BSX Ticker: NTB.BH

Share Repurchase Program - Monthly Return - May 2024

3 June 2024

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited informs the Bermuda Stock Exchange that pursuant to Regulation 6.44 of the Bermuda Stock Exchange Listing Regulations, the company repurchased for cancellation 404,066 common shares at an average price of $35.04 per share in May 2024.

About Butterfield:

Butterfield is a full-service bank and wealth manager headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda, providing services to clients from Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey and Jersey, where our principal banking operations are located, and The Bahamas, Switzerland, Singapore and the United Kingdom, where we offer specialized financial services. Banking services comprise deposit, cash management and lending solutions for individual, business and institutional clients. Wealth management services are composed of trust, private banking, asset management and custody. In Bermuda, the Cayman Islands and Guernsey, we offer both banking and wealth management. In The Bahamas, Singapore and Switzerland, we offer select wealth management services. In the UK, we offer residential property lending. In Jersey, we offer select banking and wealth management services.

Further information:

Noah Fields

Investor Relations

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited

Phone : (441) 299 3816

E-mail : noah.fields@butterfieldgroup.com

