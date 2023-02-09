Advanced search
    NTB   BMG0772R2087

THE BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON LIMITED

(NTB)
  Report
02:35:17 2023-02-09 pm EST
32.59 USD   -1.72%
Butterfield: Share Repurchases for January 2023

02/09/2023 | 02:21pm EST
BSX News

Butterfield: Share Repurchases for January 2023

Hamilton, Bermuda: 9 February 2023 - In a filing with the Bermuda Stock Exchange, The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (the "Bank"; Ticker: NTB.BH) advised that during the month of January 2023, the Bank did not repurchase Common Shares for cancellation.

Contact: Mr. A. Shaun Morris

General Counsel and Group Legal Officer

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited. Tel: 441 295 1111

Fax: 441 295 5951

# # # #

About the BSX

The Bermuda Stock Exchange (the BSX) is the global leading exchange for the listing of insurance linked securities (ILS) and specialises in listing services for ILS, debt, funds, derivative warrants, equities and structured securities. With over 1,300 securities listed, the BSX is uniquely positioned between Europe and the Americas to deliver speed to market for international issuers. Part of the MIAX Exchange Group, the BSX facilitates electronic trading and settlement and operates the Bermuda Securities Depositary platform. Established in 1971, the BSX is a member of the World Federation of Exchanges, an associate member of IOSCO, holds Designated Offshore Securities Market (DOSM) status from the US SEC and is a recognised exchange in the UK, Ireland, Canada and Australia for tax purposes. To learn more about the BSX visit https://www.bsx.comand or contact info@bsx.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

Bank of N. T. Butterfield & Son Limited published this content on 09 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2023 19:20:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
