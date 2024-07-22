Butterfield Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results Financial highlights for the second quarter of 2024: Net income of $50.6 million, or $1.09 per share, and core net income 1 of $51.4 million, or $1.11 per share

of $51.4 million, or $1.11 per share Return on average common equity of 20.7% and core return on average tangible common equity 1 of 23.3%

of 23.3% Net interest margin of 2.64%, cost of deposits of 1.89%

Board declares dividend for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 of $0.44 per share

Approved new share repurchase authorization for up to 2.1 million common shares

Stephen E. Cummings appointed Independent Director Hamilton, Bermuda - July 22, 2024: The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited ("Butterfield" or the "Bank") (BSX: NTB.BH; NYSE: NTB) today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Net income for the second quarter of 2024 was $50.6 million, or $1.09 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $53.4 million, or $1.13 per diluted common share, for the previous quarter and $61.0 million, or $1.22 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2023. Core net income1 for the second quarter of 2024 was $51.4 million, or $1.11 per diluted common share, compared to $55.0 million, or $1.17 per diluted common share, for the previous quarter and $57.0 million, or $1.14 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2023. The return on average common equity for the second quarter of 2024 was 20.7% compared to 21.5% for the previous quarter and 25.9% for the second quarter of 2023. The core return on average tangible common equity1 for the second quarter of 2024 was 23.3%, compared to 24.5% for the previous quarter and 26.3% for the second quarter of 2023. The efficiency ratio for the second quarter of 2024 was 62.4%, compared to 60.9% for the previous quarter and 57.6% for the second quarter of 2023. The core efficiency ratio1 for the second quarter of 2024 was 61.8% compared with 59.8% in the previous quarter and 57.6% for the second quarter of 2023. The Bank also announced the appointment of a new Independent Director, Stephen E. Cummings, a highly qualified and experienced financial services industry expert. Michael Collins, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "During the second quarter of 2024, Butterfield continued to deliver strong returns with sustainable non-interest income, disciplined expense management, a stable balance sheet, and a conservative credit profile. Our capital management strategy produces consistent and attractive shareholder returns through quarterly cash dividends and active share repurchases, which now includes a new share repurchase authorization. Growth through M&A remains a priority but, in the absence of a near term acquisition, excess capital will be allocated to support organic growth, dividends, and share repurchases. "I am excited that Stephen Cummings has joined our Board and that Butterfield continues to attract such high- quality directors. Stephen is an excellent addition as an Independent Director and will further strengthen our (1) See table "Reconciliation of US GAAP Results to Core Earnings" below for reconciliation of US GAAP results to non-GAAP measures. 1

