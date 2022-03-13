Bank of East Asia : Notice on Branch Services

For Immediate Release

Notice on Branch Services

Hong Kong, 13th March, 2022 - The Bank of East Asia, Limited ("BEA" or the "Bank") announces that the following branch is temporarily closed until further notice.

Branch Address Reason for temporary closure Tsuen Wan Sha Tsui Shop 5, G/F, Chung On Building, Two staff members preliminarily Road 297-313 Sha Tsui Road, Tsuen tested positive for COVID-19. Wan Most recent working day: 11th March (Friday) Sheung Shui Landmark Office No. 916-918, Level 9, A staff member preliminarily tested North Business Centre Landmark North, 39 Lung Sum positive for COVID-19. Avenue, Sheung Shui Most recent working day: 9th March (Wednesday) Mongkok SupremeGold 1/F, 638-640 Nathan Road, A staff member preliminarily tested Centre Mongkok positive for COVID-19. Most recent working day: 11th March (Friday)

As a precautionary measure, the Bank will arrange thorough disinfection for the abovementioned facility. All affected staff members are to be tested for COVID-19 in accordance with the latest government guidance, and will resume duty after receiving negative results.

Meanwhile, BEA's Laguna City, Wanchai, Causeway Bay, Ma Tau Wei Road and Shatin Plaza Branches have resumed services.

BEA cares about the health and well-being of staff members and customers. In light of the pandemic, the Bank has enhanced its precautionary measures at branches and workplaces to protect staff members and customers, including implementation of split- team operations and shifts, and encouraging working from home. In addition, staff members are reminded to avoid face-to-face or cross-premises and branch meetings and activities. Recently, the Bank also temporarily adjusted its branch service arrangement in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Customer can call BEA's Customer Service Hotline on (852) 2211 1333 for enquiries.

