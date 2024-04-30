THE BANK OF KHYBER

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT MARCH 31, 2024

(Un-audited)

(Audited)

March 31,

December 31,

2024

2023

Note

-------- Rupees in '000 --------

ASSETS

Cash and balances with treasury banks

5

29,076,788

23,895,690

Balances with other banks

6

4,949,250

3,960,115

Lendings to financial institutions

7

2,697,450

2,000,000

Investments

8

230,428,912

223,348,499

Advances

9

97,692,369

101,587,580

Property and equipment

10

4,369,551

4,399,426

Right-of-use assets

11

2,390,050

2,549,241

Intangible assets

12

410,461

428,608

Deferred tax assets

13

2,829,021

1,346,748

Other assets

14

17,835,390

19,670,577

392,679,242

383,186,484

LIABILITIES

Bills payable

15

1,220,592

3,759,078

Borrowings

16

28,826,387

50,460,559

Deposits and other accounts

17

324,278,254

289,291,561

Lease liabilities

18

2,280,407

2,407,066

Subordinated debt

-

-

Deferred tax liabilities

-

-

Other liabilities

19

18,133,276

16,966,936

374,738,916

362,885,200

NET ASSETS

17,940,326

20,301,284

REPRESENTED BY

Share capital

20

11,579,360

11,027,905

Reserves

4,497,447

4,343,001

Surplus on revaluation of assets - net

21

892,888

124,622

Unappropriated profit

970,631

4,805,756

17,940,326

20,301,284

CONTINGENCIES AND COMMITMENTS

22

The annexed notes 1 to 39 form an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.

THE BANK OF KHYBER

CONDENSED INTERIM PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT (UN-AUDITED)

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024

January 1 to

January 1 to

March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023

Note

------- Rupees in '000 -------

Mark-up / return / interest earned

23

16,955,222

10,970,664

Mark-up / return / interest expensed

24

13,438,855

7,692,825

Net mark-up / interest income

3,516,367

3,277,839

NON MARK-UP / INTEREST INCOME

Fee and commission income

25

272,332

143,766

Dividend income

-

2,253

Foreign exchange income

227,268

242,671

Income / (loss) from derivatives

-

-

Gain / (loss) on securities

26

-

(1,584)

Share of profit / (loss) of associate

4,696

(100)

Other income

27

44,244

33,041

Total non-mark-up / interest income

548,540

420,047

Total income

4,064,907

3,697,886

NON MARK-UP / INTEREST EXPENSES

Operating expenses

28

2,360,455

1,855,200

Workers Welfare Fund

-

-

Other charges

29

100

2,425

Total non-mark-up / interest expenses

2,360,555

1,857,625

PROFIT BEFORE CREDIT LOSS ALLOWANCE

1,704,352

1,840,261

Credit loss allowance and write offs - net

30

190,076

193,327

Extra ordinary / unusual items

-

-

PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION

1,514,276

1,646,934

Taxation

31

742,044

708,270

PROFIT AFTER TAXATION

772,232

938,664

------- Rupees -------

(Restated)

Basic and diluted earnings per share

32

0.67

0.81

The annexed notes 1 to 39 form an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.

THE BANK OF KHYBER

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UN-AUDITED)

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024

January 1 to

January 1 to

March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023

------- Rupees in '000 -------

Profit after taxation for the period

772,232

938,664

Other comprehensive income / (loss)

Items that may be reclassified to profit and loss account in subsequent periods:

Movement in deficit on revaluation of debt investments through FVOCI - net of tax

(350,984)

(1,112,043)

Share of surplus / (deficit) on revaluation of investment in associate - net of tax

511

(462)

(350,473)

(1,112,505)

Items that will not be reclassified to profit and loss account in subsequent periods:

Movement in surplus on revaluation of equity investments - net of tax

2,164

-

Share of remeasurement (loss) / gain on defined benefit obligations of associate - net of tax

(916)

630

1,248

630

Total comprehensive income / (loss)

423,007

(173,211)

The annexed notes 1 to 39 form an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.

