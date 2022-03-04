Bank of East Asia to sell non-life insurance businesses to AIA for $278 mln

HONG KONG, March 5 (Reuters) - Bank of East Asia
(BEA) said late on Friday it has agreed to sell its non-life
insurance and healthcare services businesses to a unit of AIA
Group Ltd for an aggregate HK$2.168 billion ($278
million).
BEA agreed to sell its medical, travel and general insurance
services unit Blue Cross (Asia-Pacific) Insurance and all of its
80% interest in healthcare services unit Blue Care JV (BVI)
Holdings to AIA to generate value for shareholders.
The Hong Kong-based bank expected to book an aggregate
profit of HK$1.534 billion upon completion of the deals, it said
in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse.
Asia-focused AIA's largest market is mainland China, which
along with Hong Kong accounts for about half of its business.
BEA shares have risen 11.8% so far this year as of last
close, while AIA shares have gained 1%.
($1 = 7.8136 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)