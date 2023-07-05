Butterfield: Share Repurchases for June 2023

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (the Bank) offers banking services, consisting of retail and corporate banking, and wealth management, which consists of trust, private banking, and asset management. The Bank provides lending products and services including residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, credit cards, consumer financing, and overdraft facilities to its retail customers, and commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial loans, and overdraft facilities to its commercial and corporate customers. The Bank operates in four segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, the Channel Islands and the UK and Other. The Bermuda and Cayman Islands segments offer retail banking and wealth management. The Channel Islands and the UK segment offers corporate banking, wealth management and residential property lending. The Other segment includes its operations in the jurisdictions of The Bahamas, Canada, Mauritius, Singapore and Switzerland.

Sector Banks