THE BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON LIMITED

(NTB)
Delayed Nyse  -  05/26 04:00:02 pm EDT
30.82 USD   +1.38%
Butterfield 2022 Annual General Meeting Voting Results

05/26/2022 | 04:32pm EDT
The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (“the Bank”) (BSX: NTB.BH) (NYSE: NTB) announced the results of the Shareholders’ vote at the Bank’s Annual General Meeting held in virtual format yesterday (May 25, 2022).

Each of the proposals numbered 1 through 4 on the Meeting Agenda was approved by the requisite vote, including the re-election of Michael Collins, Alastair Barbour, Sonia Baxendale, James Burr, Michael Covell, Mark Lynch, Jana Schreuder, Michael Schrum, Pamela Thomas‐Graham and John Wright as Directors.

About Butterfield:

Butterfield is a full-service bank and wealth manager headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda, providing services to clients from Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey and Jersey, where our principal banking operations are located, and The Bahamas, Switzerland, Singapore and the United Kingdom, where we offer specialized financial services. Banking services comprise deposit, cash management and lending solutions for individual, business and institutional clients. Wealth management services are composed of trust, private banking, asset management and custody. In Bermuda, the Cayman Islands and Guernsey, we offer both banking and wealth management. In The Bahamas, Singapore and Switzerland, we offer select wealth management services. In the UK, we offer residential property lending. In Jersey, we offer select banking and wealth management services. Butterfield is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol: NTB) and the Bermuda Stock Exchange (symbol: NTB.BH). Further details on the Butterfield Group can be obtained from our website at: www.butterfieldgroup.com.

© Business Wire 2022
04:32pButterfield 2022 Annual General Meeting Voting Results
BU
05/13THE BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON L : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
05/04Raymond James Adjusts Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son's Price Target to $40 from $44, Ke..
MT
05/03TRANSCRIPT : The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 03, 20..
CI
05/03BANK OF N T BUTTERFIELD & SON : Butterfield Q1 2022 Earnings
PU
05/02BANK OF NT BUTTERFIELD & SON : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/02Butterfield Reports First Quarter 2022 Results
BU
05/02Earnings Flash (NTB) THE BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON LIMITED Reports Q1 EPS $0.90, v..
MT
05/02The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quart..
CI
05/02Tranche Update on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited's Equity Buyback Plan anno..
CI
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 532 M - -
Net income 2022 193 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,83x
Yield 2022 5,79%
Capitalization 1 486 M 1 486 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,79x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,60x
Nbr of Employees 1 217
Free-Float 97,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 30,40 $
Average target price 41,40 $
Spread / Average Target 36,2%
Managers and Directors
Michael W. Collins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael L. Schrum President, Executive Director & Chief Risk Officer
Craig Bridgewater Group Head-Finance
Bri Hidalgo Group Head-Compliance & Operational Risk
John Robertson Wright Ednam Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON LIMITED-22.54%1 486
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED11.19%156 219
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.8.96%72 410
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK1.03%62 135
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.2.57%60 629
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)1.54%53 280