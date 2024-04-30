THE BANK OF KHYBER CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT MARCH 31, 2024 (Un-audited) (Audited) March 31, December 31, 2024 2023 Note -------- Rupees in '000 -------- ASSETS Cash and balances with treasury banks 5 29,076,788 23,895,690 Balances with other banks 6 4,949,250 3,960,115 Lendings to financial institutions 7 2,697,450 2,000,000 Investments 8 230,428,912 223,348,499 Advances 9 97,692,369 101,587,580 Property and equipment 10 4,369,551 4,399,426 Right-of-use assets 11 2,390,050 2,549,241 Intangible assets 12 410,461 428,608 Deferred tax assets 13 2,829,021 1,346,748 Other assets 14 17,835,390 19,670,577 392,679,242 383,186,484 LIABILITIES Bills payable 15 1,220,592 3,759,078 Borrowings 16 28,826,387 50,460,559 Deposits and other accounts 17 324,278,254 289,291,561 Lease liabilities 18 2,280,407 2,407,066 Subordinated debt - - Deferred tax liabilities - - Other liabilities 19 18,133,276 16,966,936 374,738,916 362,885,200 NET ASSETS 17,940,326 20,301,284 REPRESENTED BY Share capital 20 11,579,360 11,027,905 Reserves 4,497,447 4,343,001 Surplus on revaluation of assets - net 21 892,888 124,622 Unappropriated profit 970,631 4,805,756 17,940,326 20,301,284 CONTINGENCIES AND COMMITMENTS 22 The annexed notes 1 to 39 form an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements. _____________ ________________ ___________ ___________ __________ MANAGING CHIEF FINANCIAL DIRECTOR DIRECTOR DIRECTOR DIRECTOR OFFICER

THE BANK OF KHYBER CONDENSED INTERIM PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT (UN-AUDITED) FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024 January 1 to January 1 to March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Note ------- Rupees in '000 ------- Mark-up / return / interest earned 23 16,955,222 10,970,664 Mark-up / return / interest expensed 24 13,438,855 7,692,825 Net mark-up / interest income 3,516,367 3,277,839 NON MARK-UP / INTEREST INCOME Fee and commission income 25 272,332 143,766 Dividend income - 2,253 Foreign exchange income 227,268 242,671 Income / (loss) from derivatives - - Gain / (loss) on securities 26 - (1,584) Share of profit / (loss) of associate 4,696 (100) Other income 27 44,244 33,041 Total non-mark-up / interest income 548,540 420,047 Total income 4,064,907 3,697,886 NON MARK-UP / INTEREST EXPENSES Operating expenses 28 2,360,455 1,855,200 Workers Welfare Fund - - Other charges 29 100 2,425 Total non-mark-up / interest expenses 2,360,555 1,857,625 PROFIT BEFORE CREDIT LOSS ALLOWANCE 1,704,352 1,840,261 Credit loss allowance and write offs - net 30 190,076 193,327 Extra ordinary / unusual items - - PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION 1,514,276 1,646,934 Taxation 31 742,044 708,270 PROFIT AFTER TAXATION 772,232 938,664 ------- Rupees ------- (Restated) Basic and diluted earnings per share 32 0.67 0.81 The annexed notes 1 to 39 form an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.

THE BANK OF KHYBER CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UN-AUDITED) FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024 January 1 to January 1 to March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 ------- Rupees in '000 ------- Profit after taxation for the period 772,232 938,664 Other comprehensive income / (loss) Items that may be reclassified to profit and loss account in subsequent periods: Movement in deficit on revaluation of debt investments through FVOCI - net of tax (350,984) (1,112,043) Share of surplus / (deficit) on revaluation of investment in associate - net of tax 511 (462) (350,473) (1,112,505) Items that will not be reclassified to profit and loss account in subsequent periods: Movement in surplus on revaluation of equity investments - net of tax 2,164 - Share of remeasurement (loss) / gain on defined benefit obligations of associate - net of tax (916) 630 1,248 630 Total comprehensive income / (loss) 423,007 (173,211) The annexed notes 1 to 39 form an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.

