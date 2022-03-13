Bank of East Asia : Notice on Branch Services

Hong Kong, 13thMarch, 2022 - The Bank of East Asia, Limited ("BEA" or the "Bank") announces that the following branch is temporarily closed until further notice.
Branch
Address
Reason for temporary closure
Tsuen Wan Sha Tsui
Shop 5, G/F, Chung On Building,
Two staff members preliminarily
Road
297-313 Sha Tsui Road, Tsuen
tested positive for COVID-19.
Wan
Most recent working day:
11th March (Friday)
Sheung Shui Landmark
Office No. 916-918, Level 9,
A staff member preliminarily tested
North Business Centre
Landmark North, 39 Lung Sum
positive for COVID-19.
Avenue, Sheung Shui
Most recent working day:
9th March (Wednesday)
Mongkok SupremeGold
1/F, 638-640 Nathan Road,
A staff member preliminarily tested
Centre
Mongkok
positive for COVID-19.
Most recent working day:
11th March (Friday)
As a precautionary measure, the Bank will arrange thorough disinfection for the abovementioned facility. All affected staff members are to be tested for COVID-19 in accordance with the latest government guidance, and will resume duty after receiving negative results.
Meanwhile, BEA's Laguna City, Wanchai, Causeway Bay, Ma Tau Wei Road and Shatin Plaza Branches have resumed services.
BEA cares about the health and well-being of staff members and customers. In light of the pandemic, the Bank has enhanced its precautionary measures at branches and workplaces to protect staff members and customers, including implementation of split- team operations and shifts, and encouraging working from home. In addition, staff members are reminded to avoid face-to-face or cross-premises and branch meetings and activities. Recently, the Bank also temporarily adjusted its branch service arrangement in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Customer can call BEA's Customer Service Hotline on (852) 2211 1333 for enquiries.
BEA - The Bank of East Asia Limited published this content on 13 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2022 15:13:01 UTC.