THE BANK OF KHYBER

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024

Surplus / (deficit) on

Share

Statutory

revaluation of

Unappropriated

Total

capital

reserve

Property and

Non-banking

profit

Investments

equipment

assets

--------------------------------------------- Rupees in '000 ---------------------------------------------

Balance as at January 1, 2023 (audited)

11,027,905

3,646,746

(1,042,518)

787,200

25,461

1,982,704

16,427,498

Profit after taxation for the three months ended March 31, 2023

-

-

-

-

-

938,664

938,664

Other comprehensive (loss) / income - net of tax

-

-

(1,112,505)

-

-

630

(1,111,875)

Total other comprehensive loss

-

-

(1,112,505)

-

-

939,294

(173,211)

Transfer to statutory reserve

-

187,733

-

-

-

(187,733)

-

Transfer from surplus on revaluation of non-banking asset - net of tax

-

-

-

-

(920)

920

-

Balance as at March 31, 2023 (un-audited)

11,027,905

3,834,479

(2,155,023)

787,200

24,541

2,735,185

16,254,287

Profit after taxation for the nine months ended December 31, 2023

-

-

-

-

-

2,542,613

2,542,613

Other comprehensive income - net of tax

-

-

1,331,802

112,920

25,516

34,146

1,504,384

Total other comprehensive income

-

-

1,331,802

112,920

25,516

2,576,759

4,046,997

Transfer to statutory reserve

-

508,522

-

-

-

(508,522)

-

Transfer from surplus on revaluation of non-banking asset - net of tax

-

-

-

-

(2,334)

2,334

-

Balance as at December 31, 2023 (audited)

11,027,905

4,343,001

(823,221)

900,120

47,723

4,805,756

20,301,284

Effect of adoption of IFRS 9 - ECL - net of tax

-

-

-

-

-

(2,553,296)

(2,553,296)

Effect of reclassifications on adoption of IFRS 9 - net of tax

-

-

1,116,575

-

-

307,120

1,423,695

Profit after taxation for the three months ended March 31, 2024

-

-

-

-

-

772,232

772,232

Other comprehensive (loss) / income - net of tax

Movement in deficit on revaluation of investments in debt instruments - net of tax

-

-

(350,984)

-

-

-

(350,984)

Share of surplus on revaluation of investment of associate - net of tax

-

-

511

-

-

-

511

Movement in surplus on revaluation of equity investments - net of tax

-

-

2,164

-

-

-

2,164

Share of remeasurement loss on defined benefit obligations of associate - net of tax

-

-

-

-

-

(916)

(916)

Total other comprehensive loss - net of tax

-

-

(348,309)

-

-

(916)

(349,225)

Transfer to statutory reserve

-

154,446

-

-

-

(154,446)

-

Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity

Final cash dividend for the year ended December 31, 2023 (Rs.1.50 per share)

-

-

-

-

-

(1,654,364)

(1,654,364)

Bonus shares issued for the year ended December 31, 2023 (Rs. 0.50 per share)

551,455

-

-

-

-

(551,455)

-

Balance as at March 31, 2024 (un-audited)

11,579,360

4,497,447

(54,955)

900,120

47,723

970,631

17,940,326

The annexed notes 1 to 39 form an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.

THE BANK OF KHYBER

CONDENSED INTERIM CASH FLOW STATEMENT (UN-AUDITED) FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024

Note

CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Profit before taxation

Less: Dividend income

Adjustments:

Depreciation - Property and equipment

Depreciation - Non-banking assets acquired in satisfaction of claims Depreciation - Right-of-use assets

Amortization

Credit loss allowance and write offs30 (Gain) / loss on disposal of property and equipment - net

Interest expense on lease liability Share of (profit) / loss of associate

Decrease in operating assets

Lendings to financial institutions

Advances

Others assets

Increase / (decrease) in operating liabilities

Bills payable

Borrowings from financial institutions

Deposits

Other liabilities (excluding current taxation)

Income tax paid

Net cash flow from / (used in) operating activities

CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Net investments in amortised cost securities

