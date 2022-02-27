Log in
    23   HK0023000190

THE BANK OF EAST ASIA, LIMITED

(23)
Bank of East Asia : Notice on Branch Services

02/27/2022 | 10:41am EST
For Immediate Release

Notice on Branch Services

Hong Kong, 27th February, 2022 - The Bank of East Asia, Limited ("BEA" or the "Bank") announces that the following branches are temporarily closed until further notice.

Branch

Address

Reason for temporary closure

Admiralty Branch

Shop 2003-2006, 2/F, United

A staff member preliminarily tested

Centre, 95 Queensway, Admiralty

positive for COVID-19.

Pacific Place i-Financial

Shop 356, L3, Pacific Place, 88

Most recent working day:

Centre

Queensway, Admiralty

25th February (Friday)

Jordan Branch

Shop G-I, G/F & B/F, Hong Kong

A staff member preliminarily tested

Health Check Tower, 241-243

positive for COVID-19.

Nathan Road, Jordan

Most recent working day:

24th February (Thursday)

Ma Tau Wei Road

G/F, Loong King Mansion, 23-27

A staff member preliminarily tested

Branch

Ma Tau Wai Road, Hung Hom

positive for COVID-19.

Most recent working day:

25th February (Friday)

Hoi Yuen Road Branch

Unit 1, G/F, Hewlett Centre, 54 Hoi

A staff member preliminarily tested

Yuen Road, Kwun Tong

positive for COVID-19.

Most recent working day:

25th February (Friday)

Tai Po Branch

Shop 4, G/F, Luen Fung Building,

A staff member preliminarily tested

62-70 Po Heung Street, Tai Po

positive for COVID-19.

Most recent working day:

25th February (Friday)

133 Wai Yip Street

G/F, 133 Wai Yip Street, Kwun

A staff member preliminarily tested

Branch

Tong

positive for COVID-19.

Most recent working day:

25th February (Friday)

Queen's Road Central

G/F, 162 Queen's Road Central,

A staff member preliminarily tested

Branch

Central

positive for COVID-19.

Most recent working day:

25th February (Friday)

Chai Wan Branch

Shop 6-7, G/F, Gold Mine Building,

2 staff members preliminarily tested

345 Chai Wan Road, Chai Wan

positive for COVID-19.

Most recent working day:

25th February (Friday)

1

Tai Wai Branch

G/F, Cheung Fung Mansion, 16-18

A staff member preliminarily tested

Tai Wai Road, Shatin

positive for COVID-19.

Most recent working day:

25th February (Friday)

Bonham Road Branch

Shop 1-3, G/F, Ka Fu Building, 19-

A staff member preliminarily tested

27 Bonham Road

positive for COVID-19.

Most recent working day:

25th February (Friday)

Tin Shui Wai Branch

Shop 103 & 103A, 1/F, +WOO

A staff member preliminarily tested

Phase 2, 18 Tin Yan Road, Tin Shui

positive for COVID-19.

Wai

Most recent working day:

25th February (Friday)

Hennessy Road Branch

G/F, Eastern Commercial Centre,

A staff member preliminarily tested

395-399 Hennessy Road,

positive for COVID-19.

Causeway Bay

Most recent working day:

25th February (Friday)

Sheung Shui Branch

Shop 1015-19, L1, Sheung Shui

A staff member preliminarily tested

Centre Shopping Arcade, 3 Chi

positive for COVID-19.

Cheong Road, Sheung Shui

Most recent working day:

25th February (Friday)

Sheung Shui Landmark

Shop 1015-19, L1, Sheung Shui

North Business Centre

Centre Shopping Arcade, 3 Chi

Cheong Road, Sheung Shui

As a precautionary measure, the Bank will arrange thorough disinfection for the abovementioned facilities. All affected staff members are to be tested for COVID-19 in accordance with the latest government guidance, and will resume duty after receiving negative results.

Meanwhile, the Bank's Quarry Bay, Mongkok, Millennium City 5, Happy Valley, San Po Kong, Cheung Sha Wan Plaza, Mongkok North and Waterloo Road branches will resume service on Monday 28th February, 2022.

BEA cares about the health and well-being of staff members and customers. In light of the pandemic, the Bank has enhanced its precautionary measures at branches and workplaces to protect staff members and customers, including implementation of split- team operations and shifts, and encouraging working from home. In addition, staff members are reminded to avoid face-to-face or cross-premises and branch meetings and activities. Recently, the Bank also temporarily adjusted its branch service arrangement in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Customer can call BEA's Customer Service Hotline on (852) 2211 1333 for enquiries.

- End -

2

Media enquiries:

Ms Judy Kwan

Mr Mill Seen

Head of Corporate Communications

Senior Manager of Corporate

Department

Communications Department

The Bank of East Asia, Limited

The Bank of East Asia, Limited

Tel: (852) 3608 5830

Tel: (852) 3608 5829

Email: kwanjtm@hkbea.com

Email: seenmsl@hkbea.com

3

Disclaimer

BEA - The Bank of East Asia Limited published this content on 27 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2022 15:40:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