THE BANK OF KHYBER CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024 Surplus / (deficit) on Share Statutory revaluation of Unappropriated Total capital reserve Property and Non-banking profit Investments equipment assets --------------------------------------------- Rupees in '000 --------------------------------------------- Balance as at January 1, 2023 (audited) 11,027,905 3,646,746 (1,042,518) 787,200 25,461 1,982,704 16,427,498 Profit after taxation for the three months ended March 31, 2023 - - - - - 938,664 938,664 Other comprehensive (loss) / income - net of tax - - (1,112,505) - - 630 (1,111,875) Total other comprehensive loss - - (1,112,505) - - 939,294 (173,211) Transfer to statutory reserve - 187,733 - - - (187,733) - Transfer from surplus on revaluation of non-banking asset - net of tax - - - - (920) 920 - Balance as at March 31, 2023 (un-audited) 11,027,905 3,834,479 (2,155,023) 787,200 24,541 2,735,185 16,254,287 Profit after taxation for the nine months ended December 31, 2023 - - - - - 2,542,613 2,542,613 Other comprehensive income - net of tax - - 1,331,802 112,920 25,516 34,146 1,504,384 Total other comprehensive income - - 1,331,802 112,920 25,516 2,576,759 4,046,997 Transfer to statutory reserve - 508,522 - - - (508,522) - Transfer from surplus on revaluation of non-banking asset - net of tax - - - - (2,334) 2,334 - Balance as at December 31, 2023 (audited) 11,027,905 4,343,001 (823,221) 900,120 47,723 4,805,756 20,301,284 Effect of adoption of IFRS 9 - ECL - net of tax - - - - - (2,553,296) (2,553,296) Effect of reclassifications on adoption of IFRS 9 - net of tax - - 1,116,575 - - 307,120 1,423,695 Profit after taxation for the three months ended March 31, 2024 - - - - - 772,232 772,232 Other comprehensive (loss) / income - net of tax Movement in deficit on revaluation of investments in debt instruments - net of tax - - (350,984) - - - (350,984) Share of surplus on revaluation of investment of associate - net of tax - - 511 - - - 511 Movement in surplus on revaluation of equity investments - net of tax - - 2,164 - - - 2,164 Share of remeasurement loss on defined benefit obligations of associate - net of tax - - - - - (916) (916) Total other comprehensive loss - net of tax - - (348,309) - - (916) (349,225) Transfer to statutory reserve - 154,446 - - - (154,446) - Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity Final cash dividend for the year ended December 31, 2023 (Rs.1.50 per share) - - - - - (1,654,364) (1,654,364) Bonus shares issued for the year ended December 31, 2023 (Rs. 0.50 per share) 551,455 - - - - (551,455) - Balance as at March 31, 2024 (un-audited) 11,579,360 4,497,447 (54,955) 900,120 47,723 970,631 17,940,326 The annexed notes 1 to 39 form an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.

THE BANK OF KHYBER CONDENSED INTERIM CASH FLOW STATEMENT (UN-AUDITED) FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024 Note CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Profit before taxation Less: Dividend income Adjustments: Depreciation - Property and equipment Depreciation - Non-banking assets acquired in satisfaction of claims Depreciation - Right-of-use assets Amortization Credit loss allowance and write offs30 (Gain) / loss on disposal of property and equipment - net Interest expense on lease liability Share of (profit) / loss of associate Decrease in operating assets Lendings to financial institutions Advances Others assets Increase / (decrease) in operating liabilities Bills payable Borrowings from financial institutions Deposits Other liabilities (excluding current taxation) Income tax paid Net cash flow from / (used in) operating activities CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Net investments in amortised cost securities Net Investments in securities classified as FVOCI Dividends received Investments in property and equipment Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment Net cash flow (used in) / from investing activities CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Payments of lease obligations against right-of-use assets Dividend paid Net cash flow from / (used in) financing activities Increase in cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period January 1 to January 1 to March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 ------- Rupees in '000 ------- 1,514,276 1,646,934 2,253

1,514,276 1,644,681 181,775 161,923 8,765 8,438 174,164 144,445 19,909 24,999 190,076 193,327 (7,297)33 105,105 40,197 (4,696)100 667,801 573,462 2,182,077 2,218,143 (697,450) (5,599,229) (586,925) 22,995,619 1,628,519 (3,125,236) 344,144 14,271,154 (2,538,486) (1,148,771) (21,634,172) (19,741,940) 34,986,693 3,542,379 (267,908) (2,679,127) 10,546,127 (20,027,459) 456,711 (180,384) 13,529,059 (3,718,546) (172,923) 10,260,874 (6,789,943) 14,742 2,253

(164,155) (185,877)

10,493 577 (7,116,528) 10,092,569 (242,298) (171,150) - (4) (242,298) (171,154) 6,170,233 6,202,869 27,855,805 19,830,357 34,026,038 26,033,226 The annexed notes 1 to 39 form an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.