governance and financial expertise at the Board level. I welcome Stephen to Butterfield and look forward to working with him as we continue to create value for all of the Bank's stakeholders." Net income was down in the second quarter of 2024 versus the prior quarter primarily due to higher non-interest expenses as a result of inflationary pressures, higher performance-based remuneration and benefits accruals and higher technology spend from the recently implemented core banking software. Net interest income ("NII") for the second quarter of 2024 was $87.4 million, higher compared with NII of $87.1 million in the previous quarter and down $5.0 million from $92.5 million in the second quarter of 2023. NII was higher during the second quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter of 2024, primarily due to larger balance volumes, which was partially offset by higher deposit costs. Compared to the second quarter of 2023, the decreased NII in the second quarter of 2024 was due to higher deposit costs, despite increased yields on interest earning assets and a larger balance sheet. Net interest margin ("NIM") for the second quarter of 2024 was 2.64%, a decrease of 4 basis points from 2.68% in the previous quarter and down 19 basis points from 2.83% in the second quarter of 2023. NIM in the second quarter of 2024 decreased compared to the prior quarter and second quarter of 2023 due to higher deposit costs. Non-interest income for the second quarter of 2024 was $55.6 million, an increase of $0.6 million from $55.1 million in the previous quarter and $5.5 million higher than $50.2 million in the second quarter of 2023. The increase in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the prior quarter was due to an increase in equity pickup from a portfolio investment and higher unclaimed balances recognized in income. Non-interest income in the second quarter of 2024 was higher than the second quarter of 2023 primarily due to transaction volume-driven increases in banking and foreign exchange revenue, increased trust income from assets acquired from Credit Suisse, as well as an increase in equity pickup from a portfolio investment and higher unclaimed balances recognized in income. Non-interest expenses were $91.1 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $88.5 million in the previous quarter and $83.5 million in the second quarter of 2023. Core non-interest expenses1 of $90.3 million in the second quarter of 2024 were higher than the $86.9 million incurred in the previous quarter and higher than the $83.6 million incurred in the second quarter of 2023. Core non-interest expenses1 in the second quarter of 2024 were higher compared to the prior quarter and the second quarter of 2023 due to performance-based remuneration accruals and inflationary increases in staff healthcare costs; increased expense arising from the recently implemented core banking software and non-recurring outsourced consultancy and legal fees. Period end deposit balances were $12.5 billion, an increase of 4.7% compared to $12.0 billion at December 31, 2023, primarily due to deposit increases in the Channel Islands. Average deposits were $12.4 billion in the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to $12.2 billion in the prior quarter. Tangible book value per share improved by $0.58 or 3.0% this quarter to $20.03 per share. The Bank maintained its balanced capital return policy. The Board again declared a quarterly dividend of $0.44 per common share to be paid on August 19, 2024 to shareholders of record on August 5, 2024. During the second quarter of 2024, Butterfield repurchased 1.1 million common shares under the Bank's existing share repurchase program. On July 22, 2024, the Board approved a new share repurchase program authorizing the purchase of up to 2.1 million common shares through to December 31, 2024. The current total regulatory capital ratio as at June 30, 2024 was 24.8% as calculated under Basel III, compared to 25.4% as at December 31, 2023. Both of these ratios remain conservatively above the minimum Basel III regulatory requirements applicable to the Bank. About Stephen E. Cummings: Mr. Cummings is currently the Secretary of Finance for the Commonwealth of Virginia. He had a long and successful career in banking and finance, most recently serving as President and Chief Executive Officer of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) in the Americas. Prior to his role at MUFG, he was the Chairman of UBS's Investment Banking division in the Americas, was Global Head of Corporate and Investment Banking at Wachovia Bank, and served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Bowles Hollowell Conner & Co. Mr. Cummings has an MBA from Columbia University Graduate School of Business and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Colby College. (1) See table "Reconciliation of US GAAP Results to Core Earnings" below for reconciliation of US GAAP results to non-GAAP measures. 2

ANALYSIS AND DISCUSSION OF SECOND QUARTER RESULTS Income statement Three months ended (Unaudited) (in $ millions) June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 Non-interest income 55.6 55.1 50.2 Net interest income before provision for credit losses 87.4 87.1 92.5 Total net revenue before provision for credit losses and other gains (losses) 143.1 142.2 142.6 Provision for credit (losses) recoveries (0.5) 0.4 (1.5) Total other gains (losses) 0.1 0.2 4.0 Total net revenue 142.7 142.8 145.1 Non-interest expenses (91.1) (88.5) (83.5) Total net income before taxes 51.5 54.3 61.5 Income tax benefit (expense) (0.9) (0.9) (0.5) Net income 50.6 53.4 61.0 Net earnings per share Basic 1.11 1.15 1.23 Diluted 1.09 1.13 1.22 Per diluted share impact of other non-core items 1 0.02 0.04 (0.08) Core earnings per share on a fully diluted basis 1 1.11 1.17 1.14 Adjusted weighted average number of participating shares on a fully diluted basis (in thousands of 46,298 47,167 49,890 shares) Key financial ratios Return on common equity 20.7 % 21.5 % 25.9 % Core return on average tangible common equity 1 23.3 % 24.5 % 26.3 % Return on average assets 1.5 % 1.6 % 1.8 % Net interest margin 2.64 % 2.68 % 2.83 % Core efficiency ratio 1 61.8 % 59.8 % 57.6 % See table "Reconciliation of US GAAP Results to Core Earnings" below for reconciliation of US GAAP results to non-GAAP measures. 2

