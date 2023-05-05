Advanced search
    NTB   BMG0772R2087

THE BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON LIMITED

(NTB)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:56:26 2023-05-05 pm EDT
24.07 USD   +6.08%
12:31pBank Of N T Butterfield & Son : Butterfield launches Google Wallet Support for Card Users in Cayman
PU
05/03Bank Of N T Butterfield & Son : Butterfield Adjusts Rates In Response To Us Fed Funds Rate Increase
PU
05/02Butterfield : Share Repurchases for April 2023
PU
Bank of N T Butterfield & Son : Butterfield launches Google Wallet Support for Card Users in Cayman

05/05/2023 | 12:31pm EDT
Butterfield launches Google Wallet Support for Card Users in Cayman

May 04 2023

George Town, Cayman Islands - 4 May 2023:Starting today, Butterfield Bank (Cayman) Limited ("Butterfield") will support Google Pay, enabling cardholders to take advantage of simple and secure contactless payments and digital card storage on both Android and WearOS devices.

Cardholders will be able to store Butterfield credit and debit cards within Google Wallet, a digital wallet that is also launching in Cayman today, and make payments anywhere contactless payments are accepted. In addition to payment cards, cardholders will also be able to save and access loyalty cards and boarding passes and event tickets in the Google wallet.

Using Google Pay also makes payments safer with multiple layers of security, adding to the protections already provided by your Butterfield card. This includes industry‐standard tokenization, which means when you use your card stored in Google Wallet to pay, transactions are made using a virtual card number (a token). This token is device‐specific and associated with a dynamic security code that changes with each transaction, providing an extra layer of protection from fraud. Also, if your phone is ever lost or stolen, you can simply use the "Find my device" function to instantly lock your device from anywhere, secure it with a new password, or even wipe it clean of your personal information.

Michael McWatt, Butterfield's Managing Director in Cayman, said: "We are delighted to be first to market with Google Pay and provide our clients with a secure and convenient way to make purchases wherever they are by simply tapping or holding their phone in place of a physical card. Clients can also use Google Pay for online and in‐app purchases. We continue to invest in our client experience and this innovative payment solution is the latest addition to our services."

Clients who make payments using Google Pay will continue to receive all the usual rewards and benefits offered by their Butterfield card.

Google Pay is easy to set up. On an Android phone or supported Wear OS device, clients can simply open the Google Wallet app and follow the short steps to add their Butterfield card information. Once a client adds a card, they will be able to start using Google Wallet on that device right away.

-ENDS-

Butterfield Bank (Cayman) Limited is licensed to conduct banking business and investment business by the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority.

BUTTERFIELD and the Wyvern Logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited in Bermuda and other countries.

Android, Google Play, Google Pay and Google Wallet are trademarks of Google LLC.

About Butterfield:

Butterfield is a full‐service bank and wealth manager headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda, providing services to clients from Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey and Jersey, where our principal banking operations are located, and The Bahamas, Switzerland, Singapore and the United Kingdom, where we offer specialized financial services. Banking services comprise deposit, cash management and lending solutions for individual, business and institutional clients. Wealth management services are composed of trust, private banking, asset management and custody. In Bermuda, the Cayman Islands and Guernsey, we offer both banking and wealth management. In The Bahamas, Singapore and Switzerland, we offer select wealth management services. In the UK, we offer residential property lending. In Jersey, we offer select banking and wealth management services. Butterfield is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol: NTB) and the Bermuda Stock Exchange (symbol: NTB.BH). Further details on the Butterfield Group can be obtained from our website at: www.butterfieldgroup.com. Butterfield Bank (Cayman) Limited is licenced to conduct banking business by the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority.

Media Relations Contacts:

Rory Mann

Manager, Marketing & Communications

Butterfield Bank (Cayman) Limited)

Phone: (345) 815 7607

Mobile: (345) 326 1569

E‐mail: rory.mann@butterfieldgroup.com

Disclaimer

Bank of N. T. Butterfield & Son Limited published this content on 04 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2023 16:30:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer