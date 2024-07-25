Second Quarter 2024
The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son
Limited
Earnings Presentation
July 23, 2024
Presenters
Michael Collins
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Craig Bridgewater
Group Chief Financial Officer
Michael Schrum
President and Group Chief Risk Officer
Agenda and Overview
Agenda
Butterfield Overview
•
Overview
•
Leading Bank in Attractive Markets
• Second Quarter 2024 Financials
• Strong Capital Generation and Return
•
Q&A
• Resilient, Capital Efficient, Diversified Fee
Revenue Model
• Efficient, Conservative Balance Sheet
•
Experienced Leadership Team
Ten International Locations
ESG Membership
- Leading market positions in Bermuda & Cayman
- Expanding retail offerings in The Channel Islands
- Well-securedlending in all markets
- Award winning banking and wealth management offerings
Awards
3
Second Quarter 2024 Highlights
• Net income of $50.6 million, or $1.09 per share
(In US$ millions)
vs. Q1 2024
vs. Q2 2023
• Core net income** of $51.4 million, or $1.11 per share
Q2 2024
$
%
$
%
• Return on average common equity of 20.7%; core return on
Net Interest Income
$
87.4
$
0.4
$
(5.0)
average tangible common equity** of 23.3%
Non-Interest Income
55.6
0.6
5.5
• Net Interest Margin of 2.64%, cost of deposits of 1.89%
Provision for Credit Losses
(0.5)
(0.9)
1.0
• Cash dividend rate of $0.44 per common share during the
Non-Interest Expenses*
(92.1)
(2.7)
(8.0)
quarter
Other Gains (Losses)
0.1
(0.2)
(3.9)
• Repurchases of 1.1 million shares at an average price of
$33.48 per share
Net Income
$
50.6
$
(2.8)
(5.3)% $
(10.4)
(17.1)%
• Approved new share repurchase authorization for up to 2.1
Non-Core Items**
0.8
0.7
4.8
million common shares
Core Net Income**
$
51.4
$
(3.6)
(6.5)% $
(5.6)
(9.8)%
• Stephen E. Cummings appointed Independent Director
Return on Equity
Net Income
(In US$ millions)
25.9% 26.3%
26.1%
22.5%
25.4%
24.5%
23.3%
$61.0 $57.0
$57.0
$53.5
$55.3
$53.4
$55.0
$50.6
$51.4
21.5%
$48.7
20.6%
20.7%
Q2 2023
Q3 2023
Q4 2023
Q1 2024
Q2 2024
Q2 2023
Q3 2023
Q4 2023
Q1 2024
Q2 2024
Return on Equity
Net income
Core Net Income**
Core Return on Average Tangible Common Equity**
* Includes income taxes
- ** See the Appendix for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measure
Financials
Income Statement
Net Interest Income
Net Interest Margin & Yields
(In US$ millions)
Q2 2024
vs. Q1 2024
Avg. Balance
Yield
Avg. Balance
Yield
Cash, S/T Inv. & Repos
$
3,468.8
4.78 %
$
330.6
0.07 %
Investments
5,172.6
2.30 %
(31.6)
0.07 %
Loans (net)
4,622.7
6.65 %
(66.8)
0.07 %
Interest Earning Assets
13,264.1
4.46 %
232.1
0.07 %
Interest Bearing
Liabilities
9,909.1
(2.43)%
219.4
(0.13)%
Net Interest Margin
2.64 %
(0.04)%
Net Interest Income before Provision for Credit
Losses -Trend
(In US$ millions)
$92.5
$87.1 $87.4
Q2 2023
Q3 2023
Q4 2023
Q1 2024
Q2 2024
- Net interest income ("NII") was higher versus the prior quarter primarily due to an increased volume of interest earning assets, that was partially offset by a lower NIM
- Net interest margin ("NIM") decreased by 4 basis points to 2.64% due to continued mix shift and the associated cost of interest bearing demand and term deposits
- Average interest earning assets increased by $232.1 million due to increased average deposit volumes. Investment volumes decreased as a result of net paydowns and maturities. Loan volume was lower as a result of net repayments during the quarter
6
Income Statement
Non-Interest Income
(In US$ millions)
Q2 2024
vs. Q1 2024
Asset management
$
8.9
$
-
Banking
13.8
(0.5)
Foreign exchange revenue
12.6
(0.6)
Trust
15.4
0.4
Custody and other
3.4
0.1
Other
1.6
1.1
Total Non-Interest Income
$
55.6
$
0.6
Non-Interest Income Trend
(In US$ millions)
$55.1 $55.6
$50.2
Q2 2023
Q3 2023
Q4 2023
Q1 2024
Q2 2024
- Total non-interest income was up $0.6 million versus the prior quarter, primarily due to an increase in special trust fees, an increase in the equity pickup from a portfolio investment and higher unclaimed balances recognized into income. These increases were offset by decreases in banking and foreign exchange revenue due to lower volumes
- The fee income ratio was 39.0% in the second quarter of 2024 which compares favorably to the peer average* and the 38.6% in the prior quarter
- Includes US banks identified by management as a peer group. Please see the Appendix for a list of these banks. Q1 2024 comparative data is used as Q2 2024 peer information was not widely available at time of publication.