Net Investments in securities classified as FVOCI

Dividends received

Investments in property and equipment

Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment

Net cash flow (used in) / from investing activities

CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Payments of lease obligations against right-of-use assets

Dividend paid

Net cash flow from / (used in) financing activities

Increase in cash and cash equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period

January

1 to

January 1 to

March 31,

2024

March 31, 2023

------- Rupees in '000 -------

1,514,276

1,646,934

  • 2,253
    1,514,276 1,644,681

181,775 161,923

8,765 8,438

174,164 144,445

19,909 24,999

190,076 193,327

(7,297)33

105,105 40,197

(4,696)100

667,801 573,462

2,182,077 2,218,143

(697,450) (5,599,229)

(586,925) 22,995,619

1,628,519 (3,125,236)

344,144 14,271,154

(2,538,486) (1,148,771)

(21,634,172) (19,741,940)

34,986,693 3,542,379

(267,908) (2,679,127)

10,546,127 (20,027,459)

456,711 (180,384)

13,529,059 (3,718,546)

(172,923) 10,260,874

(6,789,943) 14,742

  • 2,253
    (164,155) (185,877)
    10,493577

(7,116,528) 10,092,569

(242,298)

(171,150)

-

(4)

(242,298)

(171,154)

6,170,233

6,202,869

27,855,805

19,830,357

34,026,038

26,033,226

The annexed notes 1 to 39 form an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.

THE BANK OF KHYBER

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UN-AUDITED) FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024

  • STATUS AND NATURE OF BUSINESS
    The Bank of Khyber (the Bank) was established in Pakistan under The Bank of Khyber Act, 1991 and is principally engaged in the business of commercial banking and related services. The Bank acquired the status of a scheduled bank in 1994 and is listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited. The registered office of the Bank is situated at 24-The Mall, Peshawar Cantt, Peshawar. The Bank operates 238 branches including 123 Islamic banking branches (December 31, 2023: 238 branches including 123 Islamic banking branches). The long term credit rating of the Bank assigned by VIS Credit Rating Company Limited and Pakistan Credit Rating Agency Limited (PACRA) are 'A+' and 'A+' respectively and the short-term credit ratings assigned are 'A-1'(A-One) and 'A-1'(A-One) respectively. The majority shares (i.e. 70.20%) of the Bank are held by Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (GoKP).
    The Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has passed the Bank of Khyber (Amendment) Act, 2022. As part of the amendments, the name of Bank has been changed from "The Bank of Khyber" to "Bank of Khyber". The Bank is in the process of seeking necessary regulatory approval for the same.
  • BASIS OF PREPARATION
  1. In accordance with the directives of the Federal Government regarding the shifting of the banking system to Islamic modes, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has issued various circulars from time to time. Permissible forms of trade-related modes of financing include purchase of goods by the banks from their customers and immediate resale to them at appropriate profit in price on deferred payment basis. The purchases and sales arising under the respective arrangements (except for Murabaha financings accounted for under Islamic Financial Accounting Standard - 1 "Murabaha") are not reflected in these condensed interim financial statements as such, but are restricted to the amount of facility actually utilized and the appropriate portion of profit thereon.
  2. The Islamic banking branches of the Bank have complied with the requirements as set out in the Islamic Financial Accounting Standards (IFAS), issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (lCAP) as are notified under the provisions of Companies Act, 2017.
  3. The financial results of the Islamic Banking Branches have been consolidated in these condensed interim ﬁnancial statements, after eliminating the effects of inter-branch transactions and balances. Key financial figures of the Islamic Banking Branches are disclosed in note 37 to these condensed interim ﬁnancial statements.
  4. These condensed interim ﬁnancial statements have been presented in Pakistani Rupee, which is the Bank's functional and presentation currency. The figures have been rounded off to the nearest thousand rupees, unless otherwise stated.

