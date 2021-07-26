Bank of N T Butterfield & Son : Second Quarter 2021 Results
INDEX TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements
Page
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
2
Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
3
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (unaudited) for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
4
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (unaudited) for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
5
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
6
Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements (unaudited) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
7
The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
(In thousands of US dollars, except share and per share data)
As at
June 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
Assets
Cash and demand deposits with banks - Non-interest bearing
105,883
133,363
Demand deposits with banks - Interest bearing
688,418
433,511
Cash equivalents - Interest bearing
1,971,869
2,722,718
Cash due from banks
2,766,170
3,289,592
Securities purchased under agreements to resell
157,204
197,039
Short-term investments
1,493,505
823,039
Investment in securities
Equity securities at fair value
222
7,317
Available-for-sale at fair value (amortized cost: $2,930,480 (2020: $2,588,335))
2,947,916
2,661,116
Held-to-maturity (fair value: $2,717,642 (2020: $2,304,756))
2,657,355
2,194,371
Total investment in securities
5,605,493
4,862,804
Loans
Loans
5,250,622
5,194,908
Allowance for credit losses
(29,497)
(34,098)
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses
5,221,125
5,160,810
Premises, equipment and computer software, net of accumulated depreciation
141,267
150,752
Goodwill
25,803
25,627
Other Intangible assets, net
64,391
67,192
Equity method investments
12,701
12,933
Other real estate owned, net
4,380
4,052
Accrued interest and other assets
172,790
144,794
Total assets
15,664,829
14,738,634
Liabilities
Deposits
Non-interest bearing
3,005,932
3,012,360
Interest bearing
11,187,101
10,237,724
Total deposits
14,193,033
13,250,084
Employee benefit plans
129,943
131,279
Accrued interest and other liabilities
203,565
203,861
Total other liabilities
333,508
335,140
Long-term debt
171,669
171,462
Total liabilities
14,698,210
13,756,686
Commitments, contingencies and guarantees (Note 10)
Shareholders' equity
Common share capital (BMD 0.01 par; authorized voting ordinary shares 2,000,000,000 and
502
500
non-voting ordinary shares 6,000,000,000) issued and outstanding: 50,207,357 (2020: 50,010,948)
Additional paid-in capital
1,016,327
1,013,326
Retained earnings (Accumulated deficit)
69,833
33,918
Less: treasury common shares, at cost: 619,212 (2020: 619,212)
(18,159)
(16,116)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(101,884)
(49,680)
Total shareholders' equity
966,619
981,948
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
15,664,829
14,738,634
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited
Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)
(In thousands of US dollars, except per share data)
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2020
Non-interest income
Asset management
7,425
7,359
14,862
15,184
Banking
12,543
9,141
23,946
20,358
Foreign exchange revenue
10,525
8,085
21,734
18,869
Trust
13,004
12,336
25,803
24,486
Custody and other administration services
3,798
3,274
7,635
6,865
Other non-interest income
1,548
1,455
2,436
3,458
Total non-interest income
48,843
41,650
96,416
89,220
Interest income
Interest and fees on loans
55,487
56,410
111,094
118,126
Investments (none of the investment securities are intrinsically tax-exempt)
Available-for-sale
12,200
12,769
24,131
27,772
Held-to-maturity
12,779
15,076
25,913
31,319
Deposits with banks and other
232
1,069
804
10,496
Total interest income
80,698
85,324
161,942
187,713
Interest expense
Deposits
3,596
4,141
7,532
17,072
Long-term debt
2,401
2,068
4,801
3,935
Total interest expense
5,997
6,209
12,333
21,007
Net interest income before provision for credit losses
74,701
79,115
149,609
166,706
Provision for credit recoveries (losses)
978
(4,359)
2,525
(9,536)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
75,679
74,756
152,134
157,170
Net gains (losses) on equity securities
156
592
85
(61)
Net gains (losses) on other real estate owned
(63)
-
(63)
71
Net other gains (losses)
590
92
(92)
94
Total other gains (losses)
683
684
(70)
104
Total net revenue
125,205
117,090
248,480
246,494
Non-interest expense
Salaries and other employee benefits
42,162
40,765
80,208
84,596
Technology and communications
15,700
16,261
31,759
32,676
Professional and outside services
4,915
4,986
10,123
10,788
Property
7,649
7,179
15,058
14,489
Indirect taxes
5,404
4,932
11,241
10,424
Non-service employee benefits expense
1,029
741
1,943
1,479
Marketing
1,021
681
2,404
2,250
Amortization of intangible assets
1,515
1,431
3,022
2,871
Other expenses
5,363
5,025
9,922
10,542
Total non-interest expense
84,758
82,001
165,680
170,115
Net income before income taxes
40,447
35,089
82,800
76,379
Income tax benefit (expense)
(832)
(755)
(1,570)
(1,768)
Net income
39,615
34,334
81,230
74,611
Earnings per common share
Basic earnings per share
0.80
0.68
1.64
1.45
Diluted earnings per share
0.79
0.67
1.63
1.44
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (unaudited)
(In thousands of US dollars)
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2020
Net income
39,615
34,334
81,230
74,611
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes
Net change in unrealized gains and losses on translation of net investment in
(136)
(272)
893
(1,497)
foreign operations
Accretion of net unrealized gains and losses on held-to-maturity investments
53
125
147
169
transferred from available-for-sale investments
Net change in unrealized gains and losses on available-for-sale investments
11,839
19,469
(55,492)
58,012
Employee benefit plans adjustments
1,282
942
2,248
2,629
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes
13,038
20,264
(52,204)
59,313
Total comprehensive income (loss)
52,653
54,598
29,026
133,924
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
