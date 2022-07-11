Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NTB   BMG0772R2087

THE BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON LIMITED

(NTB)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-11 pm EDT
31.99 USD   -0.71%
04:32pButterfield to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on July 25, 2022 and Host Earnings Conference Call on July 26, 2022
BU
07/07Raymond James Lowers Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son's Price Targe to $35 From $40, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
07/07Wells Fargo Upgrades Bank of NT Butterfield & Son to Overweight From Equalweight
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Butterfield to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on July 25, 2022 and Host Earnings Conference Call on July 26, 2022

07/11/2022 | 04:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (“Butterfield”) (NYSE: NTB | BSX: NTB.BH) will release second quarter 2022 financial results following the close of the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, July 25, 2022.

Earnings conference call: Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Dial-in information: +1 (844) 855 9501 (toll-free US) or +1 (412) 858 4603 (international)

Live audio webcast: A live audio webcast of the call can be accessed via Butterfield’s investor relations page on Butterfield’s website at https://www.butterfieldgroup.com/investor-relations/events-presentations

Replay: An audio replay of the call will be available at https://www.butterfieldgroup.com/investor-relations/events-presentations for 12 months beginning July 26, 2022.

About Butterfield:

Butterfield is a full-service bank and wealth manager headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda, providing services to clients from Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey and Jersey, where our principal banking operations are located, and The Bahamas, Switzerland, Singapore and the United Kingdom, where we offer specialized financial services. Banking services comprise deposit, cash management and lending solutions for individual, business and institutional clients. Wealth management services are composed of trust, private banking, asset management and custody. In Bermuda, the Cayman Islands and Guernsey, we offer both banking and wealth management. In The Bahamas, Singapore and Switzerland, we offer select wealth management services. In the UK, we offer residential property lending. In Jersey, we offer select banking and wealth management services. Butterfield is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol: NTB) and the Bermuda Stock Exchange (symbol: NTB.BH). Further details on the Butterfield Group can be obtained from our website at: www.butterfieldgroup.com.

BF-All


© Business Wire 2022
All news about THE BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON LIMITED
04:32pButterfield to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on July 25, 2022 and Host..
BU
07/07Raymond James Lowers Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son's Price Targe to $35 From $40, Main..
MT
07/07Wells Fargo Upgrades Bank of NT Butterfield & Son to Overweight From Equalweight
MT
07/06BUTTERFIELD : Share Repurchases for June 2022
PU
06/24THE BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON L : NTB) added to Russell 2500 Growth Index
CI
06/24THE BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON L : NTB) added to Russell 2000 Growth-Defensive Index
CI
06/24THE BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON L : NTB) added to Russell 3000E Growth Index
CI
06/24THE BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON L : NTB) added to Russell Small Cap Comp Growth Index
CI
06/24THE BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON L : NTB) added to Russell 2000 Growth Index
CI
06/24THE BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON L : NTB) added to Russell 3000 Growth Index
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 546 M - -
Net income 2022 206 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,78x
Yield 2022 5,46%
Capitalization 1 575 M 1 575 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,88x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,66x
Nbr of Employees 1 217
Free-Float 97,6%
Chart THE BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 32,22 $
Average target price 39,80 $
Spread / Average Target 23,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael W. Collins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael L. Schrum President, Executive Director & Chief Risk Officer
Craig Bridgewater Group Head-Finance
Bri Hidalgo Group Head-Compliance & Operational Risk
John Robertson Wright Ednam Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON LIMITED-15.46%1 575
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.75%155 091
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.4.75%71 926
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.1.42%59 932
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-2.05%58 863
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-4.85%48 738