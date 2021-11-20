Log in
    NTB   BMG0772R2087

THE BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON LIMITED

(NTB)
  Report
Bank of N T Butterfield & Son : Camana Bay Banking Centre temporarily closed

11/20/2021 | 04:54pm EST
Camana Bay Banking Centre temporarily closed

Nov 19 2021

George Town, Grand Cayman - 19 November 2021: Butterfield Bank (Cayman) Limited ("Butterfield") today announced that beginning Monday, 22 November 2021, and until further notice, our Camana Bay Banking Centre will be temporarily closed.

Butterfield's Governor Square, Midtown Plaza and Butterfield Place Banking Centres will continue to operate under our normal hours of 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 Monday to Friday, and 9:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. on Friday at Butterfield Place.

To protect members of the public and our employees, capacity remains reduced, and clients must continue to wear a mask and follow all other COVID‐19 guidance when visiting Butterfield. To reduce wait times, clients should utilise Butterfield's alternate banking channels, using any Butterfield ATM, Butterfield Online, or the Mobile Banking app where possible. In addition, clients wishing to make deposits continue to have the option of using any of our Butterfield Banking Centre ATMs or commercial drop boxes at Butterfield Place, Camana Bay, Governors Square or Midtown Plaza.

Our Personal Lending, Corporate Banking, Private Banking, Asset Management and Trust Services teams continue to be available to assist clients as normal.

Disclaimer

Bank of N. T. Butterfield & Son Limited published this content on 19 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2021 21:53:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
