Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NTB   BMG0772R2087

THE BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON LIMITED

(NTB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:06:41 2023-06-02 pm EDT
26.86 USD   +3.71%
01:43pButterfield : Share Repurchases for May 2023
PU
12:05pBank Of N T Butterfield & Son : Early Redemption of Bank of Butterfield - $75 Million 5.25% Fixed -to -Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 1 June 2028
PU
05/25The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited Announces Resignation of James Burr as Director
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Butterfield: Share Repurchases for May 2023

06/02/2023 | 01:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
BSX News

Butterfield: Share Repurchases for May 2023
Hamilton, Bermuda: 2 June 2023 - In a filing with the Bermuda Stock Exchange, The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (the "Bank"; Ticker: NTB.BH) advised that during the month of May 2023, the Bank repurchased for cancellation 329,520 Common Shares at an average price of $24.98 per share.

Contact: Mr. A. Shaun Morris

General Counsel and Group Legal Officer

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited.

Tel: 441 295 1111

Fax: 441 295 5951

# # # #

About the BSX

The Bermuda Stock Exchange (the BSX) is the global leading exchange for the listing of insurance linked securities (ILS) and specialises in listing services for ILS, debt, funds, derivative warrants, equities and structured securities. With over 1,300 securities listed, the BSX is uniquely positioned between Europe and the Americas to deliver speed to market for international issuers. Part of the MIAX Exchange Group, the BSX facilitates electronic trading and settlement and operates the Bermuda Securities Depositary platform. Established in 1971, the BSX is a member of the World Federation of Exchanges, an associate member of IOSCO, holds Designated Offshore Securities Market (DOSM) status from the US SEC and is a recognised exchange in the UK, Ireland, Canada and Australia for tax purposes. To learn more about the BSX visit https://www.bsx.comand or contact info@bsx.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

Bank of N. T. Butterfield & Son Limited published this content on 02 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2023 17:42:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about THE BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON LIMITED
01:43pButterfield : Share Repurchases for May 2023
PU
12:05pBank Of N T Butterfield & Son : Early Redemption of Bank of Butterfield - $75 Million 5.25..
PU
05/25The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited Announces Resignation of James Burr as Direc..
CI
05/25Butterfield 2023 Annual General Meeting Voting Results
BU
05/25Butterfield : Board of Directors Change
PU
05/22Bank Of N T Butterfield & Son : Butterfield To Host Harbour Nights Open House, Marking Cen..
PU
05/05Bank Of N T Butterfield & Son : Butterfield launches Google Wallet Support for Card Users ..
PU
05/05THE BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON LIMITED : Ex-div..
FA
05/03Bank Of N T Butterfield & Son : Butterfield Adjusts Rates In Response To Us Fed Funds Rate..
PU
05/02Butterfield : Share Repurchases for April 2023
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 592 M - -
Net income 2023 237 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,42x
Yield 2023 6,80%
Capitalization 1 291 M 1 291 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,18x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,16x
Nbr of Employees 1 261
Free-Float 97,2%
Chart THE BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 25,90 $
Average target price 37,60 $
Spread / Average Target 45,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael W. Collins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael L. Schrum President, Director & Chief Risk Officer
Craig Bridgewater Group Head-Finance
Bri Hidalgo Group Head-Compliance & Operational Risk
John Robertson Wright Ednam Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON LIMITED-15.90%1 291
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED9.33%167 152
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK5.85%74 820
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-5.06%48 448
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-3.93%44 777
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-10.78%40 746
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer