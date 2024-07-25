Second Quarter 2024

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

Limited

Earnings Presentation

July 23, 2024

Presenters

Michael Collins

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Craig Bridgewater

Group Chief Financial Officer

Michael Schrum

President and Group Chief Risk Officer

Agenda and Overview

Agenda

Butterfield Overview

Overview

Leading Bank in Attractive Markets

• Second Quarter 2024 Financials

• Strong Capital Generation and Return

Q&A

• Resilient, Capital Efficient, Diversified Fee

Revenue Model

• Efficient, Conservative Balance Sheet

Experienced Leadership Team

Ten International Locations

ESG Membership

  • Leading market positions in Bermuda & Cayman
  • Expanding retail offerings in The Channel Islands
  • Well-securedlending in all markets
  • Award winning banking and wealth management offerings

Awards

3

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights

• Net income of $50.6 million, or $1.09 per share

(In US$ millions)

vs. Q1 2024

vs. Q2 2023

• Core net income** of $51.4 million, or $1.11 per share

Q2 2024

$

%

$

%

• Return on average common equity of 20.7%; core return on

Net Interest Income

$

87.4

$

0.4

$

(5.0)

average tangible common equity** of 23.3%

Non-Interest Income

55.6

0.6

5.5

• Net Interest Margin of 2.64%, cost of deposits of 1.89%

Provision for Credit Losses

(0.5)

(0.9)

1.0

• Cash dividend rate of $0.44 per common share during the

Non-Interest Expenses*

(92.1)

(2.7)

(8.0)

quarter

Other Gains (Losses)

0.1

(0.2)

(3.9)

• Repurchases of 1.1 million shares at an average price of

$33.48 per share

Net Income

$

50.6

$

(2.8)

(5.3)% $

(10.4)

(17.1)%

• Approved new share repurchase authorization for up to 2.1

Non-Core Items**

0.8

0.7

4.8

million common shares

Core Net Income**

$

51.4

$

(3.6)

(6.5)% $

(5.6)

(9.8)%

• Stephen E. Cummings appointed Independent Director

Return on Equity

Net Income

(In US$ millions)

25.9% 26.3%

26.1%

22.5%

25.4%

24.5%

23.3%

$61.0 $57.0

$57.0

$53.5

$55.3

$53.4

$55.0

$50.6

$51.4

21.5%

$48.7

20.6%

20.7%

Q2 2023

Q3 2023

Q4 2023

Q1 2024

Q2 2024

Q2 2023

Q3 2023

Q4 2023

Q1 2024

Q2 2024

Return on Equity

Net income

Core Net Income**

Core Return on Average Tangible Common Equity**

* Includes income taxes

  • ** See the Appendix for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measure

Financials

Income Statement

Net Interest Income

Net Interest Margin & Yields

(In US$ millions)

Q2 2024

vs. Q1 2024

Avg. Balance

Yield

Avg. Balance

Yield

Cash, S/T Inv. & Repos

$

3,468.8

4.78 %

$

330.6

0.07 %

Investments

5,172.6

2.30 %

(31.6)

0.07 %

Loans (net)

4,622.7

6.65 %

(66.8)

0.07 %

Interest Earning Assets

13,264.1

4.46 %

232.1

0.07 %

Interest Bearing

Liabilities

9,909.1

(2.43)%

219.4

(0.13)%

Net Interest Margin

2.64 %

(0.04)%

Net Interest Income before Provision for Credit

Losses -Trend

(In US$ millions)

$92.5

$87.1 $87.4

Q2 2023

Q3 2023

Q4 2023

Q1 2024

Q2 2024

  • Net interest income ("NII") was higher versus the prior quarter primarily due to an increased volume of interest earning assets, that was partially offset by a lower NIM
  • Net interest margin ("NIM") decreased by 4 basis points to 2.64% due to continued mix shift and the associated cost of interest bearing demand and term deposits
  • Average interest earning assets increased by $232.1 million due to increased average deposit volumes. Investment volumes decreased as a result of net paydowns and maturities. Loan volume was lower as a result of net repayments during the quarter

6

Income Statement

Non-Interest Income

(In US$ millions)

Q2 2024

vs. Q1 2024

Asset management

$

8.9

$

-

Banking

13.8

(0.5)

Foreign exchange revenue

12.6

(0.6)

Trust

15.4

0.4

Custody and other

3.4

0.1

Other

1.6

1.1

Total Non-Interest Income

$

55.6

$

0.6

Non-Interest Income Trend

(In US$ millions)

$55.1 $55.6

$50.2

Q2 2023

Q3 2023

Q4 2023

Q1 2024

Q2 2024

  • Total non-interest income was up $0.6 million versus the prior quarter, primarily due to an increase in special trust fees, an increase in the equity pickup from a portfolio investment and higher unclaimed balances recognized into income. These increases were offset by decreases in banking and foreign exchange revenue due to lower volumes
  • The fee income ratio was 39.0% in the second quarter of 2024 which compares favorably to the peer average* and the 38.6% in the prior quarter
  • Includes US banks identified by management as a peer group. Please see the Appendix for a list of these banks. Q1 2024 comparative data is used as Q2 2024 peer information was not widely available at time of publication.

