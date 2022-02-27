Bank of East Asia : Notice on Branch Services

Hong Kong, 27thFebruary, 2022 - The Bank of East Asia, Limited ("BEA" or the "Bank") announces that the following branches are temporarily closed until further notice.
Branch
Address
Reason for temporary closure
Admiralty Branch
Shop 2003-2006, 2/F, United
A staff member preliminarily tested
Centre, 95 Queensway, Admiralty
positive for COVID-19.
Pacific Place i-Financial
Shop 356, L3, Pacific Place, 88
Most recent working day:
Centre
Queensway, Admiralty
25th February (Friday)
Jordan Branch
Shop G-I, G/F & B/F, Hong Kong
A staff member preliminarily tested
Health Check Tower, 241-243
positive for COVID-19.
Nathan Road, Jordan
Most recent working day:
24th February (Thursday)
Ma Tau Wei Road
G/F, Loong King Mansion, 23-27
A staff member preliminarily tested
Branch
Ma Tau Wai Road, Hung Hom
positive for COVID-19.
Most recent working day:
25th February (Friday)
Hoi Yuen Road Branch
Unit 1, G/F, Hewlett Centre, 54 Hoi
A staff member preliminarily tested
Yuen Road, Kwun Tong
positive for COVID-19.
Most recent working day:
25th February (Friday)
Tai Po Branch
Shop 4, G/F, Luen Fung Building,
A staff member preliminarily tested
62-70 Po Heung Street, Tai Po
positive for COVID-19.
Most recent working day:
25th February (Friday)
133 Wai Yip Street
G/F, 133 Wai Yip Street, Kwun
A staff member preliminarily tested
Branch
Tong
positive for COVID-19.
Most recent working day:
25th February (Friday)
Queen's Road Central
G/F, 162 Queen's Road Central,
A staff member preliminarily tested
Branch
Central
positive for COVID-19.
Most recent working day:
25th February (Friday)
Chai Wan Branch
Shop 6-7, G/F, Gold Mine Building,
2 staff members preliminarily tested
345 Chai Wan Road, Chai Wan
positive for COVID-19.
Most recent working day:
25th February (Friday)
Tai Wai Branch
G/F, Cheung Fung Mansion, 16-18
A staff member preliminarily tested
Tai Wai Road, Shatin
positive for COVID-19.
Most recent working day:
25th February (Friday)
Bonham Road Branch
Shop 1-3, G/F, Ka Fu Building, 19-
A staff member preliminarily tested
27 Bonham Road
positive for COVID-19.
Most recent working day:
25th February (Friday)
Tin Shui Wai Branch
Shop 103 & 103A, 1/F, +WOO
A staff member preliminarily tested
Phase 2, 18 Tin Yan Road, Tin Shui
positive for COVID-19.
Wai
Most recent working day:
25th February (Friday)
Hennessy Road Branch
G/F, Eastern Commercial Centre,
A staff member preliminarily tested
395-399 Hennessy Road,
positive for COVID-19.
Causeway Bay
Most recent working day:
25th February (Friday)
Sheung Shui Branch
Shop 1015-19, L1, Sheung Shui
A staff member preliminarily tested
Centre Shopping Arcade, 3 Chi
positive for COVID-19.
Cheong Road, Sheung Shui
Most recent working day:
25th February (Friday)
Sheung Shui Landmark
Shop 1015-19, L1, Sheung Shui
North Business Centre
Centre Shopping Arcade, 3 Chi
Cheong Road, Sheung Shui
As a precautionary measure, the Bank will arrange thorough disinfection for the abovementioned facilities. All affected staff members are to be tested for COVID-19 in accordance with the latest government guidance, and will resume duty after receiving negative results.
Meanwhile, the Bank's Quarry Bay, Mongkok, Millennium City 5, Happy Valley, San Po Kong, Cheung Sha Wan Plaza, Mongkok North and Waterloo Road branches will resume service on Monday 28th February, 2022.
BEA cares about the health and well-being of staff members and customers. In light of the pandemic, the Bank has enhanced its precautionary measures at branches and workplaces to protect staff members and customers, including implementation of split- team operations and shifts, and encouraging working from home. In addition, staff members are reminded to avoid face-to-face or cross-premises and branch meetings and activities. Recently, the Bank also temporarily adjusted its branch service arrangement in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Customer can call BEA's Customer Service Hotline on (852) 2211 1333 for enquiries.
BEA - The Bank of East Asia Limited published this content on 27 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2022 15:40:07 UTC.