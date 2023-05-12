Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. The Bank of Kyoto, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8369   JP3251200006

THE BANK OF KYOTO, LTD.

(8369)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-12 am EDT
6760.00 JPY   -0.15%
05:33aBank Of Kyoto : Consolidated Summary Report(Under Japanese GAAP) for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023
PU
05:33aBank Of Kyoto : Supplement Information for FY2022
PU
03/30THE BANK OF KYOTO, LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Bank of Kyoto : Supplement Information for FY2022

05/12/2023 | 05:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Supplement Information for FY2022

The Bank of Kyoto, Ltd.

(Note)

This document is a translation of a part of the original Japanese version and provided for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this English translation, the Japanese original shall prevail.

The Bank of Kyoto, Ltd.

[Table of Contents]

Ⅰ Key points in the financial results for FY2022

Non-consolidated

1.

Summary

& Consolidated

…………

1

2.

Overview of profit and loss

Non-consolidated

…………

2

3.

Main accounts

Non-consolidated

…………

3

Non-consolidated

4.

Financial soundness

& Consolidated

…………

5

Non-consolidated

5.

Financial results forecast

& Consolidated

…………

7

6.

Year-end and next period dividends

7.

Income structure

Non-consolidated

…………

8

Financial results for FY2022

Non-consolidated

1.

Profit and loss

& Consolidated

…………

9

2.

Banking profit

Non-consolidated

…………

11

3.

Interest rate spread

Non-consolidated

4.

Gains and losses on securities

Non-consolidated

Non-consolidated

5.

Valuation difference on securities

& Consolidated

…………

12

Non-consolidated

6.

ROE

& Consolidated

…………

13

Non-consolidated

7.

Retirement benefit-related

& Consolidated

8.

Number of branches

Non-consolidated

Loans, etc.

1.

Non-performing loans based on the Financial

Non-consolidated

Reconstruction Law (risk management loans)

& Consolidated

…………

14

2.

Results of self-assessment and allowance for loan losses

Non-consolidated

…………

15

3.

Loans by industry

Non-consolidated

…………

16

4.

Loans by country

Non-consolidated

…………

17

The Bank of Kyoto, Ltd.

I Key points in the financial results for FY2022

1. Summary

(1) Profit and loss

Profit (consolidated) grew in FY2022; ordinary profit increased ¥9.0 billion year on year to ¥38.1 billion, and profit attributable to owners of parent increased ¥6.5 billion year on year to ¥27.2 billion, largely exceeding the medium-term management plan target (¥20.0 billion).

[Consolidated (A)]

(Million yen)

FY2022

FY2021

Year-on-year change

Gross banking profit

93,561

(2,095)

95,656

Ordinary profit

38,177

9,001

29,176

Profit attributable to owners of parent

27,213

6,592

20,621

[Non-consolidated (B)]

(Million yen)

FY2022

FY2021

Year-on-year change

Gross banking profit

88,307

(2,147)

90,454

Ordinary profit

35,544

9,459

26,084

Profit

25,639

6,920

18,718

[Difference (A-B) (Contributions by subsidiaries)]

(Million yen)

FY2022

FY2021

Year-on-year change

Gross banking profit

5,254

52

5,201

Ordinary profit

2,633

(458)

3,091

Profit

1,573

(328)

1,902

(2) Deposits, negotiable certificates of deposit, and loans and bills discounted [Non-consolidated]

Deposits and negotiable certificates of deposit amounted to ¥9,104.6 billion, and loans and bills discounted stood at ¥6,305.9 billion.

(Billion yen)

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2022

Change from March

31, 2022

-end

Deposits and negotiable certificates of

9,104.6

116.8

8,987.8

deposit

Term

Loans and bills discounted

6,305.9

156.9

6,148.9

average

Deposits and negotiable certificates of

8,916.2

148.2

8,768.0

deposit

Term-

Loans and bills discounted

6,212.4

135.2

6,077.1

- 1 -

The Bank of Kyoto, Ltd.

2. Overview of profit and loss

Core banking profit, which indicates profit from core business of the bank, increased ¥2.4 billion year on year to ¥39.4 billion as net fees and commissions reached an all-time high.

In addition, while gains on bonds declined as we recognized losses on sales of bonds to improve our foreign bond portfolio, credit-relatedcosts improved significantly. As a result, ordinary profit increased ¥9.4 billion year on year to ¥35.5 billion, and profit increased ¥6.9 billion year on year to ¥25.6 billion.

