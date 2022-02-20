Bank of East Asia : Notice on Branch Services

For Immediate Release

Notice on Branch Services

Hong Kong, 20th February, 2022 - The Bank of East Asia, Limited ("BEA" or the "Bank") announces that the following branches will be temporarily closed starting 21st February (Monday) until further notice.

Branch Address Reason for temporary closure Queen's Road Central G/F, 162 Queen's Road Central, A staff member preliminarily tested Branch Central positive for COVID-19. Most recent working day: 18th February (Friday) Telford Plaza Branch Shop F12B, Level 1, Telford Plaza A staff member preliminarily tested I, Kowloon Bay positive for COVID-19. Most recent working day: 17th February (Thursday) Main Branch B/F, 10 Des Voeux Road Central A staff member preliminarily tested SupremeGold Centre positive for COVID-19. Most recent working day: 19h February (Saturday) East Point City Branch Shop 217B, Level 2, East Point A staff member preliminarily tested City, 8 Chung Wa Road, Tseung positive for COVID-19. Kwan O Most recent working day: 17th February (Thursday)

As a precautionary measure, the Bank will arrange thorough disinfection for the abovementioned facilities. All affected staff members are to be tested for COVID-19 in accordance with the latest government guidance, and will resume duty after receiving negative results.

BEA cares about the health and well-being of staff members and customers. In light of the pandemic, the Bank has enhanced its precautionary measures at branches and workplaces to protect staff members and customers, including implementation of split- team operations and shifts, and encouraging working from home. In addition, staff members are reminded to avoid face-to-face or cross-premises and branch meetings and activities. Recently, the Bank also temporarily adjusted its branch service arrangement in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Customer can call BEA's Customer Service Hotline on (852) 2211 1333 for enquiries.

1