THE BANK OF KHYBER NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UN-AUDITED) FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024 STATUS AND NATURE OF BUSINESS

The Bank of Khyber (the Bank) was established in Pakistan under The Bank of Khyber Act, 1991 and is principally engaged in the business of commercial banking and related services. The Bank acquired the status of a scheduled bank in 1994 and is listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited. The registered office of the Bank is situated at 24-The Mall, Peshawar Cantt, Peshawar. The Bank operates 238 branches including 123 Islamic banking branches (December 31, 2023: 238 branches including 123 Islamic banking branches). The long term credit rating of the Bank assigned by VIS Credit Rating Company Limited and Pakistan Credit Rating Agency Limited (PACRA) are 'A+' and 'A+' respectively and the short-term credit ratings assigned are 'A-1'(A-One) and 'A-1'(A-One) respectively. The majority shares (i.e. 70.20%) of the Bank are held by Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (GoKP).

The Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has passed the Bank of Khyber (Amendment) Act, 2022. As part of the amendments, the name of Bank has been changed from "The Bank of Khyber" to "Bank of Khyber". The Bank is in the process of seeking necessary regulatory approval for the same. BASIS OF PREPARATION In accordance with the directives of the Federal Government regarding the shifting of the banking system to Islamic modes, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has issued various circulars from time to time. Permissible forms of trade-related modes of financing include purchase of goods by the banks from their customers and immediate resale to them at appropriate profit in price on deferred payment basis. The purchases and sales arising under the respective arrangements (except for Murabaha financings accounted for under Islamic Financial Accounting Standard - 1 "Murabaha") are not reflected in these condensed interim financial statements as such, but are restricted to the amount of facility actually utilized and the appropriate portion of profit thereon. The Islamic banking branches of the Bank have complied with the requirements as set out in the Islamic Financial Accounting Standards (IFAS), issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (lCAP) as are notified under the provisions of Companies Act, 2017. The financial results of the Islamic Banking Branches have been consolidated in these condensed interim ﬁnancial statements, after eliminating the effects of inter-branch transactions and balances. Key financial figures of the Islamic Banking Branches are disclosed in note 37 to these condensed interim ﬁnancial statements. These condensed interim ﬁnancial statements have been presented in Pakistani Rupee, which is the Bank's functional and presentation currency. The figures have been rounded off to the nearest thousand rupees, unless otherwise stated.

THE BANK OF KHYBER NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UN-AUDITED) FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024 STATEMENT OF COMPLIANCE 3.1 These condensed interim ﬁnancial statements have been prepared in accordance with the accounting and reporting standards as applicable in Pakistan for interim ﬁnancial reporting. The accounting and reporting standards as applicable in Pakistan for interim ﬁnancial reporting comprise of: International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34, Interim Financial Reporting, issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) as notiﬁed under the Companies Act, 2017;

Islamic Financial Accounting Standards (IFAS) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) as are notiﬁed under the Companies Act, 2017;

Provisions of and directives issued under the Banking Companies Ordinance, 1962 and the Companies Act, 2017; and

Directives issued by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP). Whenever the requirements of the Banking Companies Ordinance, 1962, the Companies Act, 2017 or the directives issued by the SBP and the SECP diﬀer with the requirements of IAS 34 or IFAS, the requirements of the Banking Companies Ordinance, 1962, the Companies Act, 2017 and the said directives, shall prevail. The disclosures made in these condensed interim financial statements have been limited based on the format prescribed by the SBP vide BPRD Circular Letter No. 2 dated February 9, 2023 and IAS 34. These condensed interim financial statements do not include all the information and disclosures required in the audited annual financial statements, and should be read in conjunction with the audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, except for IFRS 9 Financial Instruments adopted by the Bank w.e.f January 1, 2024 as per the applicable SBP circulars. SBP vide BSD Circular Letter No. 10, dated August 26, 2002, has deferred the applicability of International Accounting Standard 40, Investment Property for banking companies till further instructions. Moreover, SBP vide BPRD Circular No. 4, dated February 25, 2015, has deferred the applicability of Islamic Financial Accounting Standards (IFAS) 3, Profit and Loss Sharing on Deposits. Further, according to the notification of the SECP issued vide SRO 411(I)/2008 dated April 28, 2008, International Financial Reporting Standard (IFRS) 7, Financial Instruments: Disclosures has not been made applicable for banks. Accordingly, the requirements of these standards have not been considered in the preparation of these condensed interim financial statements. MATERIAL ACCOUNTING POLICY INFORMATION, ESTIMATES, JUDGEMENTS AND FINANCIAL RISK MANAGEMENT POLICIES 4.1 Material accounting policy information The accounting policies and methods of computation adopted in the preparation of these condensed interim financial statements are consistent with those applied in the preparation of the audited annual financial statements of the Bank for the year ended December 31, 2023 except for the adoption of IFRS 9 Financial Instruments w.e.f January 1, 2024.

