Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. The Bank of East Asia, Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    23   HK0023000190

THE BANK OF EAST ASIA, LIMITED

(23)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  03/22 03:08:24 am
11.86 HKD   -3.10%
11:14aBANK OF EAST ASIA : Notice on Branch Services
PU
03/11AIA's 2021 Earnings Beat Estimates; Robust Growth Prompts $10 Billion Share Buyback
MT
03/10BANK OF EAST ASIA : Notice on Branch Services
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bank of East Asia : Notice on Branch Services

03/13/2022 | 11:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For Immediate Release

Notice on Branch Services

Hong Kong, 13th March, 2022 - The Bank of East Asia, Limited ("BEA" or the "Bank") announces that the following branch is temporarily closed until further notice.

Branch

Address

Reason for temporary closure

Tsuen Wan Sha Tsui

Shop 5, G/F, Chung On Building,

Two staff members preliminarily

Road

297-313 Sha Tsui Road, Tsuen

tested positive for COVID-19.

Wan

Most recent working day:

11th March (Friday)

Sheung Shui Landmark

Office No. 916-918, Level 9,

A staff member preliminarily tested

North Business Centre

Landmark North, 39 Lung Sum

positive for COVID-19.

Avenue, Sheung Shui

Most recent working day:

9th March (Wednesday)

Mongkok SupremeGold

1/F, 638-640 Nathan Road,

A staff member preliminarily tested

Centre

Mongkok

positive for COVID-19.

Most recent working day:

11th March (Friday)

As a precautionary measure, the Bank will arrange thorough disinfection for the abovementioned facility. All affected staff members are to be tested for COVID-19 in accordance with the latest government guidance, and will resume duty after receiving negative results.

Meanwhile, BEA's Laguna City, Wanchai, Causeway Bay, Ma Tau Wei Road and Shatin Plaza Branches have resumed services.

BEA cares about the health and well-being of staff members and customers. In light of the pandemic, the Bank has enhanced its precautionary measures at branches and workplaces to protect staff members and customers, including implementation of split- team operations and shifts, and encouraging working from home. In addition, staff members are reminded to avoid face-to-face or cross-premises and branch meetings and activities. Recently, the Bank also temporarily adjusted its branch service arrangement in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Customer can call BEA's Customer Service Hotline on (852) 2211 1333 for enquiries.

- End -

1

Media enquiries:

Ms Judy Kwan

Mr Mill Seen

Head of Corporate Communications

Senior Manager of Corporate

Department

Communications Department

The Bank of East Asia, Limited

The Bank of East Asia, Limited

Tel: (852) 3608 5830

Tel: (852) 3608 5829

Email: kwanjtm@hkbea.com

Email: seenmsl@hkbea.com

2

Disclaimer

BEA - The Bank of East Asia Limited published this content on 13 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2022 15:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THE BANK OF EAST ASIA, LIMITED
11:14aBANK OF EAST ASIA : Notice on Branch Services
PU
03/11AIA's 2021 Earnings Beat Estimates; Robust Growth Prompts $10 Billion Share Buyback
MT
03/10BANK OF EAST ASIA : Notice on Branch Services
PU
03/10THE BANK OF EAST ASIA, LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend (optional)
FA
03/09Bank of East Asia Shareholders to Vote March 28 on Nearly $371 Million Buyback Plan
MT
03/08BANK OF EAST ASIA : Notice on Branch Services
PU
03/08BANK OF EAST ASIA : EGM on 28th March, 2022
PU
03/06BANK OF EAST ASIA : Notice on Branch Services
PU
03/05Bank of East Asia to sell non-life insurance businesses to AIA for $278 mln
RE
03/04BANK OF EAST ASIA : Unlocking the Value of Blue Cross and Blue Care for Shareholders
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE BANK OF EAST ASIA, LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 16 926 M 2 162 M 2 162 M
Net income 2021 4 984 M 637 M 637 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,11x
Yield 2021 6,55%
Capitalization 34 662 M 4 428 M 4 428 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,05x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,01x
Nbr of Employees 8 824
Free-Float -
Chart THE BANK OF EAST ASIA, LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The Bank of East Asia, Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE BANK OF EAST ASIA, LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 11,86 HKD
Average target price 14,99 HKD
Spread / Average Target 26,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Man Kiu Li Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Man Bun Li General Manager & Head-Wealth Management
Dawn Tao Chief Financial Officer
Kwok Po Li Executive Chairman
Hon-Shing Tong Chief Operating Officer & Deputy CEO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE BANK OF EAST ASIA, LIMITED5.89%4 428
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-16.73%380 588
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-9.35%325 256
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.09%246 847
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY1.02%184 892
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.07%181 776