Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. The Bank of Kyoto, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8369   JP3251200006

THE BANK OF KYOTO, LTD.

(8369)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-12 am EDT
6760.00 JPY   -0.15%
05:33aBank Of Kyoto : Consolidated Summary Report(Under Japanese GAAP) for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023
PU
05:33aBank Of Kyoto : Supplement Information for FY2022
PU
03/30THE BANK OF KYOTO, LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Bank of Kyoto : Consolidated Summary Report(Under Japanese GAAP) for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023

05/12/2023 | 05:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Note: This document is a translation of a part of the original Japanese version and provided for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this English translation, the Japanese original shall prevail.

Consolidated Financial Results(Under Japanese GAAP)

for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023

May 12, 2023

Company name:

The Bank of Kyoto,Ltd.

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo

Code number:

8369

URL:

https://www.kyotobank.co.jp/

Representative:

Nobuhiro Doi

President

Inquiries:

Etsuji Motomasa

Executive Officer, General Manager, Corporate Planning Division

Scheduled date of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders:

June 29, 2023

Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments:

June 30, 2023

Scheduled date of filing annual securities report:

June 30, 2023

Trading Accounts:

None

Supplement information for annual financial results:

Yes

Annual investor meeting presentation:

Yes

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023 (April 01, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Ordinary income

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to owners of parent

Fiscal year ended

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

March 31, 2023

124,333

(2.4)

38,177

30.8

27,213

31.9

March 31, 2022

127,422

17.8

29,176

22.7

20,621

22.3

(Note) Comprehensive income:

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023:

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022:

¥

(83,596)

million

[

-%]

¥

(70,512)

million

[

-%]

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings

Rate of return

Ordinary profit to

Ordinary profit to

per share

per share

on equity

total assets ratio

ordinary revenues ratio

Fiscal year ended

Yen

Yen

%

%

%

March 31, 2023

362.81

362.51

2.6

0.3

30.7

March 31, 2022

272.82

272.55

1.8

0.2

22.8

(Reference) Equity in earnings (losses) of affiliated companies: Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023: Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022:

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

  • 1 million
  • 17 million

Total assets

Net assets

Capital adequacy ratio

Net assets per share

As of

Million yen

Million yen

%

Yen

March 31, 2023

11,037,611

992,377

8.9

13,307.69

March 31, 2022

12,210,967

1,090,316

8.9

14,465.91

(Reference) Equity:

As of March 31, 2023: ¥

989,365million

As of

March 31, 2022: ¥ 1,087,494 million

(Note) The Equity-to-asset ratio is computed by the formula shown below.

(Total net assets - Subscription rights to shares - Non-controlling interests) / Total assets

The figures for the equity-to-asset ratio in the above table were not based on the regulations on the equity-to-asset ratio.

(3) Consolidated Cash Flows

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash and cash equivalents

operating activities

investing activities

financing activities

at the end of period

Fiscal year ended

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

March 31, 2023

(1,414,129)

(65,062)

(14,404)

1,167,312

March 31, 2022

39,795

66,740

(7,424)

2,660,909

2. Dividends on Common Stock

Annual dividends

Total

Payout

Dividends

1st

2nd

3rd

Year-end

Total

dividends

ratio

to net assets

quarter-end

quarter-end

quarter-end

(consolidated)

(consolidated)

For the Fiscal year

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Million yen

%

%

Eneded March 31, 2022

-

35.00

-

65.00

100.00

7,533

36.6

0.6

Eneded March 31, 2023

-

60.00

-

80.00

140.00

10,459

38.5

1.0

Ending March 31, 2024

-

80.00

-

80.00

160.00

42.4

(Forecast)

(Note) Breakdown of the 2nd quarter dividend for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 :An 80-year anniversary dividend 5.00 yen *The Bank of Kyoto, Ltd.(the "Bank") plans to incorporate a holding company through share transfer on October 2, 2023, subject to

the approval of the General Meeting of Shareholders and the necessary approvals from the relevant authorities.The dividend forecast is calculated based on the current organization of the Bank, and the dividend forecast of the holding company will be announced at a later date.