THE BANK OF KHYBER

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UN-AUDITED) FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024

  • STATEMENT OF COMPLIANCE

3.1 These condensed interim ﬁnancial statements have been prepared in accordance with the accounting and reporting standards as applicable in Pakistan for interim ﬁnancial reporting. The accounting and reporting standards as applicable in Pakistan for interim ﬁnancial reporting comprise of:

  • International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34, Interim Financial Reporting, issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) as notiﬁed under the Companies Act, 2017;
  • Islamic Financial Accounting Standards (IFAS) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) as are notiﬁed under the Companies Act, 2017;
  • Provisions of and directives issued under the Banking Companies Ordinance, 1962 and the Companies Act, 2017; and
  • Directives issued by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

Whenever the requirements of the Banking Companies Ordinance, 1962, the Companies Act, 2017 or the directives issued by the SBP and the SECP diﬀer with the requirements of IAS 34 or IFAS, the requirements of the Banking Companies Ordinance, 1962, the Companies Act, 2017 and the said directives, shall prevail.

  1. The disclosures made in these condensed interim financial statements have been limited based on the format prescribed by the SBP vide BPRD Circular Letter No. 2 dated February 9, 2023 and IAS 34. These condensed interim financial statements do not include all the information and disclosures required in the audited annual financial statements, and should be read in conjunction with the audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, except for IFRS 9 Financial Instruments adopted by the Bank w.e.f January 1, 2024 as per the applicable SBP circulars.
  2. SBP vide BSD Circular Letter No. 10, dated August 26, 2002, has deferred the applicability of International Accounting Standard 40, Investment Property for banking companies till further instructions. Moreover, SBP vide BPRD Circular No. 4, dated February 25, 2015, has deferred the applicability of Islamic Financial Accounting Standards (IFAS) 3, Profit and Loss Sharing on Deposits. Further, according to the notification of the SECP issued vide SRO 411(I)/2008 dated April 28, 2008, International Financial Reporting Standard (IFRS) 7, Financial Instruments: Disclosures has not been made applicable for banks. Accordingly, the requirements of these standards have not been considered in the preparation of these condensed interim financial statements.
  • MATERIAL ACCOUNTING POLICY INFORMATION, ESTIMATES, JUDGEMENTS AND FINANCIAL RISK MANAGEMENT POLICIES

4.1 Material accounting policy information

The accounting policies and methods of computation adopted in the preparation of these condensed interim financial statements are consistent with those applied in the preparation of the audited annual financial statements of the Bank for the year ended December 31, 2023 except for the adoption of IFRS 9 Financial Instruments w.e.f January 1, 2024.

THE BANK OF KHYBER

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UN-AUDITED)

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024

4.1.1 IFRS 9 - Financial Instruments 4.1.1.1 Classification of Financial Assets

The Bank classifies its financial assets, other than its investments in associate, into the following categories:

  • at Fair Value through Profit and Loss (FVTPL);
  • at Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income (FVOCI);
  • at Amortised Cost.

Classification of Equity Instruments

Equity securities that are traded in an active market and are held for trading purposes will be classified as FVTPL. Equity securities that are not held for trading purposes will be classified as FVOCI; however, gains and losses on disposal of securities classified as FVOCI will not be recycled through the profit and loss account. The classification decision is made on a case by case basis at the time of purchase, is documented, and is irrevocable.

Classification of other Financial Assets

Financial Assets other than equity will be classified based on their cash flow characteristics and business model assessment:

  • Amortised Cost: These will be classified as amortised cost if the objective is to hold the asset only for collecting contractual cash flows (principal and interest).
  • FVOCI: These will be classified at FVOCI when the objective is to collect contractual cash flows (principal and interest) and also to potentially sell the same depending on market conditions. Any unrealized profit or loss on debt instruments classified as FVOCI is reflected in other comprehensive income and is recycled through the profit and loss account when the investment is sold.
  • FVTPL: This includes financial assets:

a. which are not classified as either at amortised cost or FVOCI; b. which do not have fixed maturity

In addition, on initial recognition, the Bank may irrevocably designate a financial asset that otherwise meets the requirements to be measured at amortised cost or at FVOCI as FVTPL if doing so eliminates or significantly reduces an accounting mismatch that would otherwise arise.

