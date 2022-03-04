Bank of East Asia : Unlocking the Value of Blue Cross and Blue Care for Shareholders
03/04/2022 | 05:26am EST
For Immediate Release
UNLOCKING THE VALUE OF BLUE CROSS AND BLUE CARE FOR
SHAREHOLDERS
Strengthening distribution capabilities by extending our partnership with AIA
Hong Kong, 4thMarch, 2022 - The Bank of East Asia, Limited ("BEA", or the "Bank"; stock code: 23) is pleased to announce the disposal of Blue Cross (Asia-Pacific) Insurance Limited ("Blue Cross"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of BEA, to AIA Group Limited ("AIA"; stock code: 1299). This transaction will expand the scope of BEA's existing life bancassurance partnership with AIA, bringing benefits to customers, providing further sales opportunities and ultimately delivering additional value to shareholders.
As part of the transaction, Blue Cross will become the exclusive provider of non-life insurance products for BEA's personal banking customers in Hong Kong for a period of 15 years. AIA will also purchase BEA's 80% stake in healthcare service provider Blue Care JV (BVI) Holdings Limited ("Blue Care").
The total consideration for the abovementioned transactions (the "Transactions") is HK$2,168 million(1). BEA is expected to book a disposal gain of approximately HK$1,534 million in the current financial year. Taking into account the prevailing business conditions upon completion of the Transactions, the Board of Directors will decide on the use of proceeds from the disposals, which may include a return to shareholders.
Mr Adrian Li and Mr Brian Li, Co-Chief Executives of BEA, said: "With our shared vision and excellent working relationship, the bancassurance partnership between BEA and AIA, which officially commenced in July last year, has enjoyed a promising start. We are delighted to announce yet another milestone in this partnership by extending our cooperation into the general insurance arena. The Transactions once again demonstrate our continued commitment to enhancing the value of our business and positioning the Bank for growth and success over the long term."
Mr Jacky Chan, AIA's Regional Chief Executive, said: "I am delighted to expand our successful partnership with BEA and welcome Blue Cross to AIA. Our unrivalled multi- channel distribution platform is at the heart of our strategy and this new agreement deepens our exclusive relationship with one of the leading domestic banks in Hong Kong. Powered by our digital transformation and a full suite of health insurance propositions, we will unlock further growth potential and help many more people live Healthier, Longer, Better lives."
1
BEA and AIA will immediately begin preparations to launch the distribution partnership. The disposal of Blue Cross is expected to be completed within this year subject to relevant regulatory approvals.
Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C. is acting as sole financial adviser to BEA.
2
About The Bank of East Asia, Limited
Incorporated in 1918, The Bank of East Asia, Limited ("BEA") is a leading Hong Kong- based financial services group listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, with total consolidated assets of HK$907.47 billion (US$116.39 billion) as of 31st December, 2021.
BEA provides a comprehensive range of corporate banking, personal banking, wealth management, and investment services to customers through an extensive network of about 150 outlets covering Hong Kong, the rest of Greater China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, and the United States. For more information, please visit www.hkbea.com.
About Blue Cross (Asia-Pacific) Insurance Limited
Blue Cross (Asia-Pacific) Insurance Limited ("Blue Cross") is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Bank providing a comprehensive range of non-life insurance products and services including medical, travel, and general insurance to both individual and corporate customers in Hong Kong. Blue Cross distributes its products through diversified distribution channels, including the Bank's extensive network of branches, online channel, direct sales channel, agents and brokers, as well as travel agencies.
About Blue Care JV (BVI) Holdings Limited
Blue Care JV (BVI) Holdings Limited ("Blue Care") is a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands with limited liability. The Bank has an 80% stake in Blue Care while the remaining 20% is held by an independent third party. Blue Care, through its wholly- owned subsidiary, U Care and Blue Care Medical Centres, provides a comprehensive range of healthcare services including consultations, pre-insurance and pre- employment check-ups, health screening programmes, vaccinations, etc.
About AIA Group
AIA Group Limited and its subsidiaries (collectively "AIA" or the "Group") comprise the
largest independent publicly listed pan-Asian life insurance group. It has a presence in 18 markets - wholly-owned branches and subsidiaries in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR(2), Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, New Zealand, the Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan (China), Vietnam, Brunei and Macau SAR(3), and a 49 per cent joint venture in India.
The business that is now AIA was first established in Shanghai more than a century ago in 1919. It is a market leader in Asia (ex-Japan) based on life insurance premiums and holds leading positions across the majority of its markets. It had total assets of US$330 billion as of 30 June 2021.
3
AIA meets the long-term savings and protection needs of individuals by offering a range of products and services including life insurance, accident and health insurance and savings plans. The Group also provides employee benefits, credit life and pension services to corporate clients. Through an extensive network of agents, partners and employees across Asia, AIA serves the holders of more than 39 million individual policies and over 16 million participating members of group insurance schemes.
AIA Group Limited is listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under the stock code "1299" with American Depositary Receipts (Level 1) traded on the over-the-counter market (ticker symbol: "AAGIY").
Notes:
Based on an exchange rate of USD : HKD - 1:7.8.
Hong Kong SAR refers to Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.
Macau SAR refers to Macau Special Administrative Region.
