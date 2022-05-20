Log in
Template CCA(A): Main features of regulatory capital instruments and non-capital LAC debt

05/20/2022
The Bank of East Asia, Limited

東亞銀行有限公司

Template CCA(A): Main features of regulatory capital instruments and non-capital LAC debt instruments

(Updated on 18 May, 2022)

Section (i) Both regulatory capital and LAC requirements

(1)

(2)

(3)

(4)

(5)

US$650 million

US$650 million

US$600 million

US$500 million

Ordinary Shares

Additional Tier 1

Additional Tier 1

Tier 2 due 2030

Tier 2 due 2032

issued in 2019

issued in 2020

1

Issuer

BEA

BEA

BEA

BEA

BEA

2

Unique identifier - ISIN

HK0023000190

XS2049804896

XS2222027364

XS2168040744

XS2423359459

3

Governing law(s) of the instrument

Hong Kong

England (Subordination,

England

England (Subordination,

England (Subordination,

set-off,non-viability

(Subordination, set-off,

set-off,non-viability

set-off,non-viability

loss absorption and

non-viability

loss absorption and

loss absorption and

Hong Kong Resolution

loss absorption and

Hong Kong Resolution

Hong Kong Resolution

Authority Power

Hong Kong Resolution

Authority Power

Authority Power

governed by Hong Kong

Authority Power

governed by Hong Kong

governed by Hong Kong

laws)

governed by Hong

laws)

laws)

Kong laws)

3a

Means by which enforceability requirement of

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

Section 13 of the TLAC Term Sheet is

achieved (for non-capital LAC debt

instruments governed by non-Hong Kong law)

Regulatory treatment

4

Transitional Basel III rules#

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

5

Post-transitional Basel III rules+

Common Equity Tier

Additional Tier 1

Additional Tier 1

Tier 2

Tier 2

1

6

Eligible at solo*/group/solo and group (for

Solo and group

Solo and group

Solo and group

Solo and group

Solo and group

regulatory capital purposes)

6a

Eligible at solo* / LAC consolidation group /

Solo and LAC

Solo and LAC

Solo and LAC

Solo and LAC

Solo and LAC

solo and LAC consolidation group (for LAC

consolidation group

consolidation group

consolidation group

consolidation group

consolidation group

purposes)

7

Instrument type

Ordinary shares

Perpetual non-

Perpetual non-

Tier 2 notes

Tier 2 notes

cumulative Additional

cumulative Additional

Tier 1 capital securities

Tier 1 capital

securities

8

Amount recognised in regulatory capital

HK$41,791 Mn

HK$5,068 Mn

HK$5,021 Mn

HK$4,687 Mn

HK$3,905 Mn

(at 30/04/2022)

8a

Amount recognised in loss-absorbing capacity

HK$41,791 Mn

HK$5,068 Mn

HK$5,021 Mn

HK$4,687 Mn

HK$3,905 Mn

(at 30/04/2022)

9

Par value of instrument

N.A.

Issue price:

Issue price:

Issue price :

Issue price :

US$650 million : 100%

US$650 million : 100%

US$600 million:

US$500 million:

99.592%

99.846%

10

Accounting classification

Equity

Equity

Equity

Liability -

Liability -

amortised cost

amortised cost

11

Original date of issuance

Since incorporation

19th September, 2019

21st October, 2020

29th May, 2020

22nd April, 2022

12

Perpetual or dated

N.A.

Perpetual

Perpetual

Dated

Dated

13

Original maturity date

N.A.

No maturity

No maturity

29th May, 2030

22nd April, 2032

14

Issuer call subject to prior supervisory

No

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

approval

15

Optional call date, contingent call dates and

N.A.

First call date :

First call date :

One-off call date:

One-off call date:

redemption price

19th September, 2024

21st October, 2025

29th May, 2025

22nd April, 2027

Included tax and

Included tax and

Included tax and

Included tax and

regulatory call options

regulatory call options

regulatory call options

regulatory call options

Redemptions in whole at

Redemptions in whole

Redemptions in whole at

Redemptions in whole at

100% with accrued

at 100% with accrued

100% with accrued

100% with accrued

dividends, final amount

dividends, final amount

interests, final amount

interests, final amount

subject to adjustment

subject to adjustment

subject to adjustment

subject to adjustment

following occurance of a

following occurance of a

following occurance of a

following occurance of a

Non-Viability Event or the

Non-Viability Event or

Non-Viability Event or the

Non-Viability Event or the

exercise of Hong Kong

the exercise of Hong

exercise of Hong Kong

exercise of Hong Kong

Resolution Authority

Kong Resolution

Resolution Authority

Resolution Authority

Power

Authority Power

Power

Power

16

Subsequent call dates, if applicable

N.A.

Any payment dates

Any payment dates

N.A.

N.A.

thereafter first call date

thereafter first call date

Coupons / dividends

17

Fixed or floating dividend/coupon

N.A.

Fixed

Fixed

Fixed

Fixed

18

Coupon rate and any related index

N.A.

Up to 19th September,

Up to 21st October,

Up to 29th May, 2025:

Up to 22nd April, 2027:

2024 : 5.875% p.a.

2025 : 5.825% p.a.

4% p.a.

4.875% p.a.

