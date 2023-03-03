BSX News
Butterfield: Share Repurchases for February 2023
Hamilton, Bermuda: 3 March 2023 - In a filing with the Bermuda Stock Exchange, The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (the "Bank"; Ticker: NTB.BH) advised that during the month of February 2023, repurchased for cancellation 45,000 Common Shares at an average price of $36.63 per share.
Contact: Mr. A. Shaun Morris
General Counsel and Group Legal Officer
Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited. Tel: 441 295 1111
Fax: 441 295 5951