Subsequent Measurement

Equity and debt securities classified as FVTPL

These securities are subsequently measured at fair value. Changes in the fair value of these securities are taken through the profit and loss account.

THE BANK OF KHYBER

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UN-AUDITED)

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024

Equity and debt securities classified as FVOCI

These securities are subsequently measured at fair value. Changes in the fair value of these securities are recorded in OCI. When a debt security is derecognised, the cumulative gain or loss previously recognised in OCI is reclassified from equity to the profit and loss account. When an equity security is derecognised, gains and losses previously recognised in OCI are not recycled through the profit and loss account but are transferred directly to retained earnings.

Other financial assets classified at amortised cost

Other financial assets initially classified at amortised cost continue to be subsequently measured at amortised cost.

  1. Classification of Financial Liabilities
    Financial liabilities are either classified as FVTPL, when they are held for trading purposes, or at amortised cost. Financial liabilities classified as FVTPL are measured at fair value.
    Financial liabilities classified as amortised cost are initially recorded at fair value and subsequently measured using the effective interest rate method.
  2. Impairment
    An ECL provision will be calculated on financial assets designated as FVOCI or as Amortised cost in accordance with the requirements of IFRS 9 and the guidelines issued by the SBP. Credit exposures (in local currency) that have been guaranteed by the Government and Government Securities are exempted from the application of ECL Framework.
    Equity securities are not subject to impairment.
  3. Transitional Impact
    The Bank has elected to follow the modified retrospective approach for restatement i.e. comparative figures have not been restated on the initial application of IFRS 9. Instead, the cumulative impact has been recorded as an adjustment to equity as of January 1, 2024. Accordingly, the information presented as of December 31, 2023 and for the period ended March 31, 2023 does not reflect the requirements of IFRS 9.
    The following table reconciles the original measurement and carrying amounts of financial instruments in accordance with the previous financial reporting framework with the new measurement categories for the Bank.

THE BANK OF KHYBER

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UN-AUDITED)

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024

Carrying amount

Derecognition

Carrying amount

Previous

Classification

of deficit on

Financial Assets / Liabilities

as of December

Reclassification

ECL

as of January 01,

classification

under IFRS 9

reclassified

31, 2023

2024

securities

--------------------------------- Rupees in '000 ---------------------------------

Cash and balances with treasury banks

Cost

Amortised Cost

23,895,690

-

-

-

23,895,690

Balances with other banks

Cost

Amortised Cost

3,960,115

-

-

(82)

3,960,033

Lendings to financial institutions

Cost

Amortised Cost

2,000,000

-

-

-

2,000,000

Investments

Held for trading

HFT

FVTPL

-

-

-

-

-

Available for sale

AFS

FVOCI

220,501,912

(30,300,149)

2,791,559

-

192,993,322

Held to maturity

HTM

Amortised Cost

2,756,377

30,300,149

-

-

33,056,526

Associate

Associate

Associate

90,210

-

-

-

90,210

Advances

Cost

Amortised Cost

101,587,580

-

-

(4,155,917)

97,431,663

Other assets

Cost

Amortised Cost

19,639,128

-

-

(28,647)

19,610,481

Forward foreign exchange contracts

Fair value

FVTPL

31,449

-

-

-

31,449

Total Financial Assets

374,462,461

-

2,791,559

(4,184,646)

373,069,374

Bills payable

Cost

Amortised Cost

(3,759,078)

-

-

-

(3,759,078)

Borrowings

Cost

Amortised Cost

(50,460,559)

-

-

-

(50,460,559)

Deposits and other accounts

Cost

Amortised Cost

(289,291,561)

-

-

-

(289,291,561)

Other liabilities

Cost

Amortised Cost

(16,948,235)

-

-

(821,817)

(17,770,052)

Forward foreign exchange contracts

Fair value

FVTPL

(18,701)

-

-

-

(18,701)

Total Financial Liabilities

(360,478,134)

-

-

(821,817)

(361,299,951)

Net Financial Assets

13,984,327

-

2,791,559

(5,006,463)

11,769,423

