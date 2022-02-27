Bank of East Asia : Notice on Branch Services

Hong Kong, 27th February, 2022 - The Bank of East Asia, Limited ("BEA" or the "Bank") announces that the following branches are temporarily closed until further notice.

Tai Wai Branch G/F, Cheung Fung Mansion, 16-18 A staff member preliminarily tested Tai Wai Road, Shatin positive for COVID-19. Most recent working day: 25th February (Friday) Bonham Road Branch Shop 1-3, G/F, Ka Fu Building, 19- A staff member preliminarily tested 27 Bonham Road positive for COVID-19. Most recent working day: 25th February (Friday) Tin Shui Wai Branch Shop 103 & 103A, 1/F, +WOO A staff member preliminarily tested Phase 2, 18 Tin Yan Road, Tin Shui positive for COVID-19. Wai Most recent working day: 25th February (Friday) Hennessy Road Branch G/F, Eastern Commercial Centre, A staff member preliminarily tested 395-399 Hennessy Road, positive for COVID-19. Causeway Bay Most recent working day: 25th February (Friday) Sheung Shui Branch Shop 1015-19, L1, Sheung Shui A staff member preliminarily tested Centre Shopping Arcade, 3 Chi positive for COVID-19. Cheong Road, Sheung Shui Most recent working day: 25th February (Friday) Sheung Shui Landmark Shop 1015-19, L1, Sheung Shui North Business Centre Centre Shopping Arcade, 3 Chi Cheong Road, Sheung Shui

As a precautionary measure, the Bank will arrange thorough disinfection for the abovementioned facilities. All affected staff members are to be tested for COVID-19 in accordance with the latest government guidance, and will resume duty after receiving negative results.

Meanwhile, the Bank's Quarry Bay, Mongkok, Millennium City 5, Happy Valley, San Po Kong, Cheung Sha Wan Plaza, Mongkok North and Waterloo Road branches will resume service on Monday 28th February, 2022.

BEA cares about the health and well-being of staff members and customers. In light of the pandemic, the Bank has enhanced its precautionary measures at branches and workplaces to protect staff members and customers, including implementation of split- team operations and shifts, and encouraging working from home. In addition, staff members are reminded to avoid face-to-face or cross-premises and branch meetings and activities. Recently, the Bank also temporarily adjusted its branch service arrangement in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Customer can call BEA's Customer Service Hotline on (852) 2211 1333 for enquiries.

