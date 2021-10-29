Log in
    NTB   BMG0772R2087

THE BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON LIMITED

(NTB)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 10/29 04:00:02 pm
35.9 USD   +1.18%
03:52pButterfield Banking Centre Hours Return to Normal
PU
10/28Butterfield Q3 2021 Earnings
PU
10/27BANK OF NT BUTTERFIELD & SON : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Butterfield Banking Centre Hours Return to Normal

10/29/2021 | 03:52pm EDT
Butterfield Banking Centre Hours Return to Normal

Oct 29 2021

Hamilton, Bermuda-29October 2021: The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited ("Butterfield") is pleased to advise that beginning Monday, 1 November 2021 Butterfield's Banking Centres in Hamilton, Somerset and St. George's will return to the regular operating hours of 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., Monday to Friday.

More staff will also be present in our Banking Centres to assist clients, enabled by the island's steadily improving COVID‐19 situation. In addition, Butterfield has secured an inventory of rapid antigen tests for our client facing staff providing an added layer of safety and protection. Clients must continue to wear a mask and follow all other COVID‐19 guidance when visiting, and are encouraged to utilise Butterfield's alternate banking channels, using any Butterfield ATM, Butterfield Online, or the Mobile Banking app where possible.

Appointments and a valid SafeKey continue to be required for all in person meetings at Butterfield's corporate offices. For assistance with loan enquiries, clients should call (441) 298 4799. Corporate Banking and Private Banking clients should contact their Relationship Managers. For all other matters, contact the Butterfield Call Centre on (441) 295 1111.

Disclaimer

Bank of N. T. Butterfield & Son Limited published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 19:51:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
