    23   HK0023000190

THE BANK OF EAST ASIA, LIMITED

(23)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bank of East Asia : Notice on Branch Services

03/06/2022 | 10:49am EST
For Immediate Release

Notice on Branch Services

Hong Kong, 6th March, 2022 - The Bank of East Asia, Limited ("BEA" or the "Bank") announces that the following branch is temporarily closed until further notice.

Branch

Address

Reason for temporary closure

Mongkok Branch

M/F, 638-640 Nathan Road,

Two staff members preliminarily

Mongkok

tested positive for COVID-19.

(SupremeGold Centre

and Business Centre

Most recent working day:

remain open)

4th March (Friday)

Mongkok North Branch

Shop A and B, G/F, Kalok Building,

Two staff members preliminarily

720 - 722 Nathan Road, Mongkok

tested positive for COVID-19.

Most recent working day:

4th March (Friday)

Tai Wai Branch

G/F, Cheung Fung Mansion, 16-18

A staff member preliminarily tested

Tai Wai Road, Shatin

positive for COVID-19.

Most recent working day:

4th March (Friday)

Ma Tau Wei Road

G/F, Loong King Mansion, 23-27

A staff member preliminarily tested

Branch

Ma Tau Wai Road, Hung Hom

positive for COVID-19.

Most recent working day:

3rd March (Thursday)

Hoi Yuen Road

Unit 1, G/F, Hewlett Centre, 54 Hoi

A staff member preliminarily tested

Yuen Road, Kwun Tong

positive for COVID-19.

Most recent working day:

4th March (Friday)

Cheung Sha Wan

Shop 117 - 119, 1/F, Cheung Sha

A staff member preliminarily tested

Plaza

Wan Plaza, 833 Cheung Sha Wan

positive for COVID-19.

Road, Cheung Sha Wan

Most recent working day:

Shop 125A & 125BC, 1/F, Cheung

3rd March (Thursday)

Cheung Sha Wan

Sha Wan Plaza, 833 Cheung Sha

Plaza Business Centre

Wan Road, Cheung Sha Wan

Causeway Bay Branch

G/F, Ying Kong Mansion, 2-6 Yee

A staff member preliminarily tested

Wo Street, Causeway Bay

positive for COVID-19.

Most recent working day:

4th March (Friday)

1

As a precautionary measure, the Bank will arrange thorough disinfection for the abovementioned facility. All affected staff members are to be tested for COVID-19 in accordance with the latest government guidance, and will resume duty after receiving negative results.

BEA cares about the health and well-being of staff members and customers. In light of the pandemic, the Bank has enhanced its precautionary measures at branches and workplaces to protect staff members and customers, including implementation of split- team operations and shifts, and encouraging working from home. In addition, staff members are reminded to avoid face-to-face or cross-premises and branch meetings and activities. Recently, the Bank also temporarily adjusted its branch service arrangement in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Customer can call BEA's Customer Service Hotline on (852) 2211 1333 for enquiries.

- End -

Media enquiries:

Ms Judy Kwan

Mr Mill Seen

Head of Corporate Communications

Senior Manager of Corporate

Department

Communications Department

The Bank of East Asia, Limited

The Bank of East Asia, Limited

Tel: (852) 3608 5830

Tel: (852) 3608 5829

Email: kwanjtm@hkbea.com

Email: seenmsl@hkbea.com

2

Disclaimer

BEA - The Bank of East Asia Limited published this content on 06 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2022 15:48:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 16 926 M 2 166 M 2 166 M
Net income 2021 4 984 M 638 M 638 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,50x
Yield 2021 6,20%
Capitalization 36 591 M 4 683 M 4 683 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,16x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,12x
Nbr of Employees 8 824
Free-Float -
