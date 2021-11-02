Log in
    NTB   BMG0772R2087

THE BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON LIMITED

(NTB)
02:40pShawnette Griffin to Head Retail Banking in Bermuda
PU
10/29Butterfield Banking Centre Hours Return to Normal
PU
10/28Butterfield Q3 2021 Earnings
PU
Shawnette Griffin to Head Retail Banking in Bermuda

11/02/2021 | 02:40pm EDT
Nov 02 2021

Hamilton, Bermuda - 2 November 2021: The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited ("Butterfield") (NYSE: NTB | BSX: NTB.BH) today announced that Shawnette Griffin has been promoted to the new role of Senior Vice President, Head of Retail Banking and Operations, Bermuda.

Shawnette has worked with Butterfield for over 30 years. She started her career as a trust administrator and transitioned to loans before working her way up to Head of Personal Lending having gained further experience in the corporate banking team. In her new role, Shawnette will continue to oversee personal lending in addition to having responsibility for all branch activities and operations in Bermuda.

Michael Neff, Managing Director of Bermuda, said, "With her leadership skills, client relationships and extensive experience of the Bermuda business, Shawnette is well‐placed to head our local retail offering. The creation of this new role means we have a local leader on the ground focused on ensuring we continue to improve our client experience and customer service. Shawnette is an asset to the team and I congratulate her on her appointment."

Shawnette holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from Mount Saint Vincent University in association with Bermuda College and a master in business administration (MBA) from Nova Southeastern University, both of which she achieved with the support of Butterfield while working full time.

Disclaimer

Bank of N. T. Butterfield & Son Limited published this content on 02 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2021 18:39:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
