, and will resume duty after receiving negative results.

BEA cares about the health and well-being of staff members and customers. In light of the pandemic, the Bank has enhanced its precautionary measures at branches and workplaces to protect staff members and customers, including implementation of split- team operations and shifts, and encouraging working from home. In addition, staff members are reminded to avoid face-to-face or cross-premises and branch meetings and activities. Recently, the Bank also temporarily adjusted its branch service arrangement in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Customer can call BEA's Customer Service Hotline on (852) 2211 1333 for enquiries.

1

- End -

Media enquiries:

Ms Judy Kwan

Mr Mill Seen

Head of Corporate Communications

Senior Manager of Corporate

Department

Communications Department

The Bank of East Asia, Limited

The Bank of East Asia, Limited

Tel: (852) 3608 5830

Tel: (852) 3608 5829

Email: kwanjtm@hkbea.com

Email: seenmsl@hkbea.com

2

Disclaimer

BEA - The Bank of East Asia Limited published this content on 20 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2022 15:40:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
