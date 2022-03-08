Bank of Khyber : Annual Report 2021

NOTICE OF THIRTY FIRST

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the Thirty First Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Bank of Khyber will be held on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Pearl Continental Hotel, Peshawar to transact the following business:

Ordinary Business

To confirm the minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting (EOGM) held on May 31, 2021. To receive, consider and adopt the Audited Accounts of the Bank for the year ended December 31, 2021, together with the Directors' and Auditors' Reports thereon. To appoint auditors for the year ending December 31, 2022 and fix their remuneration.

The retiring external auditors, M/s. EY Ford Rhodes, Chartered Accountants have completed initial term of three years and have not shown interest for re-appointment as statutory auditors of the Bank for the year ending December 31, 2022 sighting commercial reasons.

The Board deliberated on different eligible Audit firms having shown interest in the Audit engagement of the Bank and has recommended M/s. Pwc A.F. Ferguson & Co., Chartered Accountants as statutory auditors of the Bank for the year ending December 31, 2022 based on their professional standing and extensive banking audit exposure for approval of shareholders in the Annual General Meeting.

Special Business

To consider, and if thought fit, approve as recommended by the Board of Directors, issuance of Bonus Shares for the year 2021 in proportion of 5 ordinary shares for every 100 ordinary shares i.e. 5% to the shareholders of the Bank. To approve Board of Directors Travel, Accommodation and Remuneration Policy, 2019 as recommended by the Board of Directors.

Other Business

6. Any other business with the permission of the Chair.

Statement under section 134 (3) of the Companies Act, 2017 pertaining to special business is given hereunder.