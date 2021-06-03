Bank of N T Butterfield & Son : Butterfield expands its offering in the Channel Islands with residential mortgages

Butterfield expands its offering in the Channel Islands with residential mortgages

Jun 03 2021

June 04, 2021: Butterfield, a leading offshore bank and trust company, has launched a comprehensive range of mortgages for residents in Guernsey and Jersey. Designed with local professionals in mind, the residential mortgages can help buyers or home‐ owners who are looking for a better deal, improved service and more flexible solutions.

With an existing presence in both Guernsey and Jersey for the last four decades, Butterfield has on‐island experts who understand the local markets. This means clients benefit from an efficient, responsive and reliable service with all lending decisions made locally. The flexible affordability criteria, which sees lending based on minimum household income amounts and not salary multiples, provides clients with an opportunity to increase the amount they are able to borrow.

Edward Jones, Butterfield's Head of Lending for the Channel Islands, said: "Butterfield has spent time preparing its residential mortgage offering for Guernsey and Jersey to ensure our products fit the needs and lifestyles of local professionals and residents.

"We recognise that buying a home is a significant decision and one of the greatest financial investments many people make. As such, we are pleased to provide a personalised and dedicated mortgage service that exemplifies the best‐in‐class standard Butterfield is known for. We have been able to streamline our application processes and can onboard clients in just a few days. We look forward to welcoming new clients to Butterfield and building on our existing presence in the Channel Islands."

The product range includes the Lifestyle Mortgage (often referred to as a call account mortgage) which operates similarly to an overdraft facility, the 10‐year Fixed Rate which provides the security of knowing what your payments will be for longer, and the Base Rate Tracker which allows you to take advantage of low interest rates. Bespoke solutions such as buy‐to‐let and interest only mortgages are also available subject to discussion.

For more information, visit butterfieldgroup.com or get in touch with the team directly to have a conversation at CIMortgages@butterfieldgroup.com.