7
Income Statement
Non-Interest Expenses
Core Non-Interest Expense* Trend
Core Non-Interest Expenses*
vs. Q1 2024
(In US$ millions)
(In US$ millions)
Q2 2024
$
%
$90.3
$83.6
$86.9
Salaries & Benefits**
$
44.7
$
2.2
5.2 %
Technology & Comm.
16.9
0.7
4.5 %
Professional & O/S Services
6.1
0.9
17.5 %
Property
8.2
(0.5)
(5.6)%
Indirect Taxes
5.5
(0.8)
(13.0)%
61.8%
Marketing
1.6
0.3
21.6 %
59.8%
57.6%
Intangible Amortization
1.9
-
(2.2)%
Other
5.5
0.6
12.1 %
Total Core Non-Interest Expenses*
$
90.3
$
3.4
3.9 %
Q2 2023
Q3 2023
Q4 2023
Q1 2024
Q2 2024
Non-Core Expenses*
0.8
(0.8)
(47.8)%
Non-Interest Expenses
$
91.1
$
2.6
2.9 %
Core Efficiency Ratio*
Core Non-Interest Expenses*
- Core non-interest expenses* were higher than the prior quarter primarily due to the following:
- Increased salaries and other employee benefits expenses substantially driven by performance-based incentive accruals and inflationary increases in staff healthcare costs
- Higher technology and communications costs resulting from increased expenses incurred from the recently implemented core banking software
- Increased professional and outside services costs from non-recurring outsourced consultancy and legal fees
- Core efficiency ratio* of 61.8% was higher than the prior quarter. Butterfield continues to target a through- cycle core efficiency ratio of 60%
* See the Appendix for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measure
- Includes Non-Service Employee Benefits Expense
8
Balance Sheet
vs Q4 2023
Total Assets
(In US$ billions)
(In US$ millions)
Q2 2024
Q4 2023
%
Cash and cash equivalents
$
2,390
$
1,647
45 %
$13.9
Reverse Repos & S/T Investments
1,289
1,225
5 %
$13.5
$13.5
Investments
5,168
5,292
(2)%
Loans (net)
4,585
4,746
(3)%
Other Assets
506
464
9 %
Total Assets
$
13,939
$
13,374
4 %
$5.5
$5.2
$5.2
Int. Bearing Deposits
$
10,025
$
9,330
7 %
$5.0
$4.6
$4.6
Non-Int. Bearing Deposits
2,524
2,657
(5)%
Other Liabilities
392
384
2 %
Q2 2023
Q3 2023
Q4 2023
Q1 2024
Q2 2024
Shareholders' Equity
999
1,004
- %
Total Liab. & Equity
$
13,939
$
13,374
4 %
Total assets
Investments
Loans
Total Deposits
•
Period end deposit balances increased by $0.6 billion to
(In US$ billions)
$12.5 billion compared to December 31, 2023
$12.2
$12.1
$12.5
•
Average deposit balances increased $0.3 billion over the
fourth quarter of 2023 to $12.4 billion
• Butterfield's balance sheet remained low in risk density (risk weighted assets/total assets) at 33.5%
Q2 2023
Q3 2023
Q4 2023
Q1 2024
Q2 2024
9
Asset Quality
Non-Accrual Loans
Investment Portfolio
(In US$ millions)
Loan Distribution
Rating Distribution
$70.0
Consumer
AAA 0.3%
$58.1
$59.1
4.1%
Res Mtg
68.9%
Comm'l R/E
12.8%
Other Comm'l
8.4%
AA 99.7%
Government 5.8%
$4.6
$5.2
Q2 2023
Q3 2023
Q4 2023
Q1 2024
Q2 2024
billion
billion
0.20%
Net Charge-Off Ratio
•
Investment portfolio remains of very high credit quality with
100% comprised of AA or higher rated securities, primarily US
0.15%
Government guaranteed mortgage backed securities and
treasuries
•
Non-accrual loans remained at 1.5% of gross loans, consistent
0.10%
with the prior quarter
•
Allowance for credit losses at $25.2 million represented an
0.05%
ACL/Total loans ratio of 0.5%, consistent with the prior
quarter
0.02%
0.01%
•
The net charge-off ratio continues to be low at 0.01% of total
0.00%
0.01%
gross loans
Q2 2023
Q3 2023
Q4 2023
Q1 2024
Q2 2024
10
|Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Bank of N. T. Butterfield & Son Limited published this content on 25 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2024 17:09:09 UTC.