BSX News

Butterfield: Share Repurchases for June 2023
Hamilton, Bermuda: 2 June 2023 - In a filing with the Bermuda Stock Exchange, The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (the "Bank"; Ticker: NTB.BH)advised that during the month of June 2023, the Bank repurchased for cancellation 268,634 Common Shares at an average price of $27.45 per share.

Contact: Mr.A. Shaun Morris

General Counsel and Group Legal Officer

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited.

Tel: 441 295 1111

Fax: 441 295 5951

# # # #

About BSX

The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX) is a fully electronic, vertically integrated international securities market headquartered in Bermuda and organised in 1971. BSX specialises in the listing and trading of capital market instruments such as equities, debt issues, funds, hedge funds, derivative warrants, and insurance linked securities. To learn more about BSX visithttps://www.bsx.comand or contactinfo@bsx.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

Bank of N. T. Butterfield & Son Limited published this content on 05 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2023 16:58:09 UTC.