Bank of N T Butterfield & Son : Second Quarter 2021 Results

07/26/2021 | 04:50pm EDT
INDEX TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements

Page

Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2

Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (unaudited) for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (unaudited) for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements (unaudited) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

7

1

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited

Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(In thousands of US dollars, except share and per share data)

As at

June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

Assets

Cash and demand deposits with banks - Non-interest bearing

105,883

133,363

Demand deposits with banks - Interest bearing

688,418

433,511

Cash equivalents - Interest bearing

1,971,869

2,722,718

Cash due from banks

2,766,170

3,289,592

Securities purchased under agreements to resell

157,204

197,039

Short-term investments

1,493,505

823,039

Investment in securities

Equity securities at fair value

222

7,317

Available-for-sale at fair value (amortized cost: $2,930,480 (2020: $2,588,335))

2,947,916

2,661,116

Held-to-maturity (fair value: $2,717,642 (2020: $2,304,756))

2,657,355

2,194,371

Total investment in securities

5,605,493

4,862,804

Loans

Loans

5,250,622

5,194,908

Allowance for credit losses

(29,497)

(34,098)

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses

5,221,125

5,160,810

Premises, equipment and computer software, net of accumulated depreciation

141,267

150,752

Goodwill

25,803

25,627

Other Intangible assets, net

64,391

67,192

Equity method investments

12,701

12,933

Other real estate owned, net

4,380

4,052

Accrued interest and other assets

172,790

144,794

Total assets

15,664,829

14,738,634

Liabilities

Deposits

Non-interest bearing

3,005,932

3,012,360

Interest bearing

11,187,101

10,237,724

Total deposits

14,193,033

13,250,084

Employee benefit plans

129,943

131,279

Accrued interest and other liabilities

203,565

203,861

Total other liabilities

333,508

335,140

Long-term debt

171,669

171,462

Total liabilities

14,698,210

13,756,686

Commitments, contingencies and guarantees (Note 10)

Shareholders' equity

Common share capital (BMD 0.01 par; authorized voting ordinary shares 2,000,000,000 and

502

500

non-voting ordinary shares 6,000,000,000) issued and outstanding: 50,207,357 (2020: 50,010,948)

Additional paid-in capital

1,016,327

1,013,326

Retained earnings (Accumulated deficit)

69,833

33,918

Less: treasury common shares, at cost: 619,212 (2020: 619,212)

(18,159)

(16,116)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(101,884)

(49,680)

Total shareholders' equity

966,619

981,948

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

15,664,829

14,738,634

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

2

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited

Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)

(In thousands of US dollars, except per share data)

Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

Non-interest income

Asset management

7,425

7,359

14,862

15,184

Banking

12,543

9,141

23,946

20,358

Foreign exchange revenue

10,525

8,085

21,734

18,869

Trust

13,004

12,336

25,803

24,486

Custody and other administration services

3,798

3,274

7,635

6,865

Other non-interest income

1,548

1,455

2,436

3,458

Total non-interest income

48,843

41,650

96,416

89,220

Interest income

Interest and fees on loans

55,487

56,410

111,094

118,126

Investments (none of the investment securities are intrinsically tax-exempt)

Available-for-sale

12,200

12,769

24,131

27,772

Held-to-maturity

12,779

15,076

25,913

31,319

Deposits with banks and other

232

1,069

804

10,496

Total interest income

80,698

85,324

161,942

187,713

Interest expense

Deposits

3,596

4,141

7,532

17,072

Long-term debt

2,401

2,068

4,801

3,935

Total interest expense

5,997

6,209

12,333

21,007

Net interest income before provision for credit losses

74,701

79,115

149,609

166,706

Provision for credit recoveries (losses)

978

(4,359)

2,525

(9,536)

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

75,679

74,756

152,134

157,170

Net gains (losses) on equity securities

156

592

85

(61)

Net gains (losses) on other real estate owned

(63)

-

(63)

71

Net other gains (losses)

590

92

(92)

94

Total other gains (losses)

683

684

(70)

104

Total net revenue

125,205

117,090

248,480

246,494

Non-interest expense

Salaries and other employee benefits

42,162

40,765

80,208

84,596

Technology and communications

15,700

16,261

31,759

32,676

Professional and outside services

4,915

4,986

10,123

10,788

Property

7,649

7,179

15,058

14,489

Indirect taxes

5,404

4,932

11,241

10,424

Non-service employee benefits expense

1,029

741

1,943

1,479

Marketing

1,021

681

2,404

2,250

Amortization of intangible assets

1,515

1,431

3,022

2,871

Other expenses

5,363

5,025

9,922

10,542

Total non-interest expense

84,758

82,001

165,680

170,115

Net income before income taxes

40,447

35,089

82,800

76,379

Income tax benefit (expense)

(832)

(755)

(1,570)

(1,768)

Net income

39,615

34,334

81,230

74,611

Earnings per common share

Basic earnings per share

0.80

0.68

1.64

1.45

Diluted earnings per share

0.79

0.67

1.63

1.44

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

3

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (unaudited)

(In thousands of US dollars)

Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

Net income

39,615

34,334

81,230

74,611

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes

Net change in unrealized gains and losses on translation of net investment in

(136)

(272)

893

(1,497)

foreign operations

Accretion of net unrealized gains and losses on held-to-maturity investments

53

125

147

169

transferred from available-for-sale investments

Net change in unrealized gains and losses on available-for-sale investments

11,839

19,469

(55,492)

58,012

Employee benefit plans adjustments

1,282

942

2,248

2,629

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes

13,038

20,264

(52,204)

59,313

Total comprehensive income (loss)

52,653

54,598

29,026

133,924

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

4

