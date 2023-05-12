Bank of Kyoto : Supplement Information for FY2022

The Bank of Kyoto, Ltd.

I Key points in the financial results for FY2022

1. Summary

(1) Profit and loss

Profit (consolidated) grew in FY2022; ordinary profit increased ¥9.0 billion year on year to ¥38.1 billion, and profit attributable to owners of parent increased ¥6.5 billion year on year to ¥27.2 billion, largely exceeding the medium-term management plan target (¥20.0 billion).

[Consolidated (A)] (Million yen) FY2022 FY2021 Year-on-year change Gross banking profit 93,561 (2,095) 95,656 Ordinary profit 38,177 9,001 29,176 Profit attributable to owners of parent 27,213 6,592 20,621 [Non-consolidated (B)] (Million yen) FY2022 FY2021 Year-on-year change Gross banking profit 88,307 (2,147) 90,454 Ordinary profit 35,544 9,459 26,084 Profit 25,639 6,920 18,718 [Difference (A-B) (Contributions by subsidiaries)] (Million yen) FY2022 FY2021 Year-on-year change Gross banking profit 5,254 52 5,201 Ordinary profit 2,633 (458) 3,091 Profit 1,573 (328) 1,902

(2) Deposits, negotiable certificates of deposit, and loans and bills discounted [Non-consolidated]

Deposits and negotiable certificates of deposit amounted to ¥9,104.6 billion, and loans and bills discounted stood at ¥6,305.9 billion.