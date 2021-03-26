Bank of East Asia : Proxy Form (102nd Annual General Meeting to be held on 6th May, 2021)

The Bank of East Asia, Limited 東亞銀行有限公司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability in 1918)

(Stock Code: 23)

Proxy Form (102nd Annual General Meeting to be held on 6th May, 2021)

I/We1 ofbeing the registered holder(s) of

(the "Bank") hereby appoint the Chairman of the Meeting or 3 and 4

2 ordinary shares of The Bank of East Asia, Limited of as

my/our proxy to attend and vote5 for me/us and on my/our behalf at the 102nd Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Bank to be held in the Grand Ballroom, Four Seasons Hotel, 8 Finance Street, Central, Hong Kong on Thursday, 6th May, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. and at any adjournment thereof and to vote for me/us as indicated below:

Resolutions (the full text of each resolution is set out in the Notice of the AGM) Please put a '✓' below if you cast FOR5 Please put a '✓' below if you cast AGAINST5 1. To receive the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31st December, 2020 together with the Report of the Directors and the Independent Auditor's Report thereon. 2. To re-appoint KPMG as Auditor of the Bank and authorise the Directors to fix the Auditor's remuneration. 3. To re-elect the following Directors: (a)Mr. Adrian David LI Man-kiu (b)Mr. Brian David LI Man-bun (c)Dr. David MONG Tak-yeung (d)Dr. Francisco Javier SERRADO TREPAT 4. To approve the adoption of the Staff Share Option Scheme 2021. 5. To grant a general mandate to the Directors to allot, issue and deal with additional shares of the Bank. 6. To grant a general mandate to the Directors to buy back the Bank's own shares. 7. To extend the general mandate granted to the Directors pursuant to item 5. ** The Board of Directors recommends to vote FOR the above resolutions.**

Dated this

day of

2021.

Signature of Shareholder:

Full Name:

Notes:

1. Full name(s) and address(es) to be inserted in block capitals.

2. Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s). If no number is inserted, this form will be deemed to relate to all the shares in the Bank registered in your name(s).

3. If you are a shareholder of the Bank who is entitled to attend and vote at the AGM (or at any adjournment thereof), you are entitled to appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote on your behalf provided that each proxy is appointed to represent the respective number of shares held by the shareholder as specified in the relevant proxy form. A proxy need not also be a shareholder of the Bank, but must attend the AGM in person in order to represent you.

4. If you wish to appoint a proxy other than the Chairman of the Meeting, please delete the words "the Chairman of the Meeting or" and insert the full name and address of the person you wish to appoint in the space provided. If no name is inserted, the Chairman of the Meeting will act as your proxy. Completion and delivery of the proxy form will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the AGM.

5. IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR A RESOLUTION, PLEASE TICK (✓) IN THE RELEVANT BOX UNDER "FOR". IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST A RESOLUTION, PLEASE TICK (✓) IN THE RELEVANT BOX UNDER "AGAINST". If you do not indicate how you wish your proxy to vote, your proxy will be entitled to exercise his/her discretion or to abstain. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his/her discretion on any resolution properly put to the AGM other than those referred to in the notice convening the AGM.

6. Pursuant to Rule 13.39(4) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, all resolutions set out in the Notice of AGM will be decided by poll at the AGM.

7. In the case of joint Shareholders, the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, shall be accepted to the exclusion of the vote(s) of other joint holder(s) and for this purpose seniority shall be determined by the order in which the names stand in the Register of Members of the Bank.

8. This Proxy Form must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorised in writing. In the case of a corporation, this Form must be executed under seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney duly authorised.

9. To be valid, this Proxy Form together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy thereof must be deposited with Tricor Standard Limited, Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, not less than 48 hours before the time for holding the AGM (or the adjournment thereof).

10. Any alteration made to this Proxy Form must be initialled by the person who signs it.

