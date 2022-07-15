Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NTB   BMG0772R2087

THE BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON LIMITED

(NTB)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-15 pm EDT
32.87 USD   +3.53%
07/14Goldman Sachs Raises Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son's Price Target to $47 From $42, Buy Rating Maintained
MT
07/11Butterfield to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on July 25, 2022 and Host Earnings Conference Call on July 26, 2022
BU
07/07Raymond James Lowers Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son's Price Targe to $35 From $40, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Butterfield Cautions Shareholders Regarding New York Stock and Bond LLC Mini-Tender Offer for Shares

07/15/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (“Butterfield”) (NYSE: NTB | BSX: NTB.BH) has been notified of an unsolicited offer made by New York Stock and Bond LLC to purchase up to 50,000 of Butterfield’s ordinary shares, or approximately 0.1% of shares outstanding, at a price of $21.00 per share.

Butterfield cautions shareholders that the mini-tender offer has been made at a price below the current market price for Butterfield shares. The offer represents a discount of approximately 34% below the closing price on the NYSE on July 14, 2022. Butterfield does not recommend or endorse acceptance of this unsolicited mini-tender offer and is not associated in any way with New York Stock and Bond LLC, its mini-tender offer or the offer documentation.

Mini-tender offers are designed to seek not more than 5% of a company's outstanding shares, thereby avoiding disclosure and procedural requirements applicable to most bids under U.S. securities regulations. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) has expressed concerns about mini-tender offers, including the possibility that investors might tender to such offers without understanding the offer price relative to the actual market price of their securities.

The SEC has cautioned investors about these offers, noting that “some bidders make mini-tender offers at below-market prices, hoping that they will catch investors off guard if the investors do not compare the offer price to the current market price.” The SEC's guidance to investors on mini-tenders is available at https://www.sec.gov/rules/interp/34-43069.htm.

Shareholders should carefully review the offer documentation, obtain current market quotations for their shares, consult with their broker or financial advisor, and exercise caution with respect to New York Stock and Bond LLC’s mini-tender offer. Butterfield requests that a copy of this news release be included with all distributions of materials related to New York Stock and Bond LLC’s mini-tender offer for Butterfield's ordinary shares.

About Butterfield:

Butterfield is a full-service bank and wealth manager headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda, providing services to clients from Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey and Jersey, where our principal banking operations are located, and The Bahamas, Switzerland, Singapore and the United Kingdom, where we offer specialized financial services. Banking services comprise deposit, cash management and lending solutions for individual, business and institutional clients. Wealth management services are composed of trust, private banking, asset management and custody. In Bermuda, the Cayman Islands and Guernsey, we offer both banking and wealth management. In The Bahamas, Singapore and Switzerland, we offer select wealth management services. In the UK, we offer residential property lending. In Jersey, we offer select banking and wealth management services. Butterfield is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol: NTB) and the Bermuda Stock Exchange (symbol: NTB.BH). Further details on the Butterfield Group can be obtained from our website at: www.butterfieldgroup.com.

BF-All


© Business Wire 2022
All news about THE BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON LIMITED
07/14Goldman Sachs Raises Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son's Price Target to $47 From $42, Buy..
MT
07/11Butterfield to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on July 25, 2022 and Host..
BU
07/07Raymond James Lowers Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son's Price Targe to $35 From $40, Main..
MT
07/07Wells Fargo Upgrades Bank of NT Butterfield & Son to Overweight From Equalweight
MT
07/06BUTTERFIELD : Share Repurchases for June 2022
PU
06/24THE BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON L : NTB) added to Russell Small Cap Comp Growth Index
CI
06/24THE BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON L : NTB) added to Russell 2000 Growth Index
CI
06/24THE BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON L : NTB) added to Russell 3000 Growth Index
CI
06/24THE BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON L : NTB) added to Russell 3000E Growth Index
CI
06/24THE BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON L : NTB) added to Russell 2000 Growth-Defensive Index
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 547 M - -
Net income 2022 207 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,65x
Yield 2022 5,54%
Capitalization 1 552 M 1 552 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,84x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,61x
Nbr of Employees 1 217
Free-Float 97,6%
Chart THE BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 31,75 $
Average target price 40,80 $
Spread / Average Target 28,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael W. Collins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael L. Schrum President, Executive Director & Chief Risk Officer
Craig Bridgewater Group Head-Finance
Bri Hidalgo Group Head-Compliance & Operational Risk
John Robertson Wright Ednam Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON LIMITED-16.58%1 552
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-4.85%149 383
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-6.58%63 596
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-3.77%57 496
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-5.46%55 349
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-5.94%48 180