Thereafter and every 5

Thereafter and every 5

Thereafter reset at 5-

Thereafter reset at 5-

years thereafter reset

years thereafter reset

year U.S. Treasury +

year U.S. Treasury +

at : 5-year U.S. Treasury

at : 5-year U.S.

3.75%

2.30%

+ 4.257%

Treasury + 5.527%

P. 1

The Bank of East Asia, Limited

東亞銀行有限公司

Template CCA(A): Main features of regulatory capital instruments andnon-capitalLAC debt instruments(continued)

(Updated on 18 May, 2022)

Section (i) Both regulatory capital and LAC requirements (continued)

(1)

(2)

(3)

(4)

(5)

US$650 million

US$650 million

US$600 million

US$500 million

Ordinary Shares

Additional Tier 1

Additional Tier 1

Tier 2 due 2030

Tier 2 due 2032

issued in 2019

issued in 2020

19

Existence of a dividend stopper

No

Yes

Yes

No

No

20

Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or

N.A.

Fully discretionary

Fully discretionary

Mandatory

Mandatory

mandatory

21

Existence of step up or other incentive to

No

No

No

No

No

redeem

22

Noncumulative or cumulative

Non-cumulative

Non-cumulative

Non-cumulative

Cumulative

Cumulative

23

Convertible or non-convertible

Non-convertible

Non-convertible

Non-convertible

Non-convertible

Non-convertible

24

If convertible, conversion trigger (s)

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

25

If convertible, fully or partially

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

26

If convertible, conversion rate

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

27

If convertible, mandatory or optional

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

conversion

28

If convertible, specify instrument type

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

convertible into

29

If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

converts into

30

Write-down feature

No

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

31

If write-down,write-down trigger(s)

N.A.

Occurrence of a "Non-

Occurrence of a "Non-

Occurrence of a "Non-

Occurrence of a "Non-

Viability Event", which

Viability Event", which

Viability Event", which

Viability Event", which

means the earlier of:

means the earlier of:

means the earlier of:

means the earlier of:

(i) the HKMA notifying

(i) the HKMA notifying

(i) the HKMA notifying

(i) the HKMA notifying

BEA in writing that the

BEA in writing that the

BEA in writing that the

BEA in writing that the

HKMA is of the opinion

HKMA is of the opinion

HKMA is of the opinion

HKMA is of the opinion

that a write-off or

that a write-off or

that a write-off or

that a write-off or

conversion is necessary,

conversion is

conversion is necessary,

conversion is necessary,

without which BEA would

necessary, without

without which BEA would

without which BEA would

become non-viable; and

which BEA would

become non-viable; and

become non-viable; and

(ii) the HKMA notifying

become non-viable;

(ii) the HKMA notifying

(ii) the HKMA notifying

BEA in writing that a

and

BEA in writing that a

BEA in writing that a

decision has been made

(ii) the HKMA notifying

decision has been made

decision has been made

by the government body,

BEA in writing that a

by the government body,

by the government body,

a government officer or

decision has been

a government officer or

a government officer or

other relevant regulatory

made by the

other relevant regulatory

other relevant regulatory

body with the authority to

government body, a

body with the authority to

body with the authority to

make such a decision,

government officer or

make such a decision,

make such a decision,

that a public sector

other relevant

that a public sector

that a public sector

injection of capital or

regulatory body with

injection of capital or

injection of capital or

equivalent support is

the authority to make

equivalent support is

equivalent support is

necessary, without which

such a decision, that a

necessary, without which

necessary, without which

BEA would become non-

public sector injection

BEA would become non-

BEA would become non-

viable.

of capital or equivalent

viable.

viable.

support is necessary,

without which BEA

would become non-

viable.

32

If write-down, full or partial

N.A.

Partial

Partial

Partial

Partial

33

If write-down, permanent or temporary

N.A.

Permanent

Permanent

Permanent

Permanent

34

If temporary write-down, description of

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

write-up mechanism

34a

Type of subordination

Contractual

Contractual

Contractual

Contractual

Contractual

35

Position in subordination hierarchy in

N.A.

Immediately

Immediately

Immediately

Immediately

liquidation (specify instrument type

subordinated to

subordinated to

subordinated to

subordinated to

immediately senior to instrument in the

unsecured senior

unsecured senior

unsecured senior

unsecured senior

insolvency creditor hierarchy of the legal entity

notes / indebtedness,

notes / indebtedness,

notes / indebtedness

notes / indebtedness

concerned).

non-preferred loss

non-preferred loss

and non-preferred loss

and non-preferred loss

absorbing capacity

absorbing capacity

absorbing capacity

absorbing capacity

notes / indebtedness

notes / indebtedness

notes / indebtedness

notes / indebtedness

and subordinated Tier 2

and subordinated Tier

notes / indebtedness

2 notes / indebtedness

36

Non-compliant transitioned features

No

No

No

No

No

37

If yes, specify non-compliant features

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

There is no capital instrument meeting only regulatory capital (but not LAC) requirements or meeting only LAC (but not regulatory capital) requirements.

Footnotes:

  • Regulatory treatment of capital instruments subject to transitional arrangements provided for in Schedule 4H of the Banking (Capital) Rules
  • Regulatory treatment of capital instruments not subject to transitional arrangements provided for in Schedule 4H of the Banking (Capital) Rules
  • Includesolo-consolidated

P. 2

Disclaimer

BEA - The Bank of East Asia Limited published this content on 18 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2022 07:34:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
