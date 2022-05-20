Template CCA(A): Main features of regulatory capital instruments and non-capital LAC debt
The Bank of East Asia, Limited
東亞銀行有限公司
Template CCA(A): Main features of regulatory capital instruments and non-capital LAC debt instruments
(Updated on 18 May, 2022)
Section (i) Both regulatory capital and LAC requirements
(1)
(2)
(3)
(4)
(5)
US$650 million
US$650 million
US$600 million
US$500 million
Ordinary Shares
Additional Tier 1
Additional Tier 1
Tier 2 due 2030
Tier 2 due 2032
issued in 2019
issued in 2020
1
Issuer
BEA
BEA
BEA
BEA
BEA
2
Unique identifier - ISIN
HK0023000190
XS2049804896
XS2222027364
XS2168040744
XS2423359459
3
Governing law(s) of the instrument
Hong Kong
England (Subordination,
England
England (Subordination,
England (Subordination,
set-off,non-viability
(Subordination, set-off,
set-off,non-viability
set-off,non-viability
loss absorption and
non-viability
loss absorption and
loss absorption and
Hong Kong Resolution
loss absorption and
Hong Kong Resolution
Hong Kong Resolution
Authority Power
Hong Kong Resolution
Authority Power
Authority Power
governed by Hong Kong
Authority Power
governed by Hong Kong
governed by Hong Kong
laws)
governed by Hong
laws)
laws)
Kong laws)
3a
Means by which enforceability requirement of
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
Section 13 of the TLAC Term Sheet is
achieved (for non-capital LAC debt
instruments governed by non-Hong Kong law)
Regulatory treatment
4
Transitional Basel III rules#
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
5
Post-transitional Basel III rules+
Common Equity Tier
Additional Tier 1
Additional Tier 1
Tier 2
Tier 2
1
6
Eligible at solo*/group/solo and group (for
Solo and group
Solo and group
Solo and group
Solo and group
Solo and group
regulatory capital purposes)
6a
Eligible at solo* / LAC consolidation group /
Solo and LAC
Solo and LAC
Solo and LAC
Solo and LAC
Solo and LAC
solo and LAC consolidation group (for LAC
consolidation group
consolidation group
consolidation group
consolidation group
consolidation group
purposes)
7
Instrument type
Ordinary shares
Perpetual non-
Perpetual non-
Tier 2 notes
Tier 2 notes
cumulative Additional
cumulative Additional
Tier 1 capital securities
Tier 1 capital
securities
8
Amount recognised in regulatory capital
HK$41,791 Mn
HK$5,068 Mn
HK$5,021 Mn
HK$4,687 Mn
HK$3,905 Mn
(at 30/04/2022)
8a
Amount recognised in loss-absorbing capacity
HK$41,791 Mn
HK$5,068 Mn
HK$5,021 Mn
HK$4,687 Mn
HK$3,905 Mn
(at 30/04/2022)
9
Par value of instrument
N.A.
Issue price:
Issue price:
Issue price :
Issue price :
US$650 million : 100%
US$650 million : 100%
US$600 million:
US$500 million:
99.592%
99.846%
10
Accounting classification
Equity
Equity
Equity
Liability -
Liability -
amortised cost
amortised cost
11
Original date of issuance
Since incorporation
19th September, 2019
21st October, 2020
29th May, 2020
22nd April, 2022
12
Perpetual or dated
N.A.
Perpetual
Perpetual
Dated
Dated
13
Original maturity date
N.A.
No maturity
No maturity
29th May, 2030
22nd April, 2032
14
Issuer call subject to prior supervisory
No
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
approval
15
Optional call date, contingent call dates and
N.A.
First call date :
First call date :
One-off call date:
One-off call date:
redemption price
19th September, 2024
21st October, 2025
29th May, 2025
22nd April, 2027
Included tax and
Included tax and
Included tax and
Included tax and
regulatory call options
regulatory call options
regulatory call options
regulatory call options
Redemptions in whole at
Redemptions in whole
Redemptions in whole at
Redemptions in whole at
100% with accrued
at 100% with accrued
100% with accrued
100% with accrued
dividends, final amount
dividends, final amount
interests, final amount
interests, final amount
subject to adjustment
subject to adjustment
subject to adjustment
subject to adjustment
following occurance of a
following occurance of a
following occurance of a
following occurance of a
Non-Viability Event or the
Non-Viability Event or
Non-Viability Event or the
Non-Viability Event or the
exercise of Hong Kong
the exercise of Hong
exercise of Hong Kong
exercise of Hong Kong
Resolution Authority
Kong Resolution
Resolution Authority
Resolution Authority
Power
Authority Power
Power
Power
16
Subsequent call dates, if applicable
N.A.
Any payment dates
Any payment dates
N.A.
N.A.
thereafter first call date
thereafter first call date
Coupons / dividends
17
Fixed or floating dividend/coupon
N.A.
Fixed
Fixed
Fixed
Fixed
18
Coupon rate and any related index
N.A.
Up to 19th September,
Up to 21st October,
Up to 29th May, 2025:
Up to 22nd April, 2027:
2024 : 5.875% p.a.
2025 : 5.825% p.a.
4% p.a.
4.875% p.a.
Thereafter and every 5
Thereafter and every 5
Thereafter reset at 5-
Thereafter reset at 5-
years thereafter reset
years thereafter reset
year U.S. Treasury +
year U.S. Treasury +
at : 5-year U.S. Treasury
at : 5-year U.S.
