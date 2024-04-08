Hamilton, Bermuda: 08 April 2024 - In a filing with the Bermuda Stock Exchange, The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (the "Bank"; Ticker: NTB.BH) advised that during the month of March 2024, repurchased for cancellation 338,313 Common Shares at an average price of $30.22 per share.
Contact: Mr.A. Shaun Morris
General Counsel and Group Legal Officer
Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited.
Tel: 441 295 1111
Fax: 441 295 5951
