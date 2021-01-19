Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  The Bank of East Asia, Limited    23   HK0023000190

THE BANK OF EAST ASIA, LIMITED

(23)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Hedge fund Elliott Management to shutter Hong Kong office

01/19/2021 | 11:44pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BOSTON (Reuters) - U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management, known for its activist bent, is closing its 20-strong office in Hong Kong after moving responsibility for Asian investment decisions to London and Tokyo over the past three years.

The 44-year-old firm told investors the Hong Kong workforce was being moved to London and Tokyo, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The Hong Kong closure does not signal a shift in investment priorities, the source said, however. Although the decision is being made largely for efficiency reasons, it coincides with rising political tension in the Asian financial hub.

Over the last three years, Elliott's office has shrunk down from about 100, with the Hong Kong-based portfolio managers moving elsewhere, the source added.

In a rare example of shareholder activism, Elliott has invested in independent Hong Kong lender Bank of East Asia (BEA), waging a campaign to demand reforms, such as urging the bank to put itself up for sale.

Legal proceedings between the two were put on hold last year after the bank said it would review its assets, and later added it would initiate a sale of its insurance business.

In Japan, as activist investing becomes more common, Elliott has bought stakes and pushed for changes in companies such as SoftBank Group Corp, hotel chain Unizo Holdings Co Ltd, and now-merged Alpine Electronics Inc. and Alps Electric Co.

Japan, like some other countries in the region, hopes to lure banks and asset managers from the former British colony after tough new security legislation prompted some companies to assess their operations there.

Few have publicly moved operations staff after the new measure, however, and financial regulators in Hong Kong, which returned to Chinese rule in 1997, said it would not affect companies' operations.

Elliott's move, first reported by the Financial Times newspaper, leaves it with offices in the United States, London and Tokyo.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss in Boston, additional reporting by Alun John in Hong Kong and Makiko Yamazaki in Tokyo; Editing by David Goodman and Clarence Fernandez)

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss


© Reuters 2021
All news about THE BANK OF EAST ASIA, LIMITED
01/19Hedge fund Elliott Management to shutter Hong Kong office
RE
01/19Hedge fund Elliott Management to shutter Hong Kong office
RE
01/17SJM Holdings Subsidiary Plans to Offer US Dollar Bonds for Debt Payment
MT
01/13Hopson Development Shares Fall 3% on Issuance of $400 Million Bonds Due 2022
MT
01/12Yuexiu Property Subsidiary Taps Debt Market for Two-Tranche Bond Deal Worth $..
MT
01/11Sichuan Languang Subsidiary Sells $300 Million Bonds Due 2022
MT
01/06Hopson Development Sells $400 Million of 5.8% Bonds Due 2022
MT
01/06Dexin China to Issue $150 Million More of Its Outstanding $150 Million of 9.9..
MT
01/05Logan Group Plans US Dollar Bond Sale to Pay Debts
MT
01/05Hopson Development Eyes US Dollar Bond Offering for Debt Payments
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 16 321 M 2 105 M 2 105 M
Net income 2020 2 382 M 307 M 307 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 22,4x
Yield 2020 2,17%
Capitalization 49 582 M 6 396 M 6 396 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,04x
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,03x
Nbr of Employees 9 670
Free-Float 47,5%
Chart THE BANK OF EAST ASIA, LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The Bank of East Asia, Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE BANK OF EAST ASIA, LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 14,97 HKD
Last Close Price 17,00 HKD
Spread / Highest target 17,6%
Spread / Average Target -12,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Man Kiu Li Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Man Bun Li Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kwok Po Li Executive Chairman
Hon-Shing Tong Chief Operating Officer & Deputy CEO
Dawn Tao Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE BANK OF EAST ASIA, LIMITED2.66%6 312
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.9.11%422 769
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION8.91%285 563
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.78%270 882
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION6.28%202 244
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.17.97%200 560
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