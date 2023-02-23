Bank of N T Butterfield & Son : Butterfield – Form 20-F 2022 Annual Report

BSX News

Butterfield - Form 20-F 2022 Annual Report

Hamilton, Bermuda: 23 February 2023 - In a filing with the Bermuda Stock Exchange, The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (the "Bank"; Ticker: NTB.BH) reports Form 20-F Annual Report. Click the link to view the full filing:

Form 20-F

# # # #

About BSX

The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX) is a fully electronic, vertically integrated international securities market headquartered in Bermuda and organised in 1971. BSX specialises in the listing and trading of capital market instruments such as equities, debt issues, funds, hedge funds, derivative warrants, and insurance linked securities. To learn more about BSX visit https://www.bsx.comand or contact info@bsx.com