The Bank Of Khyber
CONDENSED INTERIM
FINANCIAL INFORMATION
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023
CONTENTS
Corporate Information
1
Directors' Review
3
Independent Auditor's Review Report
5
Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position
6
Condensed Interim Proﬁt and Loss Account
7
Condensed Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income
8
Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Equity
9
Condensed Interim Cash Flow Statement
10
Notes to the Condensed Interim Financial Statements
11
CORPORATE INFORMATION
Board of Directors
Muhammad Zubair Asghar Qureshi
Chairman / Non-Executive Director
Muhammad Ayaz
Non-Executive Director
Syed Asad Ali Shah
Independent Director
Tahir Jawaid
Independent Director
Mir Javed Hashmat
Independent Director
Abid Sattar
Independent Director
Dr. Aliya Hashmi
Independent Director
Managing Director / CEO
Muhammad Ali Gulfaraz
Shariah Board
Mufti Muhammad Zahid
Chairman Shariah Board
Mufti Muhammad Arif Khan
Member Shariah Board
Mufti Abdul Wahab
Member Shariah Board
Qazi Abdul Samad
Resident Shariah
Board Member (RSBM)
Board Audit Committee
Syed Asad Ali Shah
Chairman
Muhammad Ayaz
Member
Abid Sattar
Member
Dr. Aliya Hashmi
Member
Board Human Resource & Remuneration
Committee
Dr. Aliya Hashmi
Chairman
Tahir Jawaid
Member
Abid Sattar
Member
Board Risk Management Committee
Abid Sattar
Chairman
Muhammad Ayaz
Member
Dr. Aliya Hashmi
Member
Mir Javed Hashmat
Member
Managing Director
Member
1
Board I.T Steering Committee
Abid Sattar
Chairman
Tahir Jawaid
Member
Managing Director
Member
Board Compliance Committee
Tahir Jawaid
Chairman
Abid Sattar
Member
Managing Director
Member
Chief Financial Ofﬁcer
Irfan Saleem Awan
Company Secretary
Sara Shah
Registered Ofﬁce / Head Ofﬁce
Bank of Khyber
24-The Mall, Peshawar Cantt.
UAN# 00-92-91-111 95 95 95
URL: www.bok.com.pk
Auditors
M/s Pwc A.F . Ferguson & Co .
Chartered Accountants
Legal Advisors
M/s. Mohsin Tayebaly & Co., Karachi
Registrar and Share Registration Ofﬁce
THK Associates (Pvt) Ltd .
Plot # 32 -C, Jami Commercial Street 2
D.H.A, Phase -VII,
Karachi -75500
2
DIRECTORS' REVIEW
On behalf of the Board of Directors of The Bank of Khyber (The Bank), I am pleased to present the condensed interim ﬁnancial information of the Bank for the 2nd quarter ended June 30, 2023. The results are inclusive of Islamic Banking Operations.
Financial Highlights
The ﬁnancial results of The Bank of Khyber for the 2nd quarter (Half year) ended June 30,
2023 are as under:
(Rs. in Million)
June 30
December 31
2023
2022
Total Assets
345,763
344,984
Deposits
274,544
248,906
Advances (Gross)
110,986
134,913
Investments (Net)
181,825
173,669
(Rs. in Million)
Period Ended June 30
2023
2022
Operating Profit
3,505
1,102
Provision against non-performing advances /others
439
514
Proﬁt before taxation
3,066
588
Taxation
1,377
197
Proﬁt after tax
1,689
391
Performance Review
The combination of domestic political instability and global inﬂation in commodity prices has created a difﬁcult economic environment in Pakistan with steep inﬂation, sharp devaluation in the Pak Rupee, slow down in import dependent manufacturing industries. In order to control inﬂation SBP has raised its policy rate to 22%, the highest on record.
Pakistan's recent agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) should provide the short term macroeconomic stability necessary to pursue a comprehensive and sustainable long-term strategy to turn the economy around.
Prudent planning and repositioning of our balance sheet has helped the Bank successfully navigate these stormy conditions. We are pleased to report a sharp increase of 422% in proﬁt before tax to Rs.3,066 million for the half year ended (HYE) June 30, 2023 from Rs. 588m for HYE 2022. Similarly net proﬁt after tax for HYE 2023 rose 332% to Rs.1,689 million against Rs.391 million for HYE 2022.
Future Outlook
This complex economic landscape is likely to persist for some time. To address potential challenges and ensure seamless operations, The Bank is proactively implementing a series of measures to strengthen our competitive position on a sustainable basis.
3
