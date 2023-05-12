Bank of Kyoto : Consolidated Summary Report(Under Japanese GAAP) for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023

The Bank of Kyoto, Ltd.

1. Overview of operating results, etc.

Overview of operating results for the fiscal year under review

Net interest income increased 4,143 million yen year on year to 86,016 million yen, mainly from interest on loans due to rising foreign currency interest rates. Mainly commissions increased by 1,074 million yen from the previous consolidated fiscal year to 21,557 million yen.

On the other hand, funding costs increased by 4,575 million yen from the previous consolidated fiscal year to 7,400 million yen, mainly due to interest on deposits.

In addition, thoght the provision of allowance for doubtful accounts decreased by 8,599 million yen from the previous consolidated fiscal year, ordinary profit increased 9,001 million yen year on year to 38,177 million yen, net income attributable to owners of parent increased 6,592 million yen year on year to 27,213 million yen.

Overview of financial position for the fiscal year under review

Deposits and negotiable certificates of deposit increased by 117.8 billion yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 9,074.1 billion yen, surpassing the 9 trillion yen mark, mainly in individual deposits.

Loans increased by 157.9 billion yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 6,298.0 billion yen, mainly corporate loans.

Marketable securities decreased by 97.0 billion yen from the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year to 2,940.9 billion yen as a result of our efforts to appropriately manage market trends. It was 721.1 billion yen, down

160.4 billion yen from the end of the fiscal year. Overview of Cash Flows for the Current Fiscal Year

Cash flow from operating activities in the current consolidated fiscal year was a negative 1,414.1 billion yen (39.7 billion yen positive in the previous consolidated fiscal year) due to a decrease in borrowed money, call money, etc., and an increase in call loans, etc. have become.

Cash flow from investing activities was a negative 65.0 billion yen (66.7 billion yen negative in the previous consolidated fiscal year) due to the acquisition of securities.

Cash flow from financing activities was a negative 14.4 billion yen (7.4 billion yen negative in the previous consolidated fiscal year) due to the payment of dividends and the acquisition of treasury stock. As a result, the balance of cash and cash equivalents at the end of the current fiscal year decreased by 1,493.5 billion yen to 1,167.3 billion yen.

Capital adequacy ratio (domestic standard)

As of March 31, 2023, the consolidated capital adequacy ratio was 13.52% and the non-consolidated capital adequacy ratio

was 12.97%.

Future prospects

The Bank launched the new first medium-term management plan "New Stage 2023" in April this year. The positioning of this plan is based on the management base as a "wide-area regional bank" that has been strengthened, the functions and services that have been advanced, and the holding company structure that is preparing for the transition in October this year. By combining the strengthening of group cooperation and the expansion of business areas, we aim to reach a "new stage of growth and development" as a comprehensive solution company, and we are planning to take the first step strongly over the next three years.

In the first year, we will work on the three priority themes of "revitalizing the local economy," "promoting investment for sustainable growth," and "implementing sustainability management." Consolidated ordinary income is expected to be 39.4 billion yen, and net income attributable to owners of the parent is expected to be 28.0 billion yen. As for the performance of the bank on a non-consolidated basis, ordinary income is 36.9 billion yen and net income is 26.5 billion yen.

2. Basic Approach to Selecting Accounting Standards

The Bank applies Japanese standards.

In addition, regarding the application of IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards), we will take into account various situations in Japan and overseas and respond appropriately.