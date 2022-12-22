Advanced search
    NTB   BMG0772R2087

THE BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON LIMITED

(NTB)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-22 pm EST
29.58 USD   -0.74%
04:17pButterfield : Share Repurchases for November 2022
PU
12/20Piper Sandler Cuts Price Target on N.T. Butterfield to $36 From $41, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
12/15EU top court advocate general says Polish court law is against treaties
RE
Butterfield: Share Repurchases for November 2022

12/22/2022 | 04:17pm EST
BSX News

Butterfield: Share Repurchases for November 2022
Hamilton, Bermuda: 22nd, December 2022 - In a filing with the Bermuda Stock Exchange, The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (the "Bank"; Ticker: NTB.BH) advised that during the month of November 2022, the Bank did not repurchase Common Shares for cancellation.

Contact: Mr. A. Shaun Morris

General Counsel and Group Legal Officer

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited.

Tel: 441 295 1111

Fax: 441 295 5951

# # # #

About the BSX

The Bermuda Stock Exchange (the BSX) is the global leading exchange for the listing of insurance linked securities (ILS) and specialises in listing services for ILS, debt, funds, derivative warrants, equities and structured securities. With over 1,300 securities listed, the BSX is uniquely positioned between Europe and the Americas to deliver speed to market for international issuers. Part of the MIAX Exchange Group, the BSX facilitates electronic trading and settlement and operates the Bermuda Securities Depositary platform. Established in 1971, the BSX is a member of the World Federation of Exchanges, an associate member of IOSCO, holds Designated Offshore Securities Market (DOSM) status from the US SEC and is a recognised exchange in the UK, Ireland, Canada and Australia for tax purposes. To learn more about the BSX visit https://www.bsx.comand or contact info@bsx.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

Bank of N. T. Butterfield & Son Limited published this content on 22 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2022 21:16:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