7

Income Statement

Non-Interest Expenses

Core Non-Interest Expense* Trend

Core Non-Interest Expenses*

vs. Q1 2024

(In US$ millions)

(In US$ millions)

Q2 2024

$

%

$90.3

$83.6

$86.9

Salaries & Benefits**

$

44.7

$

2.2

5.2 %

Technology & Comm.

16.9

0.7

4.5 %

Professional & O/S Services

6.1

0.9

17.5 %

Property

8.2

(0.5)

(5.6)%

Indirect Taxes

5.5

(0.8)

(13.0)%

61.8%

Marketing

1.6

0.3

21.6 %

59.8%

57.6%

Intangible Amortization

1.9

-

(2.2)%

Other

5.5

0.6

12.1 %

Total Core Non-Interest Expenses*

$

90.3

$

3.4

3.9 %

Q2 2023

Q3 2023

Q4 2023

Q1 2024

Q2 2024

Non-Core Expenses*

0.8

(0.8)

(47.8)%

Non-Interest Expenses

$

91.1

$

2.6

2.9 %

Core Efficiency Ratio*

Core Non-Interest Expenses*

  • Core non-interest expenses* were higher than the prior quarter primarily due to the following:
    • Increased salaries and other employee benefits expenses substantially driven by performance-based incentive accruals and inflationary increases in staff healthcare costs
    • Higher technology and communications costs resulting from increased expenses incurred from the recently implemented core banking software
    • Increased professional and outside services costs from non-recurring outsourced consultancy and legal fees
  • Core efficiency ratio* of 61.8% was higher than the prior quarter. Butterfield continues to target a through- cycle core efficiency ratio of 60%

* See the Appendix for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measure

  • Includes Non-Service Employee Benefits Expense

8

Balance Sheet

vs Q4 2023

Total Assets

(In US$ billions)

(In US$ millions)

Q2 2024

Q4 2023

%

Cash and cash equivalents

$

2,390

$

1,647

45 %

$13.9

Reverse Repos & S/T Investments

1,289

1,225

5 %

$13.5

$13.5

Investments

5,168

5,292

(2)%

Loans (net)

4,585

4,746

(3)%

Other Assets

506

464

9 %

Total Assets

$

13,939

$

13,374

4 %

$5.5

$5.2

$5.2

Int. Bearing Deposits

$

10,025

$

9,330

7 %

$5.0

$4.6

$4.6

Non-Int. Bearing Deposits

2,524

2,657

(5)%

Other Liabilities

392

384

2 %

Q2 2023

Q3 2023

Q4 2023

Q1 2024

Q2 2024

Shareholders' Equity

999

1,004

- %

Total Liab. & Equity

$

13,939

$

13,374

4 %

Total assets

Investments

Loans

Total Deposits

Period end deposit balances increased by $0.6 billion to

(In US$ billions)

$12.5 billion compared to December 31, 2023

$12.2

$12.1

$12.5

Average deposit balances increased $0.3 billion over the

fourth quarter of 2023 to $12.4 billion

• Butterfield's balance sheet remained low in risk density (risk weighted assets/total assets) at 33.5%

Q2 2023

Q3 2023

Q4 2023

Q1 2024

Q2 2024

9

Asset Quality

Non-Accrual Loans

Investment Portfolio

(In US$ millions)

Loan Distribution

Rating Distribution

$70.0

Consumer

AAA 0.3%

$58.1

$59.1

4.1%

Res Mtg

68.9%

Comm'l R/E

12.8%

Other Comm'l

8.4%

AA 99.7%

Government 5.8%

$4.6

$5.2

Q2 2023

Q3 2023

Q4 2023

Q1 2024

Q2 2024

billion

billion

0.20%

Net Charge-Off Ratio

Investment portfolio remains of very high credit quality with

100% comprised of AA or higher rated securities, primarily US

0.15%

Government guaranteed mortgage backed securities and

treasuries

Non-accrual loans remained at 1.5% of gross loans, consistent

0.10%

with the prior quarter

Allowance for credit losses at $25.2 million represented an

0.05%

ACL/Total loans ratio of 0.5%, consistent with the prior

quarter

0.02%

0.01%

The net charge-off ratio continues to be low at 0.01% of total

0.00%

0.01%

gross loans

Q2 2023

Q3 2023

Q4 2023

Q1 2024

Q2 2024

10

Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Bank of N. T. Butterfield & Son Limited published this content on 25 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2024 17:09:09 UTC.