Balance Sheet As at (in $ millions) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Cash and cash equivalents 2,390 1,647 Securities purchased under agreements to resell 657 187 Short-term investments 632 1,038 Investments in securities 5,168 5,292 Loans, net of allowance for credit losses 4,585 4,746 Premises, equipment and computer software, net 150 154 Goodwill and intangibles, net 94 99 Accrued interest and other assets 262 211 Total assets 13,939 13,374 Total deposits 12,548 11,987 Accrued interest and other liabilities 293 285 Long-term debt 99 98 Total liabilities 12,940 12,370 Common shareholders' equity 999 1,004 Total shareholders' equity 999 1,004 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 13,939 13,374 Key Balance Sheet Ratios: June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio2 22.5 % 23.0 % Tier 1 capital ratio2 22.5 % 23.0 % Total capital ratio2 24.8 % 25.4 % Leverage ratio2 7.3 % 7.6 % Risk-Weighted Assets (in $ millions) 4,668 4,541 Risk-Weighted Assets / total assets 33.5 % 34.0 % Tangible common equity ratio 6.5 % 6.8 % Book value per common share (in $) 22.12 21.39 Tangible book value per share (in $) 20.03 19.29 Non-accrual loans/gross loans 1.5 % 1.3 % Non-performing assets/total assets 1.1 % 1.0 % Allowance for credit losses/total loans 0.5 % 0.5 % In accordance with regulatory capital guidance, the Bank has elected to make use of transitional arrangements which allow the deferral of the January 1, 2020 Current Expected Credit Loss ("CECL") impact of $7.8 million on its regulatory capital over a period of 5 years. QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2024 COMPARED WITH THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2024 Net Income Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was $50.6 million, down from $53.4 million in the prior quarter. Movements in net income during the quarter ended June 30, 2024 compared to the previous quarter are attributable to the following: $0.6 million increase in non-interest income driven by (i) $1.1 million increase in other non-interest income due to an increase in equity pickup from a portfolio investment and an increase in long-held unclaimed customer check and draft balances being recognized in revenue and (ii) $0.4 million increase in trust income driven by additional special fees. This was partially offset by $0.5 million decrease in banking fees and $0.6 million decrease in foreign exchange revenue, both volume driven;

non-interest income driven by (i) $1.1 million increase in other non-interest income due to an increase in equity pickup from a portfolio investment and an increase in long-held unclaimed customer check and draft balances being recognized in revenue and (ii) $0.4 million increase in trust income driven by additional special fees. This was partially offset by $0.5 million decrease in banking fees and $0.6 million decrease in foreign exchange revenue, both volume driven; $0.9 million increase in provision for credit losses driven by a commercial facility secured by real estate in Bermuda, partially offset by the continued reduction in the term to maturity on a long-term Cayman government facility and the normalization of a few previously delinquent accounts; and

long-term Cayman government facility and the normalization of a few previously delinquent accounts; and $2.6 million increase in non-interest expenses driven by (i) $1.2 million increase in professional and outside services due to outsourced consultancy and legal fees; (ii) $1.1 million increase in salaries and other employee benefits driven by performance-based incentive accruals and inflationary increases in staff health care costs; and (iii) $0.7 million increase in technology and communications from higher spend associated 3

