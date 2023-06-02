Bank of N T Butterfield & Son : Early Redemption of Bank of Butterfield - $75 Million 5.25% Fixed -to -Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 1 June 2028

BSX News

Early Redemption of Bank of Butterfield - $75 Million 5.25% Fixed -to -Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 1 June 2028

Hamilton, Bermuda: 2 June 2023 - The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (the "Bank") has advised the Bermuda Stock Exchange (the "Exchange") of the early redemption of the Bank's BSX listed $75 Million 5.25% Fixed - to - Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 1 June 2028 (the Notes).

The Exchange has therefore de-listed the Notes pursuant to the provisions of the BSX Listing Regulations, Section I, Chapter 2, Regulation 2.33. The de-listing from the Exchange is effective today Friday, 2 June 2023.

