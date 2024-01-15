Official THE BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON LIMITED press release

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited ("Butterfield" or the "Bank") (BSX: NTB.BH; NYSE: NTB) today announced the promotion of Michael Neff to Group Chief Operating Officer. Jody Feldman has been promoted to Managing Director of Bermuda and joins the Executive Committee. Kevin Dallas, already the Group Head of Marketing & Communications, will take on additional responsibility as Butterfield’s Group Chief Experience Officer.

Mr. Neff, who has served as Managing Director of Bermuda and International Wealth since 2018 having joined Butterfield in 2011 as Group Head of Asset Management, takes responsibility for operations and technology across the Group. Mr. Feldman, who has served as Head of Corporate Banking in Bermuda since 2020, assumes the role of Managing Director of Bermuda with responsibility for Butterfield’s Bermuda business.

Michael Collins, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer said: “I look forward to working with Michael, Jody and Kevin in their new roles and congratulate them. As experienced and seasoned financial services professionals, they have a deep understanding of the industry and have made valuable contributions to Butterfield. These appointments strengthen our leadership team, with a focus on operational effectiveness and exceptional client services, as we continue to deliver against our strategic priorities for long-term growth.”

Mr. Neff has over 30 years’ experience in financial services, having held senior roles in wealth management, client services, and business development functions. He began his career at Chemical Bank’s Private Banking Group. Mr. Neff led the implementation of the global wealth management client relationship model at Citibank’s Private Bank before leaving the firm to establish AnswerSpace Inc., a financial planning technology consultancy in 1998. He later founded Monetaire Inc., a leading provider of financial planning and advice software that was acquired by the RiskMetrics Group in 2004. At RiskMetrics, he initially served as Global Head of Wealth Management rising to become Co-Head of the firm’s Global Financial Risk Management business. Mr. Neff holds a Bachelor of Arts from Middlebury College and a Master of Business Administration from Columbia Business School.

Mr. Feldman has spent two decades working in the financial services sector in London, New York and Bermuda. Prior to returning to Bermuda to join Butterfield, Mr. Feldman was the Managing Director and Head of Financial Institutions (North America) for the Corporate Banking team at Deutsche Bank in New York. He also served as Co-Head of the Insurance Council, focusing on increasing sales and trading revenues with insurance companies by leveraging relationships across the banking and markets teams. Mr. Feldman started his career at HSBC where he spent 15 years working with financial institution clients. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a graduate of Lafayette College in Easton, Pennsylvania.

Mr. Dallas has extensive experience in marketing strategy and customer-led growth, and has led the marketing and communications functions at Butterfield since 2020. A graduate of Brown University, Kevin was a strategy consultant, Partner at Bain & Company, and Chief Product & Marketing Officer at Worldpay plc in London before returning home to Bermuda to lead the Bermuda Tourism Authority from 2017 to 2020.