with the recently implemented core banking software; partially offset by a $0.7 million decrease in indirect taxes related to the annual vesting of share compensation occurring in the prior quarter. Non-Core Items1 Non-core items resulted in expenses, net of gains, of $0.8 million in the second quarter of 2024. Non-core items for the quarter included fees relating to corporate restructuring and the final costs relating to the acquisition of assets from Credit Suisse. Management does not believe that comparative period expenses, gains or losses identified as non-core are indicative of the results of operations of the Bank in the ordinary course of business. See table "Reconciliation of US GAAP Results to Core Earnings" below for reconciliation of US GAAP results to non-GAAP measures. BALANCE SHEET COMMENTARY AT JUNE 30, 2024 COMPARED WITH DECEMBER 31, 2023 Total Assets Total assets of the Bank were $13.9 billion at June 30, 2024, an increase of $0.6 billion from December 31, 2023. The Bank maintained a highly liquid position at June 30, 2024, with $8.8 billion of cash, bank deposits, reverse repurchase agreements and liquid investments representing 63.5% of total assets, compared with 61.0% at December 31, 2023. Loans Receivable The loan portfolio totaled $4.6 billion at June 30, 2024, which was $0.2 billion lower than December 31, 2023 balances. The decrease was driven primarily by maturities and prepayments in excess of originations across the residential mortgage portfolios. The allowance for credit losses at June 30, 2024 totaled $25.2 million, a decrease of $0.5 million from $25.8 million at December 31, 2023. The net change was driven by a decrease in loan volumes, the continued reduction in the term to maturity on a long-term Cayman government facility and the normalization of a few previously delinquent accounts. The loan portfolio represented 32.9% of total assets at June 30, 2024 (December 31, 2023: 35.5%), while loans as a percentage of total deposits was 36.5% at June 30, 2024 (December 31, 2023: 39.6%). The decrease in both ratios was attributable principally to a decrease in loan balances at June 30, 2024 compared to December 31, 2023. As at June 30, 2024, the Bank had gross non-accrual loans of $70.0 million, representing 1.5% of total gross loans, an increase of $9.0 million from $61.0 million, or 1.3% of total loans, at December 31, 2023. The increase in non- accrual loans was driven by a commercial facility secured by real estate in Bermuda and partially offset by the repayment of a residential mortgage facility in the Channel Islands and UK segment as well as a number of Bermuda residential mortgages migrating back to accrual status. Other real estate owned ("OREO") decreased by $0.1 million compared to December 31, 2023 driven by the sale of a residential property in Bermuda. Investment in Securities The investment portfolio was $5.2 billion at June 30, 2024, which was $0.1 billion lower than the December 31, 2023 balances. The changes were attributable to paydowns and maturities in the portfolio. The investment portfolio is made up of high-quality assets with 100% invested in A-or-better-rated securities. The investment book yield was 2.30% during the quarter ended June 30, 2024 compared with 2.23% during the previous quarter. Total net unrealized losses on the available-for-sale portfolio increased to $176.8 million, compared with total net unrealized losses of $163.9 million at December 31, 2023, as a result of rising long-term US dollar interest rates. Deposits Average total deposit balances were $12.4 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, an increase of $0.3 billion compared to the previous quarter, while period end balances as at June 30, 2024 were $12.5 billion, an increase of $0.6 billion compared to December 31, 2023. 4

