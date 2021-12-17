Bank of N T Butterfield & Son : Butterfield donates to support those in need

Butterfield donates to support those in need

Hamilton, Bermuda-17December 2021: This holiday season Butterfield has partnered with Christ Church Warwick to support members of the community who are homeless or find themselves in difficult circumstances by providing hot meals, showers and laundry facilities.

Butterfield has donated 65 holiday hampers, each containing a turkey, fresh vegetables and everything needed for a complete festive meal, to the Feeding Programme. An additional 30 hampers have been gifted to the church kitchen to prepare a lunch that will be distributed to those who do not have the facilities to cook. Butterfield is also donating the funds raised from its annual employee raffle to the Loads of Love programme, which has been running since 2011 to provide the homeless with a shower, laundry facilities and a cooked breakfast.

David Thompson, spokesman for the Christ Church Warwick, said, "Through the Feeding Programme, Christ Church Warwick has been able to extend outreach services to the entire community. The issue of food security has become an incredibly important one and we are delighted to be able to offer meals to individuals and families in need across Bermuda in addition to providing one of the few opportunities on this island for the homeless to have a hot shower, wash their clothes and eat breakfast. We want to thank Butterfield, and all our amazing volunteers and supporters, who enable us to do what we do beyond the onset of the Covid pandemic."

Michael Neff, Butterfield's Managing Director in Bermuda, said, "Supporting the community is incredibly important to Butterfield as an organisation and for our employees. We recognise that this time of year brings a lot of joy but it also brings added pressures to many. This year our employees will receive a holiday hamper in recognition of their efforts, and we wanted to share that festive tradition beyond the building to bring some comfort to those individuals and families in our community who need it most. By supporting Christ Church Warwick we are able to do this and also build on the meal programme we initiated at the start of the pandemic."

The Feeding Programme started in March 2020 when Christ Church Warwick received 25 meals a day for the community as part of Butterfield's partnership with The Loren. Christ Church Warwick supplemented this with food cooked at the church and now provides on average 300 meals four days a week. Supported by an army of more than 200 regular volunteers, meals are provided on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. and drivers distribute to families unable to get to the church. Every two weeks, vouchers are provided to support those who need provisions for young children.

The Loads of Love programme is open every Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. making available three washing machines, two tumble dryers and two showers in addition to a cooked breakfast and a listening ear. To volunteer or to donate to the Feeding Programme or Loads of Love, contact David Thompson by email at david100163@gmail.com.

Throughout the year, Butterfield has supported a number of deserving Bermuda registered charities and organisations working to foster progress in health, arts, education and the environment. The list includes Age Concern, Atlantic World Art Fair, AXA End to End, Bermuda Festival of the Performing Arts, Bermuda Football Coaches Association, Bermuda Diabetes Association, Bermuda Institute of Ocean Science, Bermuda National Trust, Bermuda Zoological Society, Endeavour, Focus Counselling Services, Ignite Bermuda, Keep Bermuda Beautiful, Masterworks Museum of Bermuda Art, National Museum of Bermuda, OUTBermuda, Pathways Bermuda, St. George's Foundation, Support Public Schools, The Duke of Edinburgh's International Award Bermuda, The St. George's Foundation and WindReach.