BSX News

Butterfield: Share Repurchases for May 2022

Hamilton, Bermuda: 10th, June 2022 -In a filing with the Bermuda Stock Exchange, The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (the "Bank"; Ticker: NTB.BH) advised that during the month of May 2022, the Bank did not repurchase Common Shares for cancellation.

