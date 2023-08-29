The Bank Of Khyber

CONDENSED INTERIM

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023

CONTENTS

Corporate Information

1

Directors' Review

3

Independent Auditor's Review Report

5

Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position

6

Condensed Interim Proﬁt and Loss Account

7

Condensed Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income

8

Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Equity

9

Condensed Interim Cash Flow Statement

10

Notes to the Condensed Interim Financial Statements

11

CORPORATE INFORMATION

Board of Directors

Muhammad Zubair Asghar Qureshi

Chairman / Non-Executive Director

Muhammad Ayaz

Non-Executive Director

Syed Asad Ali Shah

Independent Director

Tahir Jawaid

Independent Director

Mir Javed Hashmat

Independent Director

Abid Sattar

Independent Director

Dr. Aliya Hashmi

Independent Director

Managing Director / CEO

Muhammad Ali Gulfaraz

Shariah Board

Mufti Muhammad Zahid

Chairman Shariah Board

Mufti Muhammad Arif Khan

Member Shariah Board

Mufti Abdul Wahab

Member Shariah Board

Qazi Abdul Samad

Resident Shariah

Board Member (RSBM)

Board Audit Committee

Syed Asad Ali Shah

Chairman

Muhammad Ayaz

Member

Abid Sattar

Member

Dr. Aliya Hashmi

Member

Board Human Resource & Remuneration

Committee

Dr. Aliya Hashmi

Chairman

Tahir Jawaid

Member

Abid Sattar

Member

Board Risk Management Committee

Abid Sattar

Chairman

Muhammad Ayaz

Member

Dr. Aliya Hashmi

Member

Mir Javed Hashmat

Member

Managing Director

Member

1

Board I.T Steering Committee

Abid Sattar

Chairman

Tahir Jawaid

Member

Managing Director

Member

Board Compliance Committee

Tahir Jawaid

Chairman

Abid Sattar

Member

Managing Director

Member

Chief Financial Ofﬁcer

Irfan Saleem Awan

Company Secretary

Sara Shah

Registered Ofﬁce / Head Ofﬁce

Bank of Khyber

24-The Mall, Peshawar Cantt.

UAN# 00-92-91-111 95 95 95

URL: www.bok.com.pk

Auditors

M/s Pwc A.F . Ferguson & Co .

Chartered Accountants

Legal Advisors

M/s. Mohsin Tayebaly & Co., Karachi

Registrar and Share Registration Ofﬁce

THK Associates (Pvt) Ltd .

Plot # 32 -C, Jami Commercial Street 2

D.H.A, Phase -VII,

Karachi -75500

2

DIRECTORS' REVIEW

On behalf of the Board of Directors of The Bank of Khyber (The Bank), I am pleased to present the condensed interim ﬁnancial information of the Bank for the 2nd quarter ended June 30, 2023. The results are inclusive of Islamic Banking Operations.

Financial Highlights

The ﬁnancial results of The Bank of Khyber for the 2nd quarter (Half year) ended June 30,

2023 are as under:

(Rs. in Million)

June 30

December 31

2023

2022

Total Assets

345,763

344,984

Deposits

274,544

248,906

Advances (Gross)

110,986

134,913

Investments (Net)

181,825

173,669

(Rs. in Million)

Period Ended June 30

2023

2022

Operating Profit

3,505

1,102

Provision against non-performing advances /others

439

514

Proﬁt before taxation

3,066

588

Taxation

1,377

197

Proﬁt after tax

1,689

391

Performance Review

The combination of domestic political instability and global inﬂation in commodity prices has created a difﬁcult economic environment in Pakistan with steep inﬂation, sharp devaluation in the Pak Rupee, slow down in import dependent manufacturing industries. In order to control inﬂation SBP has raised its policy rate to 22%, the highest on record.

Pakistan's recent agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) should provide the short term macroeconomic stability necessary to pursue a comprehensive and sustainable long-term strategy to turn the economy around.

Prudent planning and repositioning of our balance sheet has helped the Bank successfully navigate these stormy conditions. We are pleased to report a sharp increase of 422% in proﬁt before tax to Rs.3,066 million for the half year ended (HYE) June 30, 2023 from Rs. 588m for HYE 2022. Similarly net proﬁt after tax for HYE 2023 rose 332% to Rs.1,689 million against Rs.391 million for HYE 2022.

Future Outlook

This complex economic landscape is likely to persist for some time. To address potential challenges and ensure seamless operations, The Bank is proactively implementing a series of measures to strengthen our competitive position on a sustainable basis.

3

Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Bank of Khyber published this content on 29 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2023 10:08:57 UTC.