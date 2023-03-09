Advanced search
    BOK   PK0085401013

THE BANK OF KHYBER

(BOK)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-07
13.00 PKR   -3.70%
Bank Of Khyber : Transmission of Annual Report for the year Ended 31-12-2022
PU
01/30Bank of Khyber Announces Board Appointments
CI
01/11Bank of Khyber Announces Chairman Changes
CI
Bank of Khyber : Transmission of Annual Report for the year Ended 31-12-2022

03/09/2023
Contents

Vision & Mission

Corporate Information

Notice of 32nd Annual

General Meeting

Chairman's Review

Directors' Report to the Shareholders

Statement of Compliance

Independent Auditor's Review Report on Statement of Compliance

Statement on

Internal Controls

Annual Report of

Shariah Board

Independent Auditor's Report

3 Statement of

4

Financial Position

36

Profit and Loss Account

37

6 Statement of

10

Comprehensive Income

38

Statement of Changes in Equity

39

11

Cash Flow Statement

40

20 Notes to the

Financial Statements

41

23

Pattern of Shareholding

137

Category of Shareholders

138

24

List of Branches

139

List of Foreign

150

25

Correspondent Banks

32 Form of Proxy

2

THE BANK

OF KHYBER

Vision

To become a Leading Bank providing efficient and dynamic services in both Islamic and Conventional banking through expanded nationwide network.

Mission

To increase shareholders' value and provide excellent service and innovative products to customers through effective corporate governance, friendly work environment and contributing towards an equitable socio-economic growth.

ANNUAL 2022 3 REPORT

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Bank of Khyber published this content on 09 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2023 10:31:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 6 978 M 25,2 M 25,2 M
Net income 2021 1 104 M 3,98 M 3,98 M
Net Debt 2021 89 108 M 322 M 322 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 14 336 M 51,7 M 51,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,31x
EV / Sales 2021 15,1x
Nbr of Employees 1 753
Free-Float 5,36%
Chart THE BANK OF KHYBER
Duration : Period :
The Bank of Khyber Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Muhammad Ali Gulfaraz Managing Director
Irfan Saleem Awan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ikramullah Khan Chairman
Azfar Latif Executive VP & Head-Information Technology
Moin Rana Executive VP-Operations & Support Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE BANK OF KHYBER0.00%52
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.3.37%405 594
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-1.69%260 605
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.99%216 379
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY7.65%166 323
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.45%161 526