THE BANK OF KHYBER NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UN-AUDITED) FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024 4.1.1 IFRS 9 - Financial Instruments 4.1.1.1 Classification of Financial Assets The Bank classifies its financial assets, other than its investments in associate, into the following categories: at Fair Value through Profit and Loss (FVTPL);

at Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income (FVOCI);

at Amortised Cost. Classification of Equity Instruments Equity securities that are traded in an active market and are held for trading purposes will be classified as FVTPL. Equity securities that are not held for trading purposes will be classified as FVOCI; however, gains and losses on disposal of securities classified as FVOCI will not be recycled through the profit and loss account. The classification decision is made on a case by case basis at the time of purchase, is documented, and is irrevocable. Classification of other Financial Assets Financial Assets other than equity will be classified based on their cash flow characteristics and business model assessment: Amortised Cost: These will be classified as amortised cost if the objective is to hold the asset only for collecting contractual cash flows (principal and interest).

FVOCI: These will be classified at FVOCI when the objective is to collect contractual cash flows (principal and interest) and also to potentially sell the same depending on market conditions. Any unrealized profit or loss on debt instruments classified as FVOCI is reflected in other comprehensive income and is recycled through the profit and loss account when the investment is sold.

FVTPL: This includes financial assets: a. which are not classified as either at amortised cost or FVOCI; b. which do not have fixed maturity In addition, on initial recognition, the Bank may irrevocably designate a financial asset that otherwise meets the requirements to be measured at amortised cost or at FVOCI as FVTPL if doing so eliminates or significantly reduces an accounting mismatch that would otherwise arise. Subsequent Measurement Equity and debt securities classified as FVTPL These securities are subsequently measured at fair value. Changes in the fair value of these securities are taken through the profit and loss account.

THE BANK OF KHYBER NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UN-AUDITED) FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024 Equity and debt securities classified as FVOCI These securities are subsequently measured at fair value. Changes in the fair value of these securities are recorded in OCI. When a debt security is derecognised, the cumulative gain or loss previously recognised in OCI is reclassified from equity to the profit and loss account. When an equity security is derecognised, gains and losses previously recognised in OCI are not recycled through the profit and loss account but are transferred directly to retained earnings. Other financial assets classified at amortised cost Other financial assets initially classified at amortised cost continue to be subsequently measured at amortised cost. Classification of Financial Liabilities

Financial liabilities are either classified as FVTPL, when they are held for trading purposes, or at amortised cost. Financial liabilities classified as FVTPL are measured at fair value.

Financial liabilities classified as amortised cost are initially recorded at fair value and subsequently measured using the effective interest rate method. Impairment

An ECL provision will be calculated on financial assets designated as FVOCI or as Amortised cost in accordance with the requirements of IFRS 9 and the guidelines issued by the SBP. Credit exposures (in local currency) that have been guaranteed by the Government and Government Securities are exempted from the application of ECL Framework.

Equity securities are not subject to impairment. Transitional Impact

The Bank has elected to follow the modified retrospective approach for restatement i.e. comparative figures have not been restated on the initial application of IFRS 9. Instead, the cumulative impact has been recorded as an adjustment to equity as of January 1, 2024. Accordingly, the information presented as of December 31, 2023 and for the period ended March 31, 2023 does not reflect the requirements of IFRS 9.

The following table reconciles the original measurement and carrying amounts of financial instruments in accordance with the previous financial reporting framework with the new measurement categories for the Bank.