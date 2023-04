BSX News

Butterfield US$ Bond Fund Limited: Q1 2023 Dividend Notice

Hamilton, Bermuda: 12 April 2023 - In a filing with the Bermuda Stock Exchange, Butterfield US$ Bond Fund Limited (the "Company"); advised of a dividend to be declared. The full filing is stated below:

12 April 2023

Re: Butterfield US$ Bond Fund Limited (the "Company")

Please accept this notification of a dividend to be declared for the Company in the amount of US$0.0523 per share for the Class A shares and US$0.0599 per share for Class B Shares payable on 17 April, 2023 to the Shareholders of Record as at the close of business on 31 March, 2023.

MUFG Fund Services (Bermuda) Limited

Secretary

# # # #

