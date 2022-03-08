Bank of Khyber : Annual Report 2021

Auditors' Review Report on Statement of Compliance
Statement on Internal Controls
Report of Shariah Board
23 Auditors' Report to the Members
Statement of Financial Position
Profit and Loss Account
Statement of Comprehensive Income
Statement of Changes In Equity
Cash Flow Statement
Notes to the Financial Statements
Pattern of Shareholding
Category of Shareholders
Branch Network Details Form of Proxy
ANNUAL REPORT 2021
1
COPORATE INFORMATION
Board of Directors
Shahab Ali Shah
Chairman / Non-Executive
Director
Ikramullah Khan
Non-Executive Director
Rashid Ali Khan
Independent Director
Saleha Asif
Independent Director
Syed Asad Ali Shah*
Independent Director
Tahir Jawaid *
Independent Director
Both the Directors joined the Board on December 30, 2021 and will become members of the Board Committees after reconstitution of the committees.
Managing Director / CEO
Muhammad Ali Gulfaraz
Shariah Board
Mufti Muhammad Zahid
Chairman
Mufti Muhammad Arif Khan
Member
Mufti Abdul Wahab
Member
Qazi Abdul Samad
Resident Shariah
Board Member (RSBM)
Board Audit Committee
Rashid Ali Khan
Chairman
Ikramullah Khan
Member
Saleha Asif
Member
Board Human Resource
& Remuneration Committee
Saleha Asif
Chairperson
Rashid Ali Khan
Member
Managing Director
Member
Board Risk
Management Committee
Ikramullah Khan
Chairman
Rashid Ali Khan
Member
Managing Director
Member
Board I.T.
Steering Committee
Rashid Ali Khan
Chairman
Ikramullah Khan
Member
Managing Director
Member
Board
Compliance Committee
Rashid Ali Khan
Chairman
Managing Director
Member
Chief Financial Officer
Irfan Saleem Awan
Company Secretary
Zahid Sahibzada
Registered Office / Head Office
The Bank of Khyber
24 - The Mall, Peshawar Cantt.
1st Floor, State Life Building, 34 - The Mall, Peshawar Cantt., Pakistan
UAN# 00-92-91-111 95 95 95 URL: www.bok.com.pk
Auditors
EY Ford Rhodes
Chartered Accountants
Legal Advisors
M/s. Mohsin Tayebaly & Co., Karachi
Registrar and
Share Registration Office
THK Associates (Pvt) Ltd.
Plot No.32-C, Jami Commercial Street 2,
DHA Phase VII,
Karachi - 75500.
2
THE BANK OF KHYBER
NOTICE OF THIRTY FIRST
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Notice is hereby given that the Thirty First Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Bank of Khyber will be held on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Pearl Continental Hotel, Peshawar to transact the following business:
Ordinary Business
To confirm the minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting (EOGM) held on May 31, 2021.
To receive, consider and adopt the Audited Accounts of the Bank for the year ended December 31, 2021, together with the Directors' and Auditors' Reports thereon.
To appoint auditors for the year ending December 31, 2022 and fix their remuneration.
The retiring external auditors, M/s. EY Ford Rhodes, Chartered Accountants have completed initial term of three years and have not shown interest for re-appointment as statutory auditors of the Bank for the year ending December 31, 2022 sighting commercial reasons.
The Board deliberated on different eligible Audit firms having shown interest in the Audit engagement of the Bank and has recommended M/s. Pwc A.F. Ferguson & Co., Chartered Accountants as statutory auditors of the Bank for the year ending December 31, 2022 based on their professional standing and extensive banking audit exposure for approval of shareholders in the Annual General Meeting.
Special Business
To consider, and if thought fit, approve as recommended by the Board of Directors, issuance of Bonus Shares for the year 2021 in proportion of 5 ordinary shares for every 100 ordinary shares i.e. 5% to the shareholders of the Bank.
To approve Board of Directors Travel, Accommodation and Remuneration Policy, 2019 as recommended by the Board of Directors.
Other Business
6. Any other business with the permission of the Chair.
Statement under section 134 (3) of the Companies Act, 2017 pertaining to special business is given hereunder.
By Order of the Board
Zahid Sahibzada
Peshawar: March 8, 2022
Company Secretary
ANNUAL REPORT 2021
3
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.