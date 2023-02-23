Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NTB   BMG0772R2087

THE BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON LIMITED

(NTB)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-22 pm EST
36.25 USD   -0.90%
02/15Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son to $41 From $36, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
02/15Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son to $48 From $40, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
02/14Transcript : The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 14, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bank of N T Butterfield & Son : Butterfield – Form 20-F 2022 Annual Report

02/23/2023 | 08:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
BSX News

Butterfield - Form 20-F 2022 Annual Report
Hamilton, Bermuda: 23 February 2023 - In a filing with the Bermuda Stock Exchange, The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (the "Bank"; Ticker: NTB.BH) reports Form 20-F Annual Report. Click the link to view the full filing:

Form 20-F

# # # #

About BSX

The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX) is a fully electronic, vertically integrated international securities market headquartered in Bermuda and organised in 1971. BSX specialises in the listing and trading of capital market instruments such as equities, debt issues, funds, hedge funds, derivative warrants, and insurance linked securities. To learn more about BSX visit https://www.bsx.comand or contact info@bsx.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

Bank of N. T. Butterfield & Son Limited published this content on 23 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2023 13:23:54 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about THE BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON LIMITED
02/15Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son to $41 From $36, M..
MT
02/15Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son to $48 From $40, Mai..
MT
02/14Transcript : The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited, Q4 2022 Earnings Cal..
CI
02/13Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Q4 Core Earnings, Revenue Increase
MT
02/13Bank Of N T Butterfield & Son : Butterfield Common Share Dividend
PU
02/13Earnings Flash (NTB) THE BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON LIMITED Reports Q4 EPS $1.27, v..
MT
02/13Butterfield Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results
BU
02/13The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quar..
CI
02/13The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year E..
CI
02/13The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited announces an Equity Buyback for 3,000,000 sh..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 545 M - -
Net income 2022 208 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,68x
Yield 2022 4,86%
Capitalization 1 774 M 1 774 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,26x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,95x
Nbr of Employees 1 217
Free-Float 97,6%
Chart THE BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 36,25 $
Average target price 43,60 $
Spread / Average Target 20,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael W. Collins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael L. Schrum President & Chief Risk Officer
Craig Bridgewater Group Head-Finance
Bri Hidalgo Group Head-Compliance & Operational Risk
John Robertson Wright Ednam Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON LIMITED21.60%1 774
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.73%146 592
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK1.46%70 388
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-3.13%51 355
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED5.37%50 974
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-8.61%41 736