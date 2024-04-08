The Bank of N. T. Butterfield & Son Limited: Share Repurchases for March 2024 08 April 2024

Hamilton, Bermuda: 08 April 2024 - In a filing with the Bermuda Stock Exchange, The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (the "Bank"; Ticker: NTB.BH) advised that during the month of March 2024, repurchased for cancellation 338,313 Common Shares at an average price of $30.22 per share.

