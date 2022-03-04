Bank of East Asia : Unlocking the Value of Blue Cross and Blue Care for Shareholders

For Immediate Release

UNLOCKING THE VALUE OF BLUE CROSS AND BLUE CARE FOR

SHAREHOLDERS

Strengthening distribution capabilities by extending our partnership with AIA

Hong Kong, 4th March, 2022 - The Bank of East Asia, Limited ("BEA", or the "Bank"; stock code: 23) is pleased to announce the disposal of Blue Cross (Asia-Pacific) Insurance Limited ("Blue Cross"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of BEA, to AIA Group Limited ("AIA"; stock code: 1299). This transaction will expand the scope of BEA's existing life bancassurance partnership with AIA, bringing benefits to customers, providing further sales opportunities and ultimately delivering additional value to shareholders.

As part of the transaction, Blue Cross will become the exclusive provider of non-life insurance products for BEA's personal banking customers in Hong Kong for a period of 15 years. AIA will also purchase BEA's 80% stake in healthcare service provider Blue Care JV (BVI) Holdings Limited ("Blue Care").

The total consideration for the abovementioned transactions (the "Transactions") is HK$2,168 million(1). BEA is expected to book a disposal gain of approximately HK$1,534 million in the current financial year. Taking into account the prevailing business conditions upon completion of the Transactions, the Board of Directors will decide on the use of proceeds from the disposals, which may include a return to shareholders.

Mr Adrian Li and Mr Brian Li, Co-Chief Executives of BEA, said: "With our shared vision and excellent working relationship, the bancassurance partnership between BEA and AIA, which officially commenced in July last year, has enjoyed a promising start. We are delighted to announce yet another milestone in this partnership by extending our cooperation into the general insurance arena. The Transactions once again demonstrate our continued commitment to enhancing the value of our business and positioning the Bank for growth and success over the long term."

Mr Jacky Chan, AIA's Regional Chief Executive, said: "I am delighted to expand our successful partnership with BEA and welcome Blue Cross to AIA. Our unrivalled multi- channel distribution platform is at the heart of our strategy and this new agreement deepens our exclusive relationship with one of the leading domestic banks in Hong Kong. Powered by our digital transformation and a full suite of health insurance propositions, we will unlock further growth potential and help many more people live Healthier, Longer, Better lives."

1