[Non-consolidated]

(Million yen)

FY2022

FY2021

Year-on-year change

Gross banking profit

A

88,307

(2,147)

90,454

Net interest income

78,531

(451)

78,982

Net fees and commissions

11,702

833

10,868

Net other ordinary income

(1,926)

(2,529)

603

Gains (losses) on bonds

(4,843)

(4,745)

*

(97)

Expenses

B

53,651

121

53,530

Overhead ratio (OHR)

(B/A)

60.75

%

1.58

%

59.17

%

Net banking profit

34,655

(2,268)

36,924

Core banking profit

39,498

2,477

*

37,021

Excluding gains (losses) on cancellation

38,766

2,495

*

36,270

of investment trusts

(1)

Provision for allowance for general loan losses

24

(7,979)

8,003

Banking profit

34,631

5,710

28,921

Non-recurring income (losses)

(2)

912

3,749

(2,836)

Losses related to non-performing loans

2,284

(696)

2,981

Income (losses) related to shares

2,774

1,971

803

Other non-recurring income (losses)

422

1,080

(658)

Ordinary profit

35,544

9,459

26,084

Extraordinary income (losses)

(400)

335

(735)

Profit before income taxes

35,143

9,795

25,348

Total income taxes

9,504

2,874

6,629

Profit

25,639

6,920

18,718

Credit-related costs

((1) + (2))

2,308

(8,675)

10,984

(Notes) Net banking profit is calculated by deducting expenses from gross banking profit.

Core banking profit is calculated by deducting gains (losses) on bonds from net banking profit.

*After adjusting for the cost of unwinding hedge transactions (13,869 million yen).

- 2 -

The Bank of Kyoto, Ltd.

3. Main accounts [Non-consolidated]

(1) Deposits and negotiable certificates of deposit

Deposits and negotiable certificates of deposit increased primarily for individuals, amounting to ¥9,104.6 billion, presenting an increase of ¥116.8 billion from March 31, 2022.

(Billion yen, %)

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2022

Change from March 31, 2022

Billion yen

%

Deposits (Term-end)

8,375.9

56.1

0.6

8,319.7

Negotiable certificates of deposit (Term-end)

728.7

60.6

9.0

668.0

Deposits and negotiable certificates of deposit (Term-end)

9,104.6

116.8

1.2

8,987.8

Individuals

5,669.1

177.3

3.2

5,491.7

Corporations

2,799.0

74.2

2.7

2,724.8

Financial institutions

636.5

(134.6)

(17.4)

771.2

Deposits (Term-average)

8,332.3

188.5

2.3

8,143.8

Negotiable certificates of deposit (Term-average)

583.9

(40.2)

(6.4)

624.1

Deposits and negotiable certificates of deposit (Term-average)

8,916.2

148.2

1.6

8,768.0

(2) Loans and bills discounted

Loans and bills discounted increased ¥156.9 billion from March 31, 2022 to ¥6,305.9 billion, primarily due to a growth in loans for corporations.

Loans to small and medium enterprises (SMEs), etc. increased ¥113.5 billion from March 31, 2022 to ¥4,184.8 billion.

(Billion yen, %)

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2022

Change from March 31, 2022

Billion yen

%

Loans and bills discounted (Term-end)

6,305.9

156.9

2.5

6,148.9

Loans for SMEs, etc.

4,184.8

113.5

2.7

4,071.3

Loans for SMEs

2,525.8

103.8

4.2

2,421.9

Housing loans

1,728.4

3.8

0.2

1,724.5

Loans and bills discounted (Term-average)

6,212.4

135.2

2.2

6,077.1

- 3 -

Disclaimer

The Bank of Kyoto Ltd. published this content on 12 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2023 09:32:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about THE BANK OF KYOTO, LTD.
05:33aBank Of Kyoto : Consolidated Summary Report(Under Japanese GAAP) for the Fiscal Year Ended..
PU
05:33aBank Of Kyoto : Supplement Information for FY2022
PU
03/30THE BANK OF KYOTO, LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/15Tranche Update on The Bank of Kyoto, Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on January 31..
CI
03/13The Bank of Kyoto, Ltd.'s Equity Buyback announced on January 31, 2023, has closed with..
CI
02/01Bank Of Kyoto : Consolidated Summary Report(Under Japanese GAAP)for the Nine Months Ended ..
PU
01/31Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. : Conclusion of a Loan Agreement by Utilizing the Positive..
AQ
01/31Conclusion of a Loan Agreement by Utilizing the Positive Impact Evaluation Framework wi..
AQ
01/31The Bank of Kyoto, Ltd. Revises Dividends Forecast for the Year-end 2022
CI
01/31The Bank of Kyoto, Ltd. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year End..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 119 B 887 M 887 M
Net income 2023 25 000 M 186 M 186 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 20,1x
Yield 2023 2,07%
Capitalization 503 B 3 745 M 3 745 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,22x
Capi. / Sales 2024 4,06x
Nbr of Employees 3 521
Free-Float 88,2%
Chart THE BANK OF KYOTO, LTD.
Duration : Period :
The Bank of Kyoto, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE BANK OF KYOTO, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 6 770,00 JPY
Average target price 5 975,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target -11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nobuhiro Doi Manager-Personnel
Hideo Takasaki Director & Manager-Inspection
Norikazu Koishihara Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Junko Otagiri Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Toshiro Iwahashi Managing Director & Manager-Head Office Sales
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE BANK OF KYOTO, LTD.15.53%3 745
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED16.79%177 223
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK3.22%73 746
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-1.93%51 575
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED2.75%48 807
CHINA CITIC BANK CO., LTD.25.14%43 608
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer