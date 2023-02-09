BSX News

Butterfield: Share Repurchases for January 2023

Hamilton, Bermuda: 9 February 2023 - In a filing with the Bermuda Stock Exchange, The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (the "Bank"; Ticker: NTB.BH ) advised that during the month of January 2023, the Bank did not repurchase Common Shares for cancellation.

Contact: Mr. A. Shaun Morris

General Counsel and Group Legal Officer

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited. Tel: 441 295 1111

Fax: 441 295 5951

