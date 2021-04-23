Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. The Bank of Fincastle
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BFTL

THE BANK OF FINCASTLE

(BFTL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds BFTL, OBLN, FI, and BMTC Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

04/23/2021 | 04:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Bank of Fincastle (OTCM: BFTL)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Bank of Fincastle (OTCM: BFTL) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by First National Corporation ("First National").  Under the terms of the merger agreement, BFTL shareholders may elect to receive either $3.30 in cash, 0.1649 shares of First National common stock, or a combination of cash and First National stock for each share of BFTL that they own.  If you own BFTL shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website:  https://www.weisslawllp.com/bftl/

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) in connection with the proposed merger of the company with ReShape Lifesciences Inc. ("ReShape").  Under the terms of the merger agreement, ReShape will acquire OBLN in an all-stock transaction, pursuant to which OBLN will be renamed ReShape Lifesciences Inc.  If you own OBLN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/obln/

Frank's International N.V. (NYSE: FI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Frank's International N.V. (NYSE: FI) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Expro Group ("Expro").  Under the terms of the merger agreement, Expro shareholders will receive 7.272 FI shares per Expro share they own.  Upon consummation of the transaction, FI shareholders will only own approximately 35% of the combined entity, with Expro shareholders owning approximately 65%.  If you own FI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/fi/

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: BMTC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: BMTC) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by WSFS Financial Corporation ("WSFS").  Under the terms of the merger agreement, BMTC shareholders will receive 0.90 shares of WSFS common stock for each BMTC share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $43.16 based upon WSFS' April 22, 2021 closing price of $47.96.  If you own BMTC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/bmtc

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-bftl-obln-fi-and-bmtc-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301276165.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about THE BANK OF FINCASTLE
04:13pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : WeissLaw LLP Reminds BFTL, OBLN, FI, and BMTC Shareholders A..
PR
2019THE BANK OF FINCASTLE  : Announces First Quarter Earnings for 2019
PR
2019THE BANK OF FINCASTLE  : Creates New Role to Further Expand Roanoke Market
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