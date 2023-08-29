DIRECTORS' REVIEW

On behalf of the Board of Directors of The Bank of Khyber (The Bank), I am pleased to present the condensed interim ﬁnancial information of the Bank for the 2nd quarter ended June 30, 2023. The results are inclusive of Islamic Banking Operations.

Financial Highlights

The ﬁnancial results of The Bank of Khyber for the 2nd quarter (Half year) ended June 30,

2023 are as under:

(Rs. in Million) June 30 December 31 2023 2022 Total Assets 345,763 344,984 Deposits 274,544 248,906 Advances (Gross) 110,986 134,913 Investments (Net) 181,825 173,669 (Rs. in Million) Period Ended June 30 2023 2022 Operating Profit 3,505 1,102 Provision against non-performing advances /others 439 514 Proﬁt before taxation 3,066 588 Taxation 1,377 197 Proﬁt after tax 1,689 391

Performance Review

The combination of domestic political instability and global inﬂation in commodity prices has created a difﬁcult economic environment in Pakistan with steep inﬂation, sharp devaluation in the Pak Rupee, slow down in import dependent manufacturing industries. In order to control inﬂation SBP has raised its policy rate to 22%, the highest on record.

Pakistan's recent agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) should provide the short term macroeconomic stability necessary to pursue a comprehensive and sustainable long-term strategy to turn the economy around.

Prudent planning and repositioning of our balance sheet has helped the Bank successfully navigate these stormy conditions. We are pleased to report a sharp increase of 422% in proﬁt before tax to Rs.3,066 million for the half year ended (HYE) June 30, 2023 from Rs. 588m for HYE 2022. Similarly net proﬁt after tax for HYE 2023 rose 332% to Rs.1,689 million against Rs.391 million for HYE 2022.

Future Outlook

This complex economic landscape is likely to persist for some time. To address potential challenges and ensure seamless operations, The Bank is proactively implementing a series of measures to strengthen our competitive position on a sustainable basis.