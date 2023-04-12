Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NTB   BMG0772R2087

THE BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON LIMITED

(NTB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:49:29 2023-04-12 pm EDT
25.47 USD   -0.51%
12:30pButterfield Us$ Bond Fund Limited : Q1 2023 Dividend Notice
PU
12:30pButterfield Bermuda Fund : Q1 2023 Dividend Notice
PU
10:32aGoldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son to $35 From $41, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Butterfield Bermuda Fund: Q1 2023 Dividend Notice

04/12/2023 | 12:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
BSX News

Butterfield Bermuda Fund: Q1 2023 Dividend Notice
Hamilton, Bermuda: 12 April 2023 - In a filing with the Bermuda Stock Exchange, Butterfield Bermuda Fund Limited (the "Company"); advised of a dividend to be declared. The full filing is stated below:

12 April 2023

Re: Butterfield Bermuda Fund Limited (the "Company")

Please accept this notification of a dividend to be declared for the Company in the amount of $0.15 per share for the Class A shares, payable on 17 April, 2023 to the Shareholders of Record as at the close of business on 31 March, 2023.

MUFG Fund Services (Bermuda) Limited

Secretary

# # # #

About the BSX

The Bermuda Stock Exchange (the BSX) is the global leading exchange for the listing of insurance linked securities (ILS) and specialises in listing services for ILS, debt, funds, derivative warrants, equities and structured securities. With over 1,300 securities listed, the BSX is uniquely positioned between Europe and the Americas to deliver speed to market for international issuers. Part of the MIAX Exchange Group, the BSX facilitates electronic trading and settlement and operates the Bermuda Securities Depositary platform. Established in 1971, the BSX is a member of the World Federation of Exchanges, an associate member of IOSCO, holds Designated Offshore Securities Market (DOSM) status from the US SEC and is a recognised exchange in the UK, Ireland, Canada and Australia for tax purposes. To learn more about the BSX visit https://www.bsx.comand or contact info@bsx.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

Bank of N. T. Butterfield & Son Limited published this content on 12 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2023 16:29:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about THE BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON LIMITED
12:30pButterfield Us$ Bond Fund Limited : Q1 2023 Dividend Notice
PU
12:30pButterfield Bermuda Fund : Q1 2023 Dividend Notice
PU
10:32aGoldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son to $35 From $41, M..
MT
04/06Raymond James Lowers Price Target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son to $36 From $41, Ma..
MT
04/05Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son to $40 From $48, Mai..
MT
04/04Bank Of N T Butterfield & Son : Robert Kirkby Appointed Independent Director of Butterfiel..
PU
03/23Bank Of N T Butterfield & Son : Butterfield adjusts rates in response to US Fed Funds Rate..
PU
03/03Butterfield : Share Repurchases for February 2023
PU
03/01Bank Of N T Butterfield & Son : 31 December 2022.
PU
02/27Bank Of N T Butterfield & Son : Butterfield Cayman Appoints Andrew Bolton as Director
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 590 M - -
Net income 2023 233 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,40x
Yield 2023 6,88%
Capitalization 1 253 M 1 253 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,12x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,11x
Nbr of Employees 1 261
Free-Float 97,6%
Chart THE BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 25,60 $
Average target price 39,60 $
Spread / Average Target 54,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael W. Collins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael L. Schrum President & Chief Risk Officer
Craig Bridgewater Group Head-Finance
Bri Hidalgo Group Head-Compliance & Operational Risk
John Robertson Wright Ednam Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON LIMITED-13.62%1 253
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED11.57%160 489
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK4.09%72 935
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-3.47%51 243
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.42%47 008
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-10.89%40 797
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer