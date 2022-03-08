Log in
THE BANK OF KHYBER

(BOK)
Bank of Khyber : Annual Report 2021

03/08/2022 | 11:51pm EST
KHUD

PE YAQEEN

Annual Report 2021

CONTENTS

02 Corporate Information

  1. Notice of Annual General Meeting
  1. Chairman's Review

09 Directors' Report to the Shareholders

16 Statement of Compliance

  1. Auditors' Review Report on Statement of Compliance
  2. Statement on Internal Controls
  3. Report of Shariah Board

23 Auditors' Report to the Members

  1. Statement of Financial Position
  2. Profit and Loss Account
  3. Statement of Comprehensive Income
  4. Statement of Changes In Equity
  5. Cash Flow Statement
  6. Notes to the Financial Statements
  1. Pattern of Shareholding
  2. Category of Shareholders
  3. Branch Network Details Form of Proxy

ANNUAL REPORT 2021

1

COPORATE INFORMATION

Board of Directors

Shahab Ali Shah

Chairman / Non-Executive

Director

Ikramullah Khan

Non-Executive Director

Rashid Ali Khan

Independent Director

Saleha Asif

Independent Director

Syed Asad Ali Shah*

Independent Director

Tahir Jawaid *

Independent Director

  • Both the Directors joined the Board on December 30, 2021 and will become members of the Board Committees after reconstitution of the committees.

Managing Director / CEO

Muhammad Ali Gulfaraz

Shariah Board

Mufti Muhammad Zahid

Chairman

Mufti Muhammad Arif Khan

Member

Mufti Abdul Wahab

Member

Qazi Abdul Samad

Resident Shariah

Board Member (RSBM)

Board Audit Committee

Rashid Ali Khan

Chairman

Ikramullah Khan

Member

Saleha Asif

Member

Board Human Resource

& Remuneration Committee

Saleha Asif

Chairperson

Rashid Ali Khan

Member

Managing Director

Member

Board Risk

Management Committee

Ikramullah Khan

Chairman

Rashid Ali Khan

Member

Managing Director

Member

Board I.T.

Steering Committee

Rashid Ali Khan

Chairman

Ikramullah Khan

Member

Managing Director

Member

Board

Compliance Committee

Rashid Ali Khan

Chairman

Managing Director

Member

Chief Financial Officer

Irfan Saleem Awan

Company Secretary

Zahid Sahibzada

Registered Office / Head Office

The Bank of Khyber

24 - The Mall, Peshawar Cantt.

1st Floor, State Life Building, 34 - The Mall, Peshawar Cantt., Pakistan

UAN# 00-92-91-111 95 95 95 URL: www.bok.com.pk

Auditors

EY Ford Rhodes

Chartered Accountants

Legal Advisors

M/s. Mohsin Tayebaly & Co., Karachi

Registrar and

Share Registration Office

THK Associates (Pvt) Ltd.

Plot No.32-C, Jami Commercial Street 2,

DHA Phase VII,

Karachi - 75500.

2

THE BANK OF KHYBER

NOTICE OF THIRTY FIRST

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the Thirty First Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Bank of Khyber will be held on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Pearl Continental Hotel, Peshawar to transact the following business:

Ordinary Business

  1. To confirm the minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting (EOGM) held on May 31, 2021.
  2. To receive, consider and adopt the Audited Accounts of the Bank for the year ended December 31, 2021, together with the Directors' and Auditors' Reports thereon.
  3. To appoint auditors for the year ending December 31, 2022 and fix their remuneration.
    The retiring external auditors, M/s. EY Ford Rhodes, Chartered Accountants have completed initial term of three years and have not shown interest for re-appointment as statutory auditors of the Bank for the year ending December 31, 2022 sighting commercial reasons.

The Board deliberated on different eligible Audit firms having shown interest in the Audit engagement of the Bank and has recommended M/s. Pwc A.F. Ferguson & Co., Chartered Accountants as statutory auditors of the Bank for the year ending December 31, 2022 based on their professional standing and extensive banking audit exposure for approval of shareholders in the Annual General Meeting.

Special Business

  1. To consider, and if thought fit, approve as recommended by the Board of Directors, issuance of Bonus Shares for the year 2021 in proportion of 5 ordinary shares for every 100 ordinary shares i.e. 5% to the shareholders of the Bank.
  2. To approve Board of Directors Travel, Accommodation and Remuneration Policy, 2019 as recommended by the Board of Directors.

Other Business

6. Any other business with the permission of the Chair.

Statement under section 134 (3) of the Companies Act, 2017 pertaining to special business is given hereunder.

By Order of the Board

Zahid Sahibzada

Peshawar: March 8, 2022

Company Secretary

ANNUAL REPORT 2021

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bank of Khyber published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 04:50:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