3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024 (April 01, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Ordinary income

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Basic earnings

owners of parent

per share

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

Six months ended September 30, 2023

64,100

(2.5)

22,300

0.3

16,000

0.2

215.21

Full year

123,100

(0.9)

39,400

3.2

28,000

2.8

376.62

*The Bank plans to incorporate a holding company through a share transfer on October 2, 2023, subject to the approval of the General Meeting of Shareholders and the necessary approvals from the relevant authorities.TheFinancial Results Forecast is calculated based on the current organization of the Bank, and the dividend forecast of the holding company will be announced at a later date.

* Notes:

(1)

Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period under review

(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes inscope of consolidation):

None

(2)

Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement

(A) Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards:

Yes

(B) Changes in accounting policies other than (A) above:

None

(C) Changes in accounting estimates:

None

(D) Retrospective restatement:

None

  1. Total number of issued shares (common shares)
    1. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):

March 31, 2023:

75,840,688

shares

March 31, 2022:

75,840,688

shares

(B) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period:

March 31, 2023:

1,495,313

shares

March 31, 2022:

664,384 shares

(C) Average number of shares outstanding during the period:

Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2023:

75,006,072

shares

Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2022:

75,584,414

shares

(Reference) Summary of Non-consolidated Financial Results

1. Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023 (April 01, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

(1) Non-consolidated Operating Results

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Ordinary income

Ordinary profit

Net income

Fiscal year ended

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

March 31, 2023

113,978

(2.6)

35,544

36.2

25,639

36.9

March 31, 2022

117,039

19.3

26,084

26.4

18,718

25.8

Basic earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Fiscal year ended

Yen

Yen

March 31, 2023

341.83

341.55

March 31, 2022

247.65

247.40

(2) Non-consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Capital adequacy ratio

Net assets per share

As of

Million yen

Million yen

%

Yen

March 31, 2023

11,017,656

970,448

8.8

13,049.69

March 31, 2022

12,196,727

1,069,959

8.7

14,228.46

(Reference) Equity: As of

March 31, 2023:

¥

970,184 million

As of March 31, 2022: ¥

1,069,643

million

(Note) The Equity-to-asset ratio is computed by the formula shown below.

(Total net assets - Subscription rights to shares - Non-controlling interests) / Total assets

The figures for the equity-to-asset ratio in the above table were not based on the regulations on the equity-to-asset ratio.

2. Non-consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024 (April 01, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Ordinary

Ordinary profit

Net income

Basic earnings per share

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

Six months ended September 30, 2023

59,100

(2.4)

21,100

1.6

15,300

1.5

205.79

Full year

113,100

(0.7)

36,900

3.8

26,500

3.3

356.44

  • This Consolidated Summary Report is outside the scope of the external auditor's quarterly review procedure.
  • Notes to using forecasted information, etc.

The description of future performance of this report is based on information which is presently available and certain assumptions which are considered to be reasonable, and it does not guarantee future performance.

Please take note that future performance may differ from forecasts depending on various future factors.

The Bank of Kyoto, Ltd.

Contents of Appendix

1. Overview of operating results, etc ……………………………………………………………………… 2

(1)

Overview of operating results for the fiscal year under review ……………………………………… 2

(2)

Overview of financial position for the fiscal year under review ………………………………… 2

  1. Overview of Cash Flows for the Current Fiscal Year ……………………………………………… 2
  2. Capital adequacy ratio (domestic standard) ……………………………………………………… 2
  3. Future prospects ………………………………………………………………………………… 2

2. Basic Approach to Selecting Accounting Standards

………………………………………………… 2

3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes

………………………………………… 3

(1)

Consolidated Balance Sheets

………………………………………………………………… 3

(2)

Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income ……………………………… 5

(3)

