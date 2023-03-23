Bank of N T Butterfield & Son : Butterfield adjusts rates in response to US Fed Funds Rate Increase

Butterfield adjusts rates in response to US Fed Funds Rate Increase

Mar 22 2023

George Town, Cayman Islands - March 22, 2023: Butterfield Bank (Cayman) Limited ("Butterfield") announced that, in step with the recent increase in the US Federal Funds Rate, Butterfield has adjusted its Prime Rate for US and CI dollar lending for residential mortgages, consumer loans and corporate loans.

The US and CI dollar prime rates for residential mortgages, consumer loans and corporate loans will increase by 0.25% to 8.00% effective March 24, 2023. For information regarding rates and payment terms, clients can call (345) 949 7055 or visit Butterfield's website and Banking Centres.

About Butterfield:

Butterfield is a full‐service bank and wealth manager headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda, providing services to clients from Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey and Jersey, where our principal banking operations are located, and The Bahamas, Switzerland, Singapore and the United Kingdom, where we offer specialized financial services. Banking services comprise deposit, cash management and lending solutions for individual, business and institutional clients. Wealth management services are composed of trust, private banking, asset management and custody. In Bermuda, the Cayman Islands and Guernsey, we offer both banking and wealth management. In The Bahamas, Singapore and Switzerland, we offer select wealth management services. In the UK, we offer residential property lending. In Jersey, we offer select banking and wealth management services. Butterfield is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol: NTB) and the Bermuda Stock Exchange (symbol: NTB.BH). Further details on the Butterfield Group can be obtained from our website at: www.butterfieldgroup.com. Butterfield Bank (Cayman) Limited is licenced to conduct banking business by the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority.