3.75%
2.30%
+ 4.257%
Treasury + 5.527%
P. 1
The Bank of East Asia, Limited
東亞銀行有限公司
Template CCA(A): Main features of regulatory capital instruments and non-capital LAC debt instruments(continued)
(Updated on 18 May, 2022)
Section (i) Both regulatory capital and LAC requirements (continued)
(1)
(2)
(3)
(4)
(5)
US$650 million
US$650 million
US$600 million
US$500 million
Ordinary Shares
Additional Tier 1
Additional Tier 1
Tier 2 due 2030
Tier 2 due 2032
issued in 2019
issued in 2020
19
Existence of a dividend stopper
No
Yes
Yes
No
No
20
Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or
N.A.
Fully discretionary
Fully discretionary
Mandatory
Mandatory
mandatory
21
Existence of step up or other incentive to
No
No
No
No
No
redeem
22
Noncumulative or cumulative
Non-cumulative
Non-cumulative
Non-cumulative
Cumulative
Cumulative
23
Convertible or non-convertible
Non-convertible
Non-convertible
Non-convertible
Non-convertible
Non-convertible
24
If convertible, conversion trigger (s)
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
25
If convertible, fully or partially
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
26
If convertible, conversion rate
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
27
If convertible, mandatory or optional
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
conversion
28
If convertible, specify instrument type
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
convertible into
29
If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
converts into
30
Write-down feature
No
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
31
If write-down,write-down trigger(s)
N.A.
Occurrence of a "Non-
Occurrence of a "Non-
Occurrence of a "Non-
Occurrence of a "Non-
Viability Event", which
Viability Event", which
Viability Event", which
Viability Event", which
means the earlier of:
means the earlier of:
means the earlier of:
means the earlier of:
(i) the HKMA notifying
(i) the HKMA notifying
(i) the HKMA notifying
(i) the HKMA notifying
BEA in writing that the
BEA in writing that the
BEA in writing that the
BEA in writing that the
HKMA is of the opinion
HKMA is of the opinion
HKMA is of the opinion
HKMA is of the opinion
that a write-off or
that a write-off or
that a write-off or
that a write-off or
conversion is necessary,
conversion is
conversion is necessary,
conversion is necessary,
without which BEA would
necessary, without
without which BEA would
without which BEA would
become non-viable; and
which BEA would
become non-viable; and
become non-viable; and
(ii) the HKMA notifying
become non-viable;
(ii) the HKMA notifying
(ii) the HKMA notifying
BEA in writing that a
and
BEA in writing that a
BEA in writing that a
decision has been made
(ii) the HKMA notifying
decision has been made
decision has been made
by the government body,
BEA in writing that a
by the government body,
by the government body,
a government officer or
decision has been
a government officer or
a government officer or
other relevant regulatory
made by the
other relevant regulatory
other relevant regulatory
body with the authority to
government body, a
body with the authority to
body with the authority to
make such a decision,
government officer or
make such a decision,
make such a decision,
that a public sector
other relevant
that a public sector
that a public sector
injection of capital or
regulatory body with
injection of capital or
injection of capital or
equivalent support is
the authority to make
equivalent support is
equivalent support is
necessary, without which
such a decision, that a
necessary, without which
necessary, without which
BEA would become non-
public sector injection
BEA would become non-
BEA would become non-
viable.
of capital or equivalent
viable.
viable.
support is necessary,
without which BEA
would become non-
viable.
32
If write-down, full or partial
N.A.
Partial
Partial
Partial
Partial
33
If write-down, permanent or temporary
N.A.
Permanent
Permanent
Permanent
Permanent
34
If temporary write-down, description of
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
write-up mechanism
34a
Type of subordination
Contractual
Contractual
Contractual
Contractual
Contractual
35
Position in subordination hierarchy in
N.A.
Immediately
Immediately
Immediately
Immediately
liquidation (specify instrument type
subordinated to
subordinated to
subordinated to
subordinated to
immediately senior to instrument in the
unsecured senior
unsecured senior
unsecured senior
unsecured senior
insolvency creditor hierarchy of the legal entity
notes / indebtedness,
notes / indebtedness,
notes / indebtedness
notes / indebtedness
concerned).
non-preferred loss
non-preferred loss
and non-preferred loss
and non-preferred loss
absorbing capacity
absorbing capacity
absorbing capacity
absorbing capacity
notes / indebtedness
notes / indebtedness
notes / indebtedness
notes / indebtedness
and subordinated Tier 2
and subordinated Tier
notes / indebtedness
2 notes / indebtedness
36
Non-compliant transitioned features
No
No
No
No
No
37
If yes, specify non-compliant features
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
There is no capital instrument meeting only regulatory capital (but not LAC) requirements or meeting only LAC (but not regulatory capital) requirements.
Footnotes:
Regulatory treatment of capital instruments subject to transitional arrangements provided for in Schedule 4H of the Banking (Capital) Rules
Regulatory treatment of capital instruments not subject to transitional arrangements provided for in Schedule 4H of the Banking (Capital) Rules
P. 2
Sales 2022
17 255 M
2 199 M
2 199 M
Net income 2022
4 872 M
621 M
621 M
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
7,30x
Yield 2022
6,62%
Capitalization
30 488 M
3 885 M
3 885 M
Capi. / Sales 2022
1,77x
Capi. / Sales 2023
1,60x
Nbr of Employees
8 824
Free-Float
36,0%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.