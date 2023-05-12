Bank of Kyoto : Consolidated Summary Report(Under Japanese GAAP) for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023
05/12/2023 | 05:33am EDT
Note: This document is a translation of a part of the original Japanese version and provided for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this English translation, the Japanese original shall prevail.
Consolidated Financial Results(Under Japanese GAAP)
Executive Officer, General Manager, Corporate Planning Division
Scheduled date of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders:
June 29, 2023
Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments:
June 30, 2023
Scheduled date of filing annual securities report:
June 30, 2023
Trading Accounts:
None
Supplement information for annual financial results:
Yes
Annual investor meeting presentation:
Yes
(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023 (April 01, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Ordinary income
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to owners of parent
Fiscal year ended
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
March 31, 2023
124,333
(2.4)
38,177
30.8
27,213
31.9
March 31, 2022
127,422
17.8
29,176
22.7
20,621
22.3
(Note) Comprehensive income:
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023:
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022:
¥
(83,596)
million
[
-%]
¥
(70,512)
million
[
-%]
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings
Rate of return
Ordinary profit to
Ordinary profit to
per share
per share
on equity
total assets ratio
ordinary revenues ratio
Fiscal year ended
Yen
Yen
%
%
%
March 31, 2023
362.81
362.51
2.6
0.3
30.7
March 31, 2022
272.82
272.55
1.8
0.2
22.8
(Reference) Equity in earnings (losses) of affiliated companies: Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023: Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022:
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
1 million
17 million
Total assets
Net assets
Capital adequacy ratio
Net assets per share
As of
Million yen
Million yen
%
Yen
March 31, 2023
11,037,611
992,377
8.9
13,307.69
March 31, 2022
12,210,967
1,090,316
8.9
14,465.91
(Reference) Equity:
As of March 31, 2023: ¥
989,365million
As of
March 31, 2022: ¥ 1,087,494 million
(Note) The Equity-to-asset ratio is computed by the formula shown below.
(Total net assets - Subscription rights to shares - Non-controlling interests) / Total assets
The figures for the equity-to-asset ratio in the above table were not based on the regulations on the equity-to-asset ratio.
(3) Consolidated Cash Flows
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash and cash equivalents
operating activities
investing activities
financing activities
at the end of period
Fiscal year ended
Million yen
Million yen
Million yen
Million yen
March 31, 2023
(1,414,129)
(65,062)
(14,404)
1,167,312
March 31, 2022
39,795
66,740
(7,424)
2,660,909
2. Dividends on Common Stock
Annual dividends
Total
Payout
Dividends
1st
2nd
3rd
Year-end
Total
dividends
ratio
to net assets
quarter-end
quarter-end
quarter-end
(consolidated)
(consolidated)
For the Fiscal year
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Million yen
%
%
Eneded March 31, 2022
-
35.00
-
65.00
100.00
7,533
36.6
0.6
Eneded March 31, 2023
-
60.00
-
80.00
140.00
10,459
38.5
1.0
Ending March 31, 2024
-
80.00
-
80.00
160.00
42.4
(Forecast)
(Note) Breakdown of the 2nd quarter dividend for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 :An 80-year anniversary dividend 5.00 yen *The Bank of Kyoto, Ltd.(the "Bank") plans to incorporate a holding company through share transfer on October 2, 2023, subject to
the approval of the General Meeting of Shareholders and the necessary approvals from the relevant authorities.The dividend forecast is calculated based on the current organization of the Bank, and the dividend forecast of the holding company will be announced at a later date.
3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024 (April 01, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Ordinary income
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Basic earnings
owners of parent
per share
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
Six months ended September 30, 2023
64,100
(2.5)
22,300
0.3
16,000
0.2
215.21
Full year
123,100
(0.9)
39,400
3.2
28,000
2.8
376.62
*The Bank plans to incorporate a holding company through a share transfer on October 2, 2023, subject to the approval of the General Meeting of Shareholders and the necessary approvals from the relevant authorities.TheFinancial Results Forecast is calculated based on the current organization of the Bank, and the dividend forecast of the holding company will be announced at a later date.
* Notes:
(1)
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period under review
(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes inscope of consolidation):
None
(2)
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
(A) Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards:
Yes
(B) Changes in accounting policies other than (A) above:
None
(C) Changes in accounting estimates:
None
(D) Retrospective restatement:
None
Total number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):
March 31, 2023:
75,840,688
shares
March 31, 2022:
75,840,688
shares
(B) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period:
March 31, 2023:
1,495,313
shares
March 31, 2022:
664,384 shares
(C) Average number of shares outstanding during the period:
Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2023:
75,006,072
shares
Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2022:
75,584,414
shares
(Reference) Summary of Non-consolidated Financial Results
1. Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023 (April 01, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
(1) Non-consolidated Operating Results
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Ordinary income
Ordinary profit
Net income
Fiscal year ended
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
March 31, 2023
113,978
(2.6)
35,544
36.2
25,639
36.9
March 31, 2022
117,039
19.3
26,084
26.4
18,718
25.8
Basic earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
Fiscal year ended
Yen
Yen
March 31, 2023
341.83
341.55
March 31, 2022
247.65
247.40
(2) Non-consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Capital adequacy ratio
Net assets per share
As of
Million yen
Million yen
%
Yen
March 31, 2023
11,017,656
970,448
8.8
13,049.69
March 31, 2022
12,196,727
1,069,959
8.7
14,228.46
(Reference) Equity: As of
March 31, 2023:
¥
970,184 million
As of March 31, 2022: ¥
1,069,643
million
(Note) The Equity-to-asset ratio is computed by the formula shown below.
