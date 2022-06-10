Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited
  News
  7. Summary
    NTB   BMG0772R2087

THE BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON LIMITED

(NTB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:26 2022-06-10 pm EDT
29.91 USD   -1.90%
BUTTERFIELD : Share Repurchases for May 2022
PU
BANK OF N T BUTTERFIELD & SON : BUTTERFIELD 2022 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING VOTING RESULTS - Form 6-K
PU
Butterfield 2022 Annual General Meeting Voting Results
BU
Butterfield: Share Repurchases for May 2022

06/10/2022 | 01:53pm EDT
BSX News

Butterfield: Share Repurchases for May 2022

Hamilton, Bermuda: 10th, June 2022 -In a filing with the Bermuda Stock Exchange, The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (the "Bank"; Ticker: NTB.BH) advised that during the month of May 2022, the Bank did not repurchase Common Shares for cancellation.

Contact: Mr. A. Shaun Morris

General Counsel and Group Legal Officer

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited.

Tel: 441 295 1111

Fax: 441 295 5951

# # #

For more information on the Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX), contact James Best at 1-441-292-7212 or jbest@bsx.com. Information is also available at www.bsx.com and on Bloomberg at BSX.

Established in 1971 the Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX) is the leading fully electronic offshore securities market. The BSX specializes in listing and trading of capital market instruments such as equities, debt issues, funds, hedge funds, derivative warrants and Insurance Linked Securities.

The BSX is a full member of the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE) and is in an O.E.C.D. member nation and an affiliate member of IOSCO. The BSX is recognised by the US SEC as a Designated Offshore Securities Market. In addition, the BSX is recognized by the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) as a Designated Offshore Securities Market under Regulation S; The Financial Services Authority in the UK as a Designated Investment Exchange; HM Revenue & Customs in the UK as a Recognized Stock Exchange; The Bermuda Monetary Authority as aRecognisedInvestment Exchange; and as an Approved Stock Exchange under Australia's Foreign Investment Funds (FIF) taxation rules; and Designated Exchange status under Canada's Income Tax Act and is a member of America's Central Securities Depository Association.

Disclaimer

Bank of N. T. Butterfield & Son Limited published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 17:52:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
