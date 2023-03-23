Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NTB   BMG0772R2087

THE BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON LIMITED

(NTB)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-03-23 pm EDT
27.04 USD   -3.26%
06:00pBank Of N T Butterfield & Son : Butterfield adjusts rates in response to US Fed Funds Rate Increase
PU
03/03Butterfield : Share Repurchases for February 2023
PU
03/01Bank Of N T Butterfield & Son : 31 December 2022.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bank of N T Butterfield & Son : Butterfield adjusts rates in response to US Fed Funds Rate Increase

03/23/2023 | 06:00pm EDT
Butterfield adjusts rates in response to US Fed Funds Rate Increase

Mar 22 2023

George Town, Cayman Islands - March 22, 2023: Butterfield Bank (Cayman) Limited ("Butterfield") announced that, in step with the recent increase in the US Federal Funds Rate, Butterfield has adjusted its Prime Rate for US and CI dollar lending for residential mortgages, consumer loans and corporate loans.

The US and CI dollar prime rates for residential mortgages, consumer loans and corporate loans will increase by 0.25% to 8.00% effective March 24, 2023. For information regarding rates and payment terms, clients can call (345) 949 7055 or visit Butterfield's website and Banking Centres.

-ENDS-

Butterfield Bank (Cayman) Limited is licensed to conduct banking business and investment business by the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority.

BUTTERFIELD and the Wyvern Logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited in Bermuda and other countries.

About Butterfield:

Butterfield is a full‐service bank and wealth manager headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda, providing services to clients from Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey and Jersey, where our principal banking operations are located, and The Bahamas, Switzerland, Singapore and the United Kingdom, where we offer specialized financial services. Banking services comprise deposit, cash management and lending solutions for individual, business and institutional clients. Wealth management services are composed of trust, private banking, asset management and custody. In Bermuda, the Cayman Islands and Guernsey, we offer both banking and wealth management. In The Bahamas, Singapore and Switzerland, we offer select wealth management services. In the UK, we offer residential property lending. In Jersey, we offer select banking and wealth management services. Butterfield is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol: NTB) and the Bermuda Stock Exchange (symbol: NTB.BH). Further details on the Butterfield Group can be obtained from our website at: www.butterfieldgroup.com. Butterfield Bank (Cayman) Limited is licenced to conduct banking business by the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority.

Media Relations Contacts:

Rory Mann

Manager, Marketing & Communications

Butterfield Bank (Cayman) Limited)

Phone: (345) 815 7607

Mobile: (345) 326 1569

E‐mail: rory.mann@butterfieldgroup.com

Disclaimer

Bank of N. T. Butterfield & Son Limited published this content on 22 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2023 21:59:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 602 M - -
Net income 2023 245 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,65x
Yield 2023 6,30%
Capitalization 1 368 M 1 368 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,27x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,24x
Nbr of Employees 1 261
Free-Float 97,6%
Chart THE BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 27,95 $
Average target price 43,60 $
Spread / Average Target 56,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael W. Collins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael L. Schrum President & Chief Risk Officer
Craig Bridgewater Group Head-Finance
Bri Hidalgo Group Head-Compliance & Operational Risk
John Robertson Wright Ednam Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON LIMITED-6.24%1 368
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.09%154 592
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-0.58%68 684
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-4.09%50 626
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-3.42%45 785
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-12.22%40 087
