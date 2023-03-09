Bank of Khyber : Transmission of Annual Report for the year Ended 31-12-2022
03/09/2023 | 05:32am EST
Contents
Vision & Mission
Corporate Information
Notice of 32nd Annual
General Meeting
Chairman's Review
Directors' Report to the Shareholders
Statement of Compliance
Independent Auditor's Review Report on Statement of Compliance
Statement on
Internal Controls
Annual Report of
Shariah Board
Independent Auditor's Report
3 Statement of
4
Financial Position
36
Profit and Loss Account
37
6 Statement of
10
Comprehensive Income
38
Statement of Changes in Equity
39
11
Cash Flow Statement
40
20 Notes to the
Financial Statements
41
23
Pattern of Shareholding
137
Category of Shareholders
138
24
List of Branches
139
List of Foreign
150
25
Correspondent Banks
32 Form of Proxy
Vision
To become a Leading Bank providing efficient and dynamic services in both Islamic and Conventional banking through expanded nationwide network.
Mission
To increase shareholders' value and provide excellent service and innovative products to customers through effective corporate governance, friendly work environment and contributing towards an equitable socio-economic growth.
