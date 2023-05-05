Bank of N T Butterfield & Son : Butterfield launches Google Wallet Support for Card Users in Cayman

Butterfield launches Google Wallet Support for Card Users in Cayman

May 04 2023

George Town, Cayman Islands - 4 May 2023:Starting today, Butterfield Bank (Cayman) Limited ("Butterfield") will support Google Pay, enabling cardholders to take advantage of simple and secure contactless payments and digital card storage on both Android and WearOS devices.

Cardholders will be able to store Butterfield credit and debit cards within Google Wallet, a digital wallet that is also launching in Cayman today, and make payments anywhere contactless payments are accepted. In addition to payment cards, cardholders will also be able to save and access loyalty cards and boarding passes and event tickets in the Google wallet.

Using Google Pay also makes payments safer with multiple layers of security, adding to the protections already provided by your Butterfield card. This includes industry‐standard tokenization, which means when you use your card stored in Google Wallet to pay, transactions are made using a virtual card number (a token). This token is device‐specific and associated with a dynamic security code that changes with each transaction, providing an extra layer of protection from fraud. Also, if your phone is ever lost or stolen, you can simply use the "Find my device" function to instantly lock your device from anywhere, secure it with a new password, or even wipe it clean of your personal information.

Michael McWatt, Butterfield's Managing Director in Cayman, said: "We are delighted to be first to market with Google Pay and provide our clients with a secure and convenient way to make purchases wherever they are by simply tapping or holding their phone in place of a physical card. Clients can also use Google Pay for online and in‐app purchases. We continue to invest in our client experience and this innovative payment solution is the latest addition to our services."

Clients who make payments using Google Pay will continue to receive all the usual rewards and benefits offered by their Butterfield card.

Google Pay is easy to set up. On an Android phone or supported Wear OS device, clients can simply open the Google Wallet app and follow the short steps to add their Butterfield card information. Once a client adds a card, they will be able to start using Google Wallet on that device right away.

Butterfield Bank (Cayman) Limited is licensed to conduct banking business and investment business by the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority.

BUTTERFIELD and the Wyvern Logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited in Bermuda and other countries.

Android, Google Play, Google Pay and Google Wallet are trademarks of Google LLC.

