Bank of East Asia : Notice on Branch Services

Hong Kong, 6thMarch, 2022 - The Bank of East Asia, Limited ("BEA" or the "Bank") announces that the following branch is temporarily closed until further notice.
Branch
Address
Reason for temporary closure
Mongkok Branch
M/F, 638-640 Nathan Road,
Two staff members preliminarily
Mongkok
tested positive for COVID-19.
(SupremeGold Centre
and Business Centre
Most recent working day:
remain open)
4th March (Friday)
Mongkok North Branch
Shop A and B, G/F, Kalok Building,
Two staff members preliminarily
720 - 722 Nathan Road, Mongkok
tested positive for COVID-19.
Most recent working day:
4th March (Friday)
Tai Wai Branch
G/F, Cheung Fung Mansion, 16-18
A staff member preliminarily tested
Tai Wai Road, Shatin
positive for COVID-19.
Most recent working day:
4th March (Friday)
Ma Tau Wei Road
G/F, Loong King Mansion, 23-27
A staff member preliminarily tested
Branch
Ma Tau Wai Road, Hung Hom
positive for COVID-19.
Most recent working day:
3rd March (Thursday)
Hoi Yuen Road
Unit 1, G/F, Hewlett Centre, 54 Hoi
A staff member preliminarily tested
Yuen Road, Kwun Tong
positive for COVID-19.
Most recent working day:
4th March (Friday)
Cheung Sha Wan
Shop 117 - 119, 1/F, Cheung Sha
A staff member preliminarily tested
Plaza
Wan Plaza, 833 Cheung Sha Wan
positive for COVID-19.
Road, Cheung Sha Wan
Most recent working day:
Shop 125A & 125BC, 1/F, Cheung
3rd March (Thursday)
Cheung Sha Wan
Sha Wan Plaza, 833 Cheung Sha
Plaza Business Centre
Wan Road, Cheung Sha Wan
Causeway Bay Branch
G/F, Ying Kong Mansion, 2-6 Yee
A staff member preliminarily tested
Wo Street, Causeway Bay
positive for COVID-19.
Most recent working day:
4th March (Friday)
As a precautionary measure, the Bank will arrange thorough disinfection for the abovementioned facility. All affected staff members are to be tested for COVID-19 in accordance with the latest government guidance, and will resume duty after receiving negative results.
BEA cares about the health and well-being of staff members and customers. In light of the pandemic, the Bank has enhanced its precautionary measures at branches and workplaces to protect staff members and customers, including implementation of split- team operations and shifts, and encouraging working from home. In addition, staff members are reminded to avoid face-to-face or cross-premises and branch meetings and activities. Recently, the Bank also temporarily adjusted its branch service arrangement in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Customer can call BEA's Customer Service Hotline on (852) 2211 1333 for enquiries.
