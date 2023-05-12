Bank of Kyoto : Supplement Information for FY2022

This document is a translation of a part of the original Japanese version and provided for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this English translation, the Japanese original shall prevail.
The Bank of Kyoto, Ltd.
I Key points in the financial results for FY2022
1. Summary
(1) Profit and loss
Profit (consolidated) grew in FY2022; ordinary profit increased ¥9.0 billion year on year to ¥38.1 billion, and profit attributable to owners of parent increased ¥6.5 billion year on year to ¥27.2 billion, largely exceeding the medium-term management plan target (¥20.0 billion).
[Consolidated (A)]
(Million yen)
FY2022
FY2021
Year-on-year change
Gross banking profit
93,561
(2,095)
95,656
Ordinary profit
38,177
9,001
29,176
Profit attributable to owners of parent
27,213
6,592
20,621
[Non-consolidated (B)]
(Million yen)
FY2022
FY2021
Year-on-year change
Gross banking profit
88,307
(2,147)
90,454
Ordinary profit
35,544
9,459
26,084
Profit
25,639
6,920
18,718
[Difference (A-B) (Contributions by subsidiaries)]
(Million yen)
FY2022
FY2021
Year-on-year change
Gross banking profit
5,254
52
5,201
Ordinary profit
2,633
(458)
3,091
Profit
1,573
(328)
1,902
(2) Deposits, negotiable certificates of deposit, and loans and bills discounted [Non-consolidated]
Deposits and negotiable certificates of deposit amounted to ¥9,104.6 billion, and loans and bills discounted stood at ¥6,305.9 billion.
(Billion yen)
March 31, 2023
March 31, 2022
Change from March
31, 2022
-end
Deposits and negotiable certificates of
9,104.6
116.8
8,987.8
deposit
Term
Loans and bills discounted
6,305.9
156.9
6,148.9
average
Deposits and negotiable certificates of
8,916.2
148.2
8,768.0
deposit
Term-
Loans and bills discounted
6,212.4
135.2
6,077.1
2. Overview of profit and loss
Core banking profit, which indicates profit from core business of the bank, increased ¥2.4 billion year on year to ¥39.4 billion as net fees and commissions reached an all-time high.
In addition, while gains on bonds declined as we recognized losses on sales of bonds to improve our foreign bond portfolio,credit-relatedcosts improved significantly. As a result, ordinary profit increased ¥9.4 billion year on year to ¥35.5 billion, and profit increased ¥6.9 billion year on year to ¥25.6 billion.
[Non-consolidated]
(Million yen)
FY2022
FY2021
Year-on-year change
Gross banking profit
A
88,307
(2,147)
90,454
Net interest income
78,531
(451)
78,982
Net fees and commissions
11,702
833
10,868
Net other ordinary income
(1,926)
(2,529)
603
Gains (losses) on bonds
(4,843)
(4,745)
*
(97)
Expenses
B
53,651
121
53,530
Overhead ratio (OHR)
(B/A)
60.75
%
1.58
%
59.17
%
Net banking profit
34,655
(2,268)
36,924
Core banking profit
39,498
2,477
*
37,021
Excluding gains (losses) on cancellation
38,766
2,495
*
36,270
of investment trusts
(1)
Provision for allowance for general loan losses
24
(7,979)
8,003
Banking profit
34,631
5,710
28,921
Non-recurring income (losses)
(2)
912
3,749
(2,836)
Losses related to non-performing loans
2,284
(696)
2,981
Income (losses) related to shares
2,774
1,971
803
Other non-recurring income (losses)
422
1,080
(658)
Ordinary profit
35,544
9,459
26,084
Extraordinary income (losses)
(400)
335
(735)
Profit before income taxes
35,143
9,795
25,348
Total income taxes
9,504
2,874
6,629
Profit
25,639
6,920
18,718
Credit-related costs
((1) + (2))
2,308
(8,675)
10,984
(Notes) Net banking profit is calculated by deducting expenses from gross banking profit.
Core banking profit is calculated by deducting gains (losses) on bonds from net banking profit.
*After adjusting for the cost of unwinding hedge transactions (13,869 million yen).
3. Main accounts [Non-consolidated]
(1) Deposits and negotiable certificates of deposit
Deposits and negotiable certificates of deposit increased primarily for individuals, amounting to ¥9,104.6 billion, presenting an increase of ¥116.8 billion from March 31, 2022.
(Billion yen, %)
March 31, 2023
March 31, 2022
Change from March 31, 2022
Billion yen
%
Deposits (Term-end)
8,375.9
56.1
0.6
8,319.7
Negotiable certificates of deposit (Term-end)
728.7
60.6
9.0
668.0
Deposits and negotiable certificates of deposit (Term-end)
9,104.6
116.8
1.2
8,987.8
Individuals
5,669.1
177.3
3.2
5,491.7
Corporations
2,799.0
74.2
2.7
2,724.8
Financial institutions
636.5
(134.6)
(17.4)
771.2
Deposits (Term-average)
8,332.3
188.5
2.3
8,143.8
Negotiable certificates of deposit (Term-average)
583.9
(40.2)
(6.4)
624.1
Deposits and negotiable certificates of deposit (Term-average)
8,916.2
148.2
1.6
8,768.0
(2) Loans and bills discounted
Loans and bills discounted increased ¥156.9 billion from March 31, 2022 to ¥6,305.9 billion, primarily due to a growth in loans for corporations.
Loans to small and medium enterprises (SMEs), etc. increased ¥113.5 billion from March 31, 2022 to ¥4,184.8 billion.
