Bank of N T Butterfield & Son : Second Quarter 2021 Results

INDEX TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements Page

Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2

Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (unaudited) for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (unaudited) for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6