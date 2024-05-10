Notice is hereby given that the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders of The Bank of Khyber will be held on Friday, May 31, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. at the Bank of Khyber Head Office BoK Tower, 24 - The Mall, Peshawar, to transact the following business:

Ordinary Business

To conﬁrm the Minutes of the 33rd Annual General Meeting held on March 29,

2024. To Elect three Directors out of nine Directors as already ﬁxed under Section 11 of the Bank of Khyber Act, 1991 (amended 2022) for a period of three years commencing from June 01, 2024. The names of the retiring Directors are as under: Mr. Asad Ali Shah Mr. Tahir Jawaid Mr. Muhammed Shahid Sadiq

Special Business

To consider and Approve Establishment of Exchange Company Any other business with the permission of the Chair.

Statement of Material Facts under Section 134 (3) of the Companies Act, 2017 relating to said Special Business is given hereunder.

By Order of the Board Peshawar: May 10, 2024 Sara Shah Company Secretary

NOTES:

Share Transfer Books of the Bank will remain closed from Friday May 24, 2024 to Friday, May 31, 2024 (both days inclusive) . Transfer received at the Share

Registrar of the Bank, by the close of business on May 23, 2024 will be treated in time. For Appointing Proxies: All members are entitled to attend and vote at the meeting. A member entitled to attend and vote at the meeting, entitled to appoint another member as a proxy to attend, speak and vote for him/her. The proxy appointed should be a member of the Bank of Khyber. The instrument of proxy applicable for the meeting is being provided with the notice sent to the members. Further copies of the instrument of proxy, if required, may be obtained from the Registered Office of the Bank during normal office hours. The instrument of proxy and a Power of Attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed, or notarized copy of such Power of Attorney must be valid and deposited at the Registered Office of the Bank not less than 48 hours before the time of the meeting. Beneﬁcial owners of the shares registered in the name of Central Depository Company of Pakistan (CDC) and/or their proxies are required to produce their original Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) or passport for identiﬁcation purpose at the time of attending the meeting. The form of the proxy must be submitted with the Bank within the stipulated time, duly witnessed by two persons whose names, addresses and CNIC numbers must be mentioned on the form, along with attested copies of the CNIC or the Passport of the beneﬁcial owner and the proxy. In case of corporate entity, the Board of Directors' resolution/power of attorney with specimen signature shall be submitted (unless it has been provided earlier) along with the proxy form of the Bank. The proxy shall produce his / her original CNIC or passport for identiﬁcation purposes at the time of attending the meeting. Members are requested to immediately communicate changes in their registered addresses, if any, to the Bank's Shares Registrar before start of the book closure period. Form of Proxy, if required, should be signed on Rs.10/- Revenue Stamp. Video Conference Facility for Attending General Meetings

The Extra Ordinary General Meeting is being conducted as per guidelines circulated by SECP following arrangements have also been made by the Bank to facilitate the maximum participation of the shareholders in the EOGM through video link facility, either in-person or through appointed proxies.

If the Bank receives consent from members holding in aggregate 10% or more shareholding residing at a geographical location, to participate in the meeting through video conference at least 07 days prior to the date of the meeting, the Bank will arrange video conference facility in that city subject to availability of such facility in that city. To avail this facility a written request to be submitted to the registered address of the Bank at least 07 days prior to holding of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting. Further, the shareholders interested to participate through video link are requested to please provide below information at Email: sara.shah@bok.com.pk at the earliest but not later than close of business on May 24, 2024.

Full name of CNIC Folio/CDC/ Mobile shareholder/ Company Email ID Number Account Number Number proxy holder

BOK

Please note that video link and login credentials will be shared with only those members / designated proxies whose e-mail and other required information are received in required time as mentioned above. Login facility will be opened thirty (30) minutes before the meeting time to enable the participants to join the meeting after the identiﬁcation process. Shareholders will be able to login and participate in the meeting proceedings through their devices after completing all the formalities required for the identiﬁcation and veriﬁcation of the shareholders.

(iv) Postal Ballot/E-voting

In accordance with the Companies (Postal Ballot) Regulations, 2018, Section 143 and 144 of the Companies Act 2017, and under Postal Ballot Regulation, 2018 latest amendments circulated through SRO dated December 05, 2022, SECP has directed all listed companies for the purpose of Polling on Special Business / Election of Directors, if the number of persons who offer themselves to be elected is more than the number of directors ﬁxed under Section 159 (1) of the Companies Act, 2017, shareholders will be allowed to exercise their right to vote through postal ballot i.e. by post or e-voting, in the manner and subject to the conditions contained in the aforesaid regulations. Detail will be circulated in due course.

(v)Unclaimed / Unpaid Dividends and Share Certiﬁcates

Shareholders are once again requested that who have not yet received / collected their previous dividends / physical shares to contact our Share Registrar for the needful.