(Total net assets - Subscription rights to shares - Non-controlling interests) / Total assets
The figures for the equity-to-asset ratio in the above table were not based on the regulations on the equity-to-asset ratio.
2. Non-consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024 (April 01, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Ordinary
Ordinary profit
Net income
Basic earnings per share
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
Six months ended September 30, 2023
59,100
(2.4)
21,100
1.6
15,300
1.5
205.79
Full year
113,100
(0.7)
36,900
3.8
26,500
3.3
356.44
This Consolidated Summary Report is outside the scope of the external auditor's quarterly review procedure.
Notes to using forecasted information, etc.
The description of future performance of this report is based on information which is presently available and certain assumptions which are considered to be reasonable, and it does not guarantee future performance.
Please take note that future performance may differ from forecasts depending on various future factors.
The Bank of Kyoto, Ltd.
○Contents of Appendix
1. Overview of operating results, etc ………………………………………………………………………2
(1)
Overview of operating results for the fiscal year under review ………………………………………2
(2)
Overview of financial position for the fiscal year under review ………………………………… 2
Overview of Cash Flows for the Current Fiscal Year……………………………………………… 2
Capital adequacy ratio (domestic standard)……………………………………………………… 2
Non-consolidatedStatements of Income ……………………………………………………… 15
(3) Non-consolidated Statement of Changes in Net Assets
……………………………………… 16
（Appendix）Supplement Information for FY2022
― 1 ―
The Bank of Kyoto, Ltd.
1. Overview of operating results, etc.
Overview of operating results for the fiscal year under review
Net interest income increased 4,143 million yen year on year to 86,016 million yen, mainly from interest on loans due to rising foreign currency interest rates. Mainly commissions increased by 1,074 million yen from the previous consolidated fiscal year to 21,557 million yen.
On the other hand, funding costs increased by 4,575 million yen from the previous consolidated fiscal year to 7,400 million yen, mainly due to interest on deposits.
In addition, thoght the provision of allowance for doubtful accounts decreased by 8,599 million yen from the previous consolidated fiscal year, ordinary profit increased 9,001 million yen year on year to 38,177 million yen, net income attributable to owners of parent increased 6,592 million yen year on year to 27,213 million yen.
Overview of financial position for the fiscal year under review
Deposits and negotiable certificates of deposit increased by 117.8 billion yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 9,074.1 billion yen, surpassing the 9 trillion yen mark, mainly in individual deposits.
Loans increased by 157.9 billion yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 6,298.0 billion yen, mainly corporate loans.
Marketable securities decreased by 97.0 billion yen from the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year to 2,940.9 billion yen as a result of our efforts to appropriately manage market trends. It was 721.1 billion yen, down
160.4 billion yen from the end of the fiscal year.
Overview of Cash Flows for the Current Fiscal Year
Cash flow from operating activities in the current consolidated fiscal year was a negative 1,414.1 billion yen (39.7 billion yen positive in the previous consolidated fiscal year) due to a decrease in borrowed money, call money, etc., and an increase in call loans, etc. have become.
Cash flow from investing activities was a negative 65.0 billion yen (66.7 billion yen negative in the previous consolidated fiscal year) due to the acquisition of securities.
Cash flow from financing activities was a negative 14.4 billion yen (7.4 billion yen negative in the previous consolidated fiscal year) due to the payment of dividends and the acquisition of treasury stock. As a result, the balance of cash and cash equivalents at the end of the current fiscal year decreased by 1,493.5 billion yen to 1,167.3 billion yen.
Capital adequacy ratio (domestic standard)
As of March 31, 2023, the consolidated capital adequacy ratio was 13.52% and the non-consolidated capital adequacy ratio
was 12.97%.
Future prospects
The Bank launched the new first medium-term management plan "New Stage 2023" in April this year. The positioning of this plan is based on the management base as a "wide-area regional bank" that has been strengthened, the functions and services that have been advanced, and the holding company structure that is preparing for the transition in October this year. By combining the strengthening of group cooperation and the expansion of business areas, we aim to reach a "new stage of growth and development" as a comprehensive solution company, and we are planning to take the first step strongly over the next three years.
In the first year, we will work on the three priority themes of "revitalizing the local economy," "promoting investment for sustainable growth," and "implementing sustainability management." Consolidated ordinary income is expected to be 39.4 billion yen, and net income attributable to owners of the parent is expected to be 28.0 billion yen. As for the performance of the bank on a non-consolidated basis, ordinary income is 36.9 billion yen and net income is 26.5 billion yen.
2. Basic Approach to Selecting Accounting Standards
The Bank applies Japanese standards.
In addition, regarding the application of IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards), we will take into account various situations in Japan and overseas and respond appropriately.
― 2 ―
The Bank of Kyoto, Ltd.
3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes
(1) Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Million yen)
As of March 31,2022
As of March 31,2023
Assets
Cash and due from banks
2,703,179
1,201,115
Call loans and bills bought
146,020
416,033
Monetary claims bought
14,059
15,342
Trading securities
252
222
Money held in trust
13,087
13,305
Securities
3,038,030
2,940,949
Loans and bills discounted
6,140,120
6,298,081
Foreign exchanges
9,998
7,758
Lease receivables and investments in leases
12,585
12,641
Other assets
72,420
72,893
Tangible fixed assets
77,083
75,753
Buildings, net
27,614
29,469
Land
43,257
43,616
Construction in progress
3,186
30
Other tangible fixed assets
3,024
2,636
Intangible fixed assets
2,774
2,701
Software
2,668
2,602
Other intangible fixed assets
106
98
Deferred tax assets
1,025
1,006
Customers' liabilities for acceptances and guarantees
The Bank of Kyoto Ltd. published this content on 12 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2023 09:32:07 UTC.