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Net Assets

…………………………………………… 7

  1. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows ……………………………………………………… 9
  2. Notes to the Financial Statements …………………………………………………………… 10 (Notes on Going Concerin Assumption) ………………………………………………………… 10
    (Changes in Accounting Policies) ……………………………………………………………… 10
    (Segment Information) ……………………………………………………………………… 10
    (Per Share Information) ………………………………………………………………………… 10 (Changes in significant subsidiaries) ……………………………………………………………… 11

4. Non-consolidated Financial Statements …………………………………………………………… 12

  1. Non-consolidatedBalance Sheets ……………………………………………………………… 12
  2. Non-consolidatedStatements of Income ……………………………………………………… 15

(3) Non-consolidated Statement of Changes in Net Assets

……………………………………… 16

AppendixSupplement Information for FY2022

― 1 ―

The Bank of Kyoto, Ltd.

1. Overview of operating results, etc.

  1. Overview of operating results for the fiscal year under review

Net interest income increased 4,143 million yen year on year to 86,016 million yen, mainly from interest on loans due to rising foreign currency interest rates. Mainly commissions increased by 1,074 million yen from the previous consolidated fiscal year to 21,557 million yen.

On the other hand, funding costs increased by 4,575 million yen from the previous consolidated fiscal year to 7,400 million yen, mainly due to interest on deposits.

In addition, thoght the provision of allowance for doubtful accounts decreased by 8,599 million yen from the previous consolidated fiscal year, ordinary profit increased 9,001 million yen year on year to 38,177 million yen, net income attributable to owners of parent increased 6,592 million yen year on year to 27,213 million yen.

  1. Overview of financial position for the fiscal year under review

Deposits and negotiable certificates of deposit increased by 117.8 billion yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 9,074.1 billion yen, surpassing the 9 trillion yen mark, mainly in individual deposits.

Loans increased by 157.9 billion yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 6,298.0 billion yen, mainly corporate loans.

Marketable securities decreased by 97.0 billion yen from the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year to 2,940.9 billion yen as a result of our efforts to appropriately manage market trends. It was 721.1 billion yen, down

  1. 160.4 billion yen from the end of the fiscal year.

  2. Overview of Cash Flows for the Current Fiscal Year

Cash flow from operating activities in the current consolidated fiscal year was a negative 1,414.1 billion yen (39.7 billion yen positive in the previous consolidated fiscal year) due to a decrease in borrowed money, call money, etc., and an increase in call loans, etc. have become.

Cash flow from investing activities was a negative 65.0 billion yen (66.7 billion yen negative in the previous consolidated fiscal year) due to the acquisition of securities.

Cash flow from financing activities was a negative 14.4 billion yen (7.4 billion yen negative in the previous consolidated fiscal year) due to the payment of dividends and the acquisition of treasury stock. As a result, the balance of cash and cash equivalents at the end of the current fiscal year decreased by 1,493.5 billion yen to 1,167.3 billion yen.

  1. Capital adequacy ratio (domestic standard)

As of March 31, 2023, the consolidated capital adequacy ratio was 13.52% and the non-consolidated capital adequacy ratio

was 12.97%.

  1. Future prospects

The Bank launched the new first medium-term management plan "New Stage 2023" in April this year. The positioning of this plan is based on the management base as a "wide-area regional bank" that has been strengthened, the functions and services that have been advanced, and the holding company structure that is preparing for the transition in October this year. By combining the strengthening of group cooperation and the expansion of business areas, we aim to reach a "new stage of growth and development" as a comprehensive solution company, and we are planning to take the first step strongly over the next three years.

In the first year, we will work on the three priority themes of "revitalizing the local economy," "promoting investment for sustainable growth," and "implementing sustainability management." Consolidated ordinary income is expected to be 39.4 billion yen, and net income attributable to owners of the parent is expected to be 28.0 billion yen. As for the performance of the bank on a non-consolidated basis, ordinary income is 36.9 billion yen and net income is 26.5 billion yen.

2. Basic Approach to Selecting Accounting Standards

The Bank applies Japanese standards.

