The Bank of East Asia, Limited

THE BANK OF EAST ASIA, LIMITED

(23)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Bank of East Asia : Fraudulent Website Notification

03/10/2021 | 02:07am EST
For Immediate Release

Fraudulent Website Notification

Hong Kong, 10th March 2021 - The Bank of East Asia, Limited ("BEA" or the "Bank") would like to alert all customers and the general public that the Bank has no affiliation whatsoever with the website at https://hkbea.nresident.com/online/.

Anyone who has provided personal information or has conducted any financial transactions through the website should immediately report the case to the Police for investigation, and contact BEA's Customer Service Hotline (852) 2211 1333 for assistance. Customers should also refrain from visiting the website and downloading any suspicious files from the website.

BEA would like to remind its customers that they can access the Bank's internet-based services safely and securely via the Bank's homepage at www.hkbea.com.

The Bank has reported the above incident to the Hong Kong Police and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, and will take any action deemed necessary and appropriate to protect the reputation of the Bank and the interests of its customers and the general public.

Customers who are suspicious about the identity of a website at an address similar to the address of BEA's homepage should call the Bank's Customer Service Hotline for verification.

- End -

Media enquiries:

Ms Carmen Lee

Mr Mill Seen

Head of Corporate Communications

Senior Manager of Corporate

Department

Communications Department

The Bank of East Asia, Limited

The Bank of East Asia, Limited

Tel.: (852) 3608 5830

Tel: (852) 3608 5829

Email: leecol@hkbea.com

Email: seenmsl@hkbea.com

Financials
Sales 2020 16 321 M 2 103 M 2 103 M
Net income 2020 2 396 M 309 M 309 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 25,4x
Yield 2020 1,74%
Capitalization 56 115 M 7 230 M 7 229 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,44x
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,36x
Nbr of Employees 9 539
Free-Float 47,5%
Chart THE BANK OF EAST ASIA, LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The Bank of East Asia, Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE BANK OF EAST ASIA, LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 16,23 HKD
Last Close Price 19,24 HKD
Spread / Highest target 9,15%
Spread / Average Target -15,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Man Kiu Li Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Man Bun Li Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Dawn Tao Chief Financial Officer
Kwok Po Li Executive Chairman
Hon-Shing Tong Chief Operating Officer & Deputy CEO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE BANK OF EAST ASIA, LIMITED16.18%7 230
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.19.49%466 606
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION19.83%320 330
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED10.34%290 556
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.36%213 773
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.10.35%192 502
