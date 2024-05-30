Butterfield launched google pay in Bermuda

May 30 2024

Hamilton, Bermuda-30 May 2024: Butterfield has collaborated to launch Google Pay for its clients, enabling them to add personal debit, credit cards and business debit cards to Google Wallet.

Google Pay is a mobile payment service developed by Google to power in-app, online and in-person contactless purchases on mobile devices, including Android phones, tablets or watches. Each purchase is authenticated with Face ID, Touch ID or device passcode.

Jody Feldman, Butterfield's Managing Director in Bermuda, said: "We are delighted to collaborate with Google Pay and provide our clients with a secure and convenient way to make purchases wherever they are by simply tapping or holding their phone in place of a physical card. Clients can also use Google Pay for online and in-app purchases. We continue to invest in our client experience and this innovative payment solution is the latest addition to our services."

Clients who make payments using Google Pay will continue to receive all the usual rewards and benefits offered by their Butterfield card.

Google Pay is easy to set up. On an Android phone or supported Wear OS device, clients can simply open the Google Wallet app and follow the short steps to add their Butterfield card information. Once a client adds a card, they will be able to start using Google Pay on that device right away.

About Butterfield:

Butterfield is a full-service bank and wealth manager headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda, providing services to clients from Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey and Jersey, where our principal banking operations are located, and The Bahamas, Switzerland, Singapore and the United Kingdom, where we offer specialized financial services. Banking services comprise deposit, cash management and lending solutions for individual, business and institutional clients. Wealth management services are composed of trust, private banking, asset management and custody. In Bermuda, the Cayman Islands and Guernsey, we offer both banking and wealth management. In The Bahamas, Singapore and Switzerland, we offer select wealth management services. In the UK, we offer residential property lending. In Jersey, we offer select banking and wealth management services. Butterfield is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol: NTB) and the Bermuda Stock Exchange (symbol: NTB.BH). Further details on the Butterfield Group can be obtained from our website at: www.butterfieldgroup.com.

