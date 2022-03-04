Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. The Bank of East Asia, Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    23   HK0023000190

THE BANK OF EAST ASIA, LIMITED

(23)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bank of East Asia to sell non-life insurance businesses to AIA for $278 mln

03/04/2022 | 11:53pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HONG KONG, March 5 (Reuters) - Bank of East Asia (BEA) said late on Friday it has agreed to sell its non-life insurance and healthcare services businesses to a unit of AIA Group Ltd for an aggregate HK$2.168 billion ($278 million).

BEA agreed to sell its medical, travel and general insurance services unit Blue Cross (Asia-Pacific) Insurance and all of its 80% interest in healthcare services unit Blue Care JV (BVI) Holdings to AIA to generate value for shareholders.

The Hong Kong-based bank expected to book an aggregate profit of HK$1.534 billion upon completion of the deals, it said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse.

Asia-focused AIA's largest market is mainland China, which along with Hong Kong accounts for about half of its business.

BEA shares have risen 11.8% so far this year as of last close, while AIA shares have gained 1%. ($1 = 7.8136 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIA GROUP LIMITED -1.67% 79.4 Delayed Quote.1.02%
THE BANK OF EAST ASIA, LIMITED -2.80% 12.52 Delayed Quote.11.79%
All news about THE BANK OF EAST ASIA, LIMITED
03/04Bank of East Asia to sell non-life insurance businesses to AIA for $278 mln
RE
03/04BANK OF EAST ASIA : Unlocking the Value of Blue Cross and Blue Care for Shareholders
PU
03/03BANK OF EAST ASIA : BEA Temporarily Suspends Saturday Branch Services
PU
03/03BANK OF EAST ASIA : Notice on Branch Services
PU
03/01BANK OF EAST ASIA : Notice on Branch Services
PU
02/28Factbox-What is China's onshore yuan clearing and settlement system CIPS?
RE
02/27BANK OF EAST ASIA : Notice on Branch Services
PU
02/24BANK OF EAST ASIA : Notice on Branch Services
PU
02/24BANK OF EAST ASIA : BEA 2021 Final Results Announcement
PU
02/23BANK OF EAST ASIA : Second Interim Dividend for the year ended 31 December 2021 (24th Febr..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE BANK OF EAST ASIA, LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 16 926 M 2 166 M 2 166 M
Net income 2021 4 984 M 638 M 638 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,50x
Yield 2021 6,20%
Capitalization 36 591 M 4 683 M 4 683 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,16x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,12x
Nbr of Employees 8 824
Free-Float 45,2%
Chart THE BANK OF EAST ASIA, LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The Bank of East Asia, Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE BANK OF EAST ASIA, LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 12,52 HKD
Average target price 14,99 HKD
Spread / Average Target 19,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Man Kiu Li Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Man Bun Li General Manager & Head-Wealth Management
Dawn Tao Chief Financial Officer
Kwok Po Li Executive Chairman
Hon-Shing Tong Chief Operating Officer & Deputy CEO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE BANK OF EAST ASIA, LIMITED15.00%4 816
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-12.04%408 344
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-4.50%342 886
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.68%253 848
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-0.02%200 532
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY6.79%195 458