In addition, regarding the application of IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards), we will take into account various situations in Japan and overseas and respond appropriately.

― 2 ―

The Bank of Kyoto, Ltd.

3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes

(1) Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Million yen)

As of March 31,2022

As of March 31,2023

Assets

Cash and due from banks

2,703,179

1,201,115

Call loans and bills bought

146,020

416,033

Monetary claims bought

14,059

15,342

Trading securities

252

222

Money held in trust

13,087

13,305

Securities

3,038,030

2,940,949

Loans and bills discounted

6,140,120

6,298,081

Foreign exchanges

9,998

7,758

Lease receivables and investments in leases

12,585

12,641

Other assets

72,420

72,893

Tangible fixed assets

77,083

75,753

Buildings, net

27,614

29,469

Land

43,257

43,616

Construction in progress

3,186

30

Other tangible fixed assets

3,024

2,636

Intangible fixed assets

2,774

2,701

Software

2,668

2,602

Other intangible fixed assets

106

98

Deferred tax assets

1,025

1,006

Customers' liabilities for acceptances and guarantees

16,574

17,174

Allowance for loan losses

(36,245)

(37,368)

Total assets

12,210,967

11,037,611

Liabilities

Deposits

8,310,788

8,367,943

Negotiable certificates of deposit

645,582

706,227

Call money and bills sold

105,273

-

Cash collateral received for securities lent

474,585

392,501

Borrowed money

1,212,046

254,090

Foreign exchanges

143

233

Borrowed money from trust account

4,533

4,174

Other liabilities

75,887

76,925

Retirement benefit liability

27,870

27,683

Provision for reimbursement of deposits

302

219

Provision for contingent loss

700

578

Reserves under special laws

0

0

Deferred tax liabilities

246,316

197,273

Deferred tax liabilities for land revaluation

46

208

Acceptances and guarantees

16,574

17,174

Total liabilities

11,120,650

10,045,233

― 3 ―

Disclaimer

The Bank of Kyoto Ltd. published this content on 12 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2023 09:32:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about THE BANK OF KYOTO, LTD.
05:33aBank Of Kyoto : Consolidated Summary Report(Under Japanese GAAP) for the Fiscal Year Ended..
PU
05:33aBank Of Kyoto : Supplement Information for FY2022
PU
03/30THE BANK OF KYOTO, LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/15Tranche Update on The Bank of Kyoto, Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on January 31..
CI
03/13The Bank of Kyoto, Ltd.'s Equity Buyback announced on January 31, 2023, has closed with..
CI
02/01Bank Of Kyoto : Consolidated Summary Report(Under Japanese GAAP)for the Nine Months Ended ..
PU
01/31Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. : Conclusion of a Loan Agreement by Utilizing the Positive..
AQ
01/31Conclusion of a Loan Agreement by Utilizing the Positive Impact Evaluation Framework wi..
AQ
01/31The Bank of Kyoto, Ltd. Revises Dividends Forecast for the Year-end 2022
CI
01/31The Bank of Kyoto, Ltd. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year End..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 119 B 887 M 887 M
Net income 2023 25 000 M 186 M 186 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 20,1x
Yield 2023 2,07%
Capitalization 503 B 3 745 M 3 745 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,22x
Capi. / Sales 2024 4,06x
Nbr of Employees 3 521
Free-Float 88,2%
Chart THE BANK OF KYOTO, LTD.
Duration : Period :
The Bank of Kyoto, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE BANK OF KYOTO, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 6 770,00 JPY
Average target price 5 975,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target -11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nobuhiro Doi Manager-Personnel
Hideo Takasaki Director & Manager-Inspection
Norikazu Koishihara Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Junko Otagiri Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Toshiro Iwahashi Managing Director & Manager-Head Office Sales
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE BANK OF KYOTO, LTD.15.53%3 745
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED16.79%177 223
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK3.22%73 746
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-1.93%51 575
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED2.75%48 807
CHINA CITIC BANK CO., LTD.25.14%43 608
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer