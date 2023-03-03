Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited
  News
  Summary
    NTB   BMG0772R2087

THE BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON LIMITED

(NTB)
  Report
2023-03-03
35.52 USD   +0.62%
Butterfield : Share Repurchases for February 2023
PU
Bank Of N T Butterfield & Son : 31 December 2022.
PU
Bank Of N T Butterfield & Son : Butterfield Cayman Appoints Andrew Bolton as Director
PU
Butterfield: Share Repurchases for February 2023

03/03/2023 | 10:10am EST
BSX News

Hamilton, Bermuda: 3 March 2023 - In a filing with the Bermuda Stock Exchange, The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (the "Bank"; Ticker: NTB.BH) advised that during the month of February 2023, repurchased for cancellation 45,000 Common Shares at an average price of $36.63 per share.

Contact: Mr. A. Shaun Morris

General Counsel and Group Legal Officer

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited. Tel: 441 295 1111

Fax: 441 295 5951

# # # #

About BSX

The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX) is a fully electronic, vertically integrated international securities market headquartered in Bermuda and organised in 1971. BSX specialises in the listing and trading of capital market instruments such as equities, debt issues, funds, hedge funds, derivative warrants, and insurance linked securities. To learn more about BSX visit https://www.bsx.comand or contact info@bsx.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

Bank of N. T. Butterfield & Son Limited published this content on 03 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2023 15:09:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 602 M - -
Net income 2023 245 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,13x
Yield 2023 4,99%
Capitalization 1 728 M 1 728 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,87x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,83x
Nbr of Employees 1 261
Free-Float 97,6%
Technical analysis trends THE BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 35,30 $
Average target price 43,60 $
Spread / Average Target 23,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael W. Collins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael L. Schrum President & Chief Risk Officer
Craig Bridgewater Group Head-Finance
Bri Hidalgo Group Head-Compliance & Operational Risk
John Robertson Wright Ednam Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON LIMITED20.93%1 728
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.48%146 289
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK0.88%69 421
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-2.33%51 634
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED0.21%47 802
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-9.94%41 127