Average Balance Sheet2 For the three months ended June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 Average Average Average Average Average Average balance Interest rate balance Interest rate balance Interest rate (in $ millions) ($) ($) (%) ($) ($) (%) ($) ($) (%) Assets Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments 3,468.8 41.4 4.78 3,138.3 36.8 4.71 2,488.2 25.2 4.06 Investment in securities 5,172.6 29.6 2.30 5,204.2 28.9 2.23 5,614.7 28.9 2.07 Available-for-sale 1,797.1 10.8 2.41 1,766.3 9.6 2.17 1,970.7 8.8 1.78 Held-to-maturity 3,375.4 18.8 2.24 3,437.9 19.3 2.25 3,644.0 20.2 2.22 Loans 4,622.7 76.6 6.65 4,689.5 77.0 6.58 4,984.1 79.8 6.42 Commercial 1,342.8 21.7 6.50 1,381.4 23.7 6.88 1,396.7 23.0 6.59 Consumer 3,279.9 54.8 6.71 3,308.1 53.3 6.46 3,587.4 56.8 6.35 Interest earning assets 13,264.1 147.6 4.46 13,031.9 142.7 4.39 13,087.0 133.9 4.10 Other assets 430.4 412.0 402.0 Total assets 13,694.5 13,444.0 13,489.0 Liabilities Deposits - interest bearing 9,807.6 (58.7) (2.40) 9,586.5 (54.2) (2.27) 9,308.0 (38.5) (1.66) Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 2.9 - (4.83) 4.6 (0.1) (4.69) 0.4 - (5.45) Long-term debt 98.6 (1.4) (5.58) 98.5 (1.4) (5.58) 147.4 (2.9) (8.02) Interest bearing liabilities 9,909.1 (60.1) (2.43) 9,689.7 (55.6) (2.30) 9,455.8 (41.4) (1.76) Non-interest bearing current accounts 2,636.8 2,603.5 2,863.2 Other liabilities 243.8 250.0 243.6 Total liabilities 12,789.6 12,543.2 12,562.6 Shareholders' equity 904.9 900.8 926.4 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 13,694.5 13,444.0 13,489.0 Non-interest bearing funds net of non-interest earning assets 3,355.0 3,342.3 3,631.2 (free balance) Net interest margin 87.4 2.64 87.1 2.68 92.5 2.83 Averages are based upon a daily averages for the periods indicated. Assets Under Administration and Assets Under Management Total assets under administration for the trust and custody businesses were $131.1 billion and $26.9 billion, respectively, at June 30, 2024, while assets under management were $5.7 billion at June 30, 2024. This compares with $132.4 billion, $30.3 billion and $5.5 billion, respectively, at December 31, 2023. 5

Reconciliation of US GAAP Results to Core Earnings The table below shows the reconciliation of net income in accordance with US GAAP to core earnings, a non-GAAP measure, which excludes certain significant items that are included in our US GAAP results of operations. We focus on core net income, which we calculate by adjusting net income to exclude certain income or expense items that are not representative of our business operations, or "non-core". Core net income includes revenue, gains, losses and expense items incurred in the normal course of business. We believe that expressing earnings and certain other financial measures excluding these non-core items provides a meaningful base for period-to-period comparisons, which management believes will assist investors in analyzing the operating results of the Bank and predicting future performance. We believe that presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures will permit investors to assess the performance of the Bank on the same basis as management. Core Earnings Three months ended (in $ millions except per share amounts) June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 Net income 50.6 53.4 61.0 Non-core items Non-core (gains) losses Liquidation settlement from an investment previously written-off - - (4.0) Total non-core (gains) losses - - (4.0) Non-core expenses Early retirement program, voluntary separation, redundancies and other non-core compensation costs 0.2 1.3 - Restructuring charges and related professional service fees 0.6 0.3 - Total non-core expenses 0.8 1.6 - Total non-core items 0.8 1.6 (4.0) Core net income 51.4 55.0 57.0 Average common equity 979.4 996.1 943.3 Less: average goodwill and intangible assets (95.3) (97.4) (74.0) Average tangible common equity 884.1 898.7 869.3 Core earnings per share fully diluted 1.11 1.17 1.14 Return on common equity 20.7 % 21.5 % 25.9 % Core return on average tangible common equity 23.3 % 24.5 % 26.3 % Shareholders' equity 999.1 995.1 950.3 Less: goodwill and intangible assets (94.4) (96.3) (74.0) Tangible common equity 904.7 898.8 876.3 Basic participating shares outstanding (in millions) 45.2 46.2 49.1 Tangible book value per common share 20.03 19.45 17.83 Non-interest expenses 91.1 88.5 83.5 Less: non-core expenses (0.8) (1.6) - Less: amortization of intangibles (1.9) (1.9) (1.4) Core non-interest expenses before amortization of intangibles 88.4 85.0 82.1 Core revenue before other gains and losses and provision for credit losses 143.1 142.2 142.6 Core efficiency ratio 61.8 % 59.8 